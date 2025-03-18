Lío Ibiza is set to open its doors once again, marking the start of an electrifying season with a unique Opening Trilogy. Spanning three nights from 1st to 3rd May, this exclusive club event will feature a stellar line-up of internationally renowned DJs and performers. With tickets and table reservations already available, anticipation is at an all-time high for what promises to be one of the most talked-about openings of the season.

Three nights, three unique experiences

Lío Ibiza has built its reputation as one of the most glamorous and sought-after venues in the world, seamlessly blending dining, cabaret, and clubbing in a sophisticated waterfront setting.

This is how the 3 days of partying that Lío Ibiza has planned for its grand opening will unfold 1

This year, the club takes its opening to another level by curating three distinct events, each offering a unique sonic and visual experience. The concept of an Opening Trilogy reflects Lío Ibiza’s commitment to delivering unparalleled entertainment, with each night bringing something fresh and exclusive to the dancefloor.

1st May – The debut of MVSON

The trilogy kicks off on 1st May with the highly anticipated debut of MVSON, the iconic underground party originating from Manchester. Created by Mason Collective, this event is known for its dynamic and immersive aesthetic, setting the stage for a night of cutting-edge sounds. With its unique take on house music and a distinct artistic vision, MVSON has established itself as one of the most exciting underground brands in Europe. Bringing this concept to Lío Ibiza marks a significant milestone, promising an unforgettable debut on the island.

This is how the 3 days of partying that Lío Ibiza has planned for its grand opening will unfold 2

The line-up for MVSON’s Ibiza debut features:

AJ Christou – Founder of Celesta Recordings and a major figure in Manchester’s contemporary music scene. His releases have been played on some of the world’s biggest stages, and his ability to craft hypnotic beats has made him a favourite among electronic music connoisseurs.

– Founder of Celesta Recordings and a major figure in Manchester’s contemporary music scene. His releases have been played on some of the world’s biggest stages, and his ability to craft hypnotic beats has made him a favourite among electronic music connoisseurs. Archie Hamilton – The mastermind behind MicroHertz and a pioneer of what is now recognised as the ‘new European sound’. With a reputation for blending deep, rolling basslines with groovy rhythms, he has become a key player in shaping the underground dance scene.

– The mastermind behind MicroHertz and a pioneer of what is now recognised as the ‘new European sound’. With a reputation for blending deep, rolling basslines with groovy rhythms, he has become a key player in shaping the underground dance scene. Mason Collective – The creative force behind MVSON, renowned for their forward-thinking musical vision and electrifying performances. Their energy and signature sound, a fusion of house and tech influences, have captivated audiences worldwide.

2nd May – Peaks by Alex Kennon

On 2nd May, the energy shifts with Peaks, the brainchild of Alex Kennon. The Italian-born, Spain-based DJ and producer is known for his ability to navigate the fine line between house and techno, always led by an irresistible groove. His music seamlessly transitions between melodic depth and dancefloor intensity, ensuring an engaging sonic journey.

This is how the 3 days of partying that Lío Ibiza has planned for its grand opening will unfold 3

Joining him on this special night are:

Cher Semain – A Dutch rising star whose rapid ascent in the global electronic scene has been nothing short of spectacular. With a sound that blends deep house and progressive beats, she has played in some of the most renowned clubs across Europe.

– A Dutch rising star whose rapid ascent in the global electronic scene has been nothing short of spectacular. With a sound that blends deep house and progressive beats, she has played in some of the most renowned clubs across Europe. Frank Storm – The creative mind behind Unusual Suspects, known for his underground roots and storytelling approach to DJing. His sets are immersive, taking audiences on a trip through deep, groovy, and sometimes hypnotic beats.

Peaks will showcase a refined yet energetic blend of music, bringing an innovative and fresh perspective to Lío Ibiza’s club programming.

3rd May – Afro House Rhythms with Jamiie

The trilogy concludes on 3rd May with a Lío-produced event featuring an afro house takeover. This genre has been making waves on the global electronic scene, blending deep house elements with African-inspired beats, creating a rhythmically rich and emotionally powerful soundscape.

At the helm of this sonic journey is Jamiie, a DJ celebrated for her ability to transcend genres, crafting a musical language rich in polyrhythmic beats and deep, melodic layers. She has performed at some of the most influential events worldwide, and her sets are known for their seamless integration of soulful and tribal elements.

This is how the 3 days of partying that Lío Ibiza has planned for its grand opening will unfold 4

Accompanying her is Paco Núñez, DJ and promoter of Nasty Beats, fresh from a successful tour across Southeast Asia. His deep understanding of afro house and groove-infused beats makes him the perfect complement to this special night.

This closing event of the Opening Trilogy will transport guests to an immersive musical realm, celebrating unity, culture, and rhythmic diversity through the power of afro house.

More than just a club – Spectacularrr dinner show

Before the club takes over each night, guests can indulge in an immersive dining experience with Lío Ibiza’s brand-new show: Spectacularrr. This avant-garde production transports audiences into five distinctive worlds: Circus, Cinema, Savage, Sexy, and Party. Each realm offers a different theatrical experience, pushing the boundaries of cabaret and performing arts.

The concept behind Spectacularrr is to merge fine dining with high-energy performances, creating an unforgettable prelude to the club nights. Each segment of the show is carefully crafted to stimulate the senses, combining choreography, storytelling, and live music. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a returning guest, Spectacularrr promises an evening of elegance, excitement, and unfiltered entertainment.

For those looking to enjoy the full Lío experience, dinner reservations for Spectacularrr and club tickets are now available through the official Lío Ibiza website.

Secure your spot

With its unparalleled blend of music, performance, and high-end entertainment, Lío Ibiza’s Opening Trilogy is set to be one of the most exclusive events of the season. Tickets and VIP table reservations are selling fast, so be sure to book in advance to guarantee your place at this world-class event.

Beyond the glamour and exclusivity, the Opening Trilogy is a true celebration of electronic music culture, featuring some of the most influential artists and immersive experiences in Ibiza. This is more than just a club opening—it’s an invitation to experience Ibiza at its finest.

For more details and bookings, visit Lío Ibiza’s official website and get ready to immerse yourself in an extraordinary celebration of music and performance on the White Isle.