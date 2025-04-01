Secrets out: the full Abracadabra line-up that will light up Pacha Ibiza in 2025 with BLOND:ISH

BLOND:ISH is making history this summer in Ibiza. From 21 May to 30 July 2025, the Canadian DJ, producer, and music visionary will become the first woman ever to headline a full-season residency at the iconic Pacha Ibiza. Her groundbreaking event, Abracadabra, will take over the legendary club every Wednesday night, offering 11 weeks of euphoric beats, genre-bending sets, and unforgettable energy.

This is not just another party in Ibiza. This is a revolution in the island’s nightlife, combining bold musical curation with Pacha’s signature glamour and cutting-edge sound system. As Ibiza welcomes music lovers from around the globe, Abracadabra promises a midweek highlight that is set to redefine what a club night can be.

A journey into the ‘Happy Happy World’

BLOND:ISH is not just a performer; she is a curator of immersive sonic experiences. Known for her radiant energy and deeply intentional sound, she invites every guest into her ‘Happy Happy World’ — a space of connection, joy, and pure dancefloor magic.

This season follows the release of her acclaimed new album, ‘Never Walk Alone’, which is currently available on Insomniac Records. The album is a deeply personal and uplifting body of work that showcases her unique production style and emotional depth. It is already earning critical acclaim for its message of unity and healing through music — values that will be front and centre at her Ibiza’s residency.

A stellar line-up of international talent

Each week of Abracadabra offers a fresh perspective on electronic music. From deep and melodic house to cutting-edge techno, the line-up reads like a dream for underground music lovers. BLOND:ISH will be joined by an impressive array of guest artists, with standout back-to-back performances that promise electric chemistry behind the decks.

Expect high-energy collaborations with:

Back-to-back with Marco Carola on 28 May

Back-to-back with Franky Rizardo on 25 June

Back-to-back with Mau P on 16 July

Other international names making waves on the bill include:

Diplo (2 July)

Vintage Culture (4 June)

WhoMadeWho with a special hybrid set (18 June)

SG Lewis back-to-back with LP Giobbi (11 June)

Notre Dame back-to-back with Apache (4 June)

Maz, Ben Sterling, Neil Frances, Sean Doron, Yamagucci, Kilimanjaro, Mia Moretti, Luuk Van Dijk, and many more.

This is a celebration of diversity in sound and culture — a mix of established legends, rising stars, and fresh collaborations that you will not hear anywhere else on the island.

Weekly Highlights at Abracadabra

Every Wednesday will bring a new vibe to the dancefloor. Here is a look at some of the must-see line-ups this summer:

21 May – Opening night with BLOND:ISH, Josh Baker & Luuk Van Dijk

28 May – BLOND:ISH back-to-back with Marco Carola, plus Ale De Tuglie

4 June – Vintage Culture and the unique Notre Dame back-to-back with Apache

11 June – SG Lewis back-to-back with LP Giobbi and Mia Moretti

18 June – A hybrid live set by WhoMadeWho alongside Samm & Ajna

25 June – Franky Rizardo back-to-back with BLOND:ISH, Vanjee and Nicola Bernardini

2 July – Diplo, Kilimanjaro, and Sean Doron

9 July – Ben Sterling, Salomé Le Chat and Hank

16 July – Mau P back-to-back with BLOND:ISH, Neil Frances (DJ Set), and Yamagucci

23 July – A special night with BLOND:ISH and Sounds of Rituals

30 July – Season finale with BLOND:ISH, Maz and Malóne

Each night is a story of its own — a journey led by the Canadian DJ and her all-star guests that blends immersive visuals, enchanting rhythms and spiritual energy.

Why you cannot miss Abracadabra at Pacha

Ibiza is known for hosting the world’s best DJs, but this residency is a landmark moment. BLOND:ISH is not only breaking barriers as the first woman to lead a season at Pacha — she is also redefining what club culture can be.

Her party is more than that. It is a movement fuelled by music with intention. Whether you are dancing under the disco cherries for the first time or returning to your favourite club, Wednesdays at Pacha are now the place to be. Expect unexpected back-to-back performances, feel-good tracks, deep emotional moments, and the best vibes on the island.

Add to that Pacha’s world-class production, lush outdoor terrace, and iconic dancefloor, and you have all the ingredients for a night to remember.

If you are planning your Ibiza getaway for summer 2025, make sure to include Abracadabra at Pacha Ibiza in your itinerary. Tickets for all 11 Wednesdays are now available, but demand is high — secure your spot early to avoid missing out.

Let the music guide you. Let the lights dazzle you.

