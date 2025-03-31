If you are planning a summer escape to Ibiza, there is one date you absolutely must mark on your calendar: Sunday, 15th June 2025. On this night, the electrifying Dutch duo ANOTR will bring their globally acclaimed ‘On A Trip’ tour to the island’s most revolutionary new venue — UNVRS. For one night only, dance music lovers from around the world will unite under one roof for a boundary-pushing, immersive experience like no other.

This is not just a concert. It is a sensory journey. A celebration of rhythm, innovation and connection, powered by next-generation technology and set in the heart of Ibiza’s nightlife capital.

Photo by: Kalpesh Latigra.

Discover the future of clubbing at UNVRS

UNVRS, Ibiza’s newest superclub, is built on the legendary site of what was once Privilege — but what now stands is something entirely different. Reimagined as the world’s first ‘Hyperclub’, it is designed to redefine live music experiences. With a capacity of 10,000 people and state-of-the-art sound, lighting, and visual technologies, this venue is a playground for musical pioneers and a destination in its own right for global travellers.

Whether you are a long-time Ibiza fan or it is your first time on the island, visiting UNVRS is a must. And there is no better introduction to the venue than with ANOTR’s ‘On A Trip’ live show.

ANOTR On A Trip in Ibiza – Why this one-night event at the island's new UNVRS will blow your mind 1

ANOTR: Amsterdam’s finest take Ibiza by storm

Known for their genre-defying approach to electronic music, ANOTR have rapidly risen from Amsterdam’s underground scene to international stardom. The duo, made up of Jesse van der Heijden and Oguzhan Guney, are celebrated for their innovative blend of house, funk, soul, and live instrumentation. Their latest album, On A Trip, has captured imaginations with its eclectic sounds and hypnotic grooves — and now they are bringing it to life on stage in Ibiza.

Expect an electrifying atmosphere, as the duo perform hits such as ‘Set it on fire’, ‘Care for you’, ‘How you feel’, and ’24 (Turn It Up)’ in an exclusive live set enhanced by UNVRS’s groundbreaking technology. This will not be your typical DJ set. This performance is a special, one-night-only live act featuring live musicianship, immersive visuals and energy that builds from the very first beat to the final drop.

Photo by: Kalpesh Latigra.

Why you should not miss this night

A once-in-a-lifetime show : this is the only scheduled performance of the ‘On A Trip’ tour in Ibiza. There will not be a second chance to experience this unique night on the island.

: this is the only scheduled performance of the ‘On A Trip’ tour in Ibiza. There will not be a second chance to experience this unique night on the island. Next-generation clubbing : UNVRS is not just another nightclub. It is a venue created for the future of live music, and ANOTR’s creative style makes them the perfect artists to launch it into the global spotlight.

: UNVRS is not just another nightclub. It is a venue created for the future of live music, and ANOTR’s creative style makes them the perfect artists to launch it into the global spotlight. Perfect timing for your summer trip : with the event taking place mid-June, it is the ideal time to plan a sun-soaked holiday around the show, exploring Ibiza’s beaches by day and diving into its legendary nightlife after dark.

: with the event taking place mid-June, it is the ideal time to plan a sun-soaked holiday around the show, exploring Ibiza’s beaches by day and diving into its legendary nightlife after dark. Musical innovation at its finest: if you love dance music, this will be a night to remember. ANOTR’s mix of live performance and expertly curated tracks guarantees a deep, emotional and joyful connection with the crowd.

How to make the most of your visit

To make the most of the ‘ANOTR On A Trip’ experience, plan your Ibiza getaway well in advance. Accommodation on the island ranges from luxury resorts to charming fincas and boutique hotels. Consider staying near Sant Rafel for easy access to the nightclub, or opt for Ibiza Town if you want to combine culture, shopping and seaside views with your nightlife.

Tickets for the show are expected to sell out quickly, so booking early is highly recommended.

Beyond the party, Ibiza offers everything you need for a perfect holiday. Spend your days exploring hidden coves, discovering local markets, or enjoying Mediterranean cuisine in the island’s top restaurants. And when night falls, immerse yourself in the sounds of ANOTR — and let the music take you on a trip you will never forget.

Book your tickets now

Do not miss your chance to be part of one of the most talked-about events of Ibiza 2025. ‘ANOTR On A Trip’ at UNVRS is more than just a concert — it is a celebration of sound, space and shared experience. Whether you are a long-time fan or discovering ANOTR for the first time, this is the show you have been waiting for.

Buy your tickets now and get ready to dance into another dimension.