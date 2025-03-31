If you’re planning a trip to Ibiza in 2025, there’s one event you simply cannot afford to miss. ANTS Metalworks is back and bigger than ever, taking over the iconic open-air stage of Ushuaïa Ibiza every Saturday from 3rd May to 4th October.

With a jaw-dropping lineup, exclusive back-to-back sets and an immersive new theme that fuses colossal machines and advanced robotics with next-level audio-visual production, this is not just a party — it’s a full-blown summer experience.

A futuristic party like no other

Each Saturday, Ushuaïa Ibiza transforms into a pulsing industrial playground, powered by relentless beats and the energy of The Colony — ANTS’ devoted following. The ANTS Metalworks theme introduces a futuristic world where machinery and music work in perfect synergy. Think gigantic moving parts, hypnotic visuals, cutting-edge lighting and a vibe that feels like stepping into a sci-fi rave universe.

Ibiza has long been the capital of electronic music, and ANTS has become one of its crown jewels. This year, the production goes even further, offering a high-intensity, immersive journey through sound and spectacle that pushes the boundaries of what a daytime party can be.

Why you can’t miss ANTS Metalworks at Ushuaïa Ibiza this Summer 1

An unmatched lineup: from global icons to rising stars

The ANTS Metalworks 2025 lineup is absolutely stacked. It features returning favourites, international heavyweights, and exciting first-time performers who will ignite the dancefloor with diverse and forward-thinking sounds. From tech-house titans to Afro house pioneers, the lineup reads like a who’s who of global electronic music.

Returning to the stage are ANTS legends like Andrea Oliva, Paul Kalkbrenner, Boris Brejcha and John Summit. UK hitmaker Cloonee is also back, alongside Ibiza favourite Chelina Manuhutu and the ever-eclectic SYREETA. One of the most talked-about events of the summer is bound to be Nic Fanciulli’s birthday marathon on 23rd August — a day-to-night B2B session where he’ll play alongside every guest from 3 PM to 11 PM.

But it’s not just about the veterans. ANTS Metalworks introduces a wave of fresh talent, including Afro house stars Shimza and AMÉMÉ, melodic groove masters MËSTIZA, and global names like Dennis Ferrer, Korolova, and Cameron Jack. Rising stars such as Max Dean, Mita Gami and Hitty will also take their place on the legendary Ushuaïa Ibiza stage for the first time.

Mëstiza.

Exclusive B2B sets you won’t see anywhere else

This season boasts the most stacked B2B (back-to-back) lineup in ANTS history, making every Saturday feel completely unique. Highlights include:

Green Velvet B2B Skepta at the explosive opening party

Andrea Oliva B2B Franky Wah at the season’s grand finale

Chelina Manuhutu B2B Mason Collective

Kölsch B2B Joris Voorn

TSHA B2B HoneyLuv

Franky Rizardo B2B Cloonee (a debut set for both)

Expect rare chemistry, fresh combinations and unforgettable moments every week.

Why you can’t miss ANTS Metalworks at Ushuaïa Ibiza this Summer 2

More than just a party

ANTS has always been more than just an event. Born from Ibiza’s underground spirit, it’s built a reputation as the go-to party for island insiders — especially seasonal workers who bring their unmatched energy and devotion to The Colony week after week.

It’s a community driven by music, sweat, joy and movement — a place where you don’t just watch the show, you become part of it.

The day doesn’t end at sunset

Once the sun dips behind the Balearic skyline, the night is far from over. The energy continues across the road at Hï Ibiza, where Paco Osuna leads a special NOW HERE takeover — the perfect afterparty to keep the momentum going.

Martinez Brothers with Paco Osuna at Hï Ibiza in 2024.

Why you should book now

With the hype building and anticipation already through the roof, you don’t want to risk missing out on what promises to be the most unforgettable season in ANTS history. Whether you’re a loyal follower of The Colony or it’s your first time diving into the experience, ANTS Metalworks at Ushuaïa Ibiza is the definitive event of summer 2025.

Buy your tickets now and be part of the future of Ibiza’s nightlife.

