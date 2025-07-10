Inside Anyma’s mind-blowing Tuesdays at UNVRS

If you thought you had seen everything Ibiza nightlife has to offer, think again. This summer, the island raises the bar with an unmissable spectacle: Anyma’s electrifying residency at UNVRS, Ibiza’s newest and most innovative club. Picture a Tuesday night where hypnotic music meets jaw-dropping visuals, and every sense is awakened. This is not just another party — it is the future of nightlife, and it is happening now.

On Tuesday 8 July, a full house witnessed history as Anyma launched his first-ever solo Ibiza residency at UNVRS. The venue — already celebrated as the boldest newcomer on the island — was packed with eager visitors and locals, all ready to experience what had been hyped as one of the most anticipated residencies of the year. What they got exceeded all expectations: an immersive audio-visual journey that redefined what a club night can be.

From the moment the doors opened, guests were greeted by an atmosphere charged with excitement. As Son of Son and Adriatique opened the night with melodic, hypnotic sets, the crowd became entranced. When Anyma finally stepped on stage, the energy in the room was palpable. His signature audio-visual storytelling unfolded before a mesmerised audience, with screens, lights and sound perfectly synchronised to create a shared experience no one wanted to end. And just when everyone thought it could not get better, Adriatique returned for a back-to-back performance with Anyma that left the crowd cheering for more.

Why UNVRS and Anyma are the perfect match

What makes this residency stand out is the unique partnership between artist and venue. UNVRS has been designed as a colossal canvas for creativity, and Anyma uses every inch of it to tell his story. This is where cutting-edge technology collides with raw emotion, creating a multi-sensory spectacle that feels as intimate as it is grand. Every light, every frame, and every beat is part of a carefully orchestrated vision, making you feel like you are not just watching the show — you are part of it.

Inside Anyma’s mind-blowing Tuesdays at UNVRS 1

Your guide to Anyma’s unmissable Tuesdays

Anyma’s residency continues every Tuesday until the end of August, giving you plenty of chances to experience the magic. But each week offers something different, with an impressive line-up of guest artists joining the journey. Highlights still to come in July include:

15 July : Paul Kalkbrenner (live) and Mind Against

: Paul Kalkbrenner (live) and Mind Against 22 July : an extended Anyma set with Colyn back-to-back with Innellea

: an extended Anyma set with Colyn back-to-back with Innellea 29 July: Solomun and Layla Benitez bringing the month to a powerful close

Every night promises its own surprises, but what stays constant is the overwhelming sense of being at the forefront of something truly groundbreaking.

Inside Anyma’s mind-blowing Tuesdays at UNVRS 2

Feel the music, see the future

For anyone visiting Ibiza, a Tuesday night at UNVRS is more than just an evening out — it is an unforgettable experience. The club’s state-of-the-art visuals, crystal-clear sound system, and emotionally charged atmosphere immerse you fully from the first beat to the last. Imagine watching waves of colour dance across the walls as powerful basslines vibrate through your body. It is the kind of night where strangers become friends, and the memory stays with you long after the music fades.

How to be part of the experience

Tickets for this residency are in high demand, so booking in advance is highly recommended. Whether you are a fan of electronic music, a lover of innovative design, or simply someone looking for the ultimate Ibiza party, you cannot miss this. Let Anyma take you beyond the ordinary and into a world where imagination rules the night.

Inside Anyma’s mind-blowing Tuesdays at UNVRS 3

Do not just hear about it — live it

This summer, Tuesday nights in Ibiza belong to Anyma. Witness the energy, the emotion, and the unforgettable moments that everyone will be talking about. Book your tickets today and prepare to experience the future of nightlife, right here in the heart of Ibiza.

Join the crowd. Feel the beat. See the vision. This is the night you will tell everyone about.

Full Calendar