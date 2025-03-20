For electronic music lovers, Ibiza is more than just an island—it’s a pilgrimage site, a place where the world’s best DJs turn every night into an unforgettable experience.

This summer, the legendary Armin van Buuren makes his much-anticipated return to Ushuaïa Ibiza, bringing an exclusive 9-date residency that will set Sundays on fire. From 8th June to 6th July and 7th September to 28th September, trance fans can expect a masterclass in euphoric beats and high-energy performances under the Balearic stars.

Warning: FOMO guaranteed! Armin van Buuren’s 9-night outstanding residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza 1

A residency like no other

Armin van Buuren is more than a DJ; he is a global icon of trance music. With a career spanning over two decades, five No.1 DJ Mag rankings, and a Grammy nomination, he continues to push the boundaries of electronic music. His shows at Ushuaïa are renowned for their immersive experience—spine-tingling melodies, powerful drops, and an audiovisual spectacle that transports fans into another dimension.

Speaking about his upcoming shows, Armin van Buuren says: “Returning to Ushuaïa Ibiza for a 9-show residency feels like coming home. This year, I’m excited to introduce a new concept that will push boundaries and create an unforgettable experience. Each night will be a musical journey, blending new sounds with the island’s vibrant energy, and I can’t wait to share it with all of you”.

This residency is set to redefine Sunday nights on the island. Fans can expect cutting-edge music, a carefully curated setlist, and special surprises that will keep the energy levels soaring from start to finish. Ushuaïa Ibiza’s state-of-the-art production will elevate the experience, creating a show that is as visually mesmerising as it is sonically powerful.

Warning: FOMO guaranteed! Armin van Buuren’s 9-night outstanding residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza 2

Why Ushuaïa Ibiza is the perfect venue

Located in Playa d’en Bossa, Ushuaïa Ibiza is the ultimate open-air clubbing destination, famous for its extravagant productions and world-class DJ line-ups. With cutting-edge visuals, jaw-dropping pyrotechnics, and an unparalleled sound system, it offers an electrifying setting where music and atmosphere merge to create something truly spectacular.

What makes Ushuaïa unique is its daytime-to-evening format, allowing fans to dance under the sun before witnessing the transition into a dazzling night of music, lights, and euphoria. The open-air stage, combined with its beachfront location, ensures that every beat resonates across the island, creating an immersive soundscape like no other.

Yann Pissenem, Founder & CEO of The Night League and Ushuaïa Entertainment, highlights the significance of this residency: “Armin has a remarkable talent for crafting unforgettable moments. With decades of history on the island, his profound connection to the Ibiza crowd is indisputable. We welcome him back for this exclusive residency with utmost enthusiasm. Sundays at Ushuaïa Ibiza promise to be nothing less than extraordinary”.

Warning: FOMO guaranteed! Armin van Buuren’s 9-night outstanding residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza 3

A legacy of trance music excellence

Armin van Buuren’s influence extends far beyond the DJ booth. His globally renowned A State of Trance radio show reaches 44 million weekly listeners across 80 countries, uniting fans worldwide under the love for electronic music. His record label, Armada Music, continues to shape the industry, launching countless dance music anthems and earning the title of Best Global Record Label at the International Dance Music Awards six times.

His discography is filled with iconic hits such as ‘Blah Blah Blah‘, ‘Great Spirit‘ (with Vini Vici), ‘Leave A Little Love‘ (with Alesso), and ‘Music Means Love Forever‘ (with Steve Aoki). His ability to blend emotive soundscapes with explosive drops has cemented his place among the all-time greats in electronic music.

Beyond his success as a DJ and producer, Armin van Buuren is also known for his ability to connect with his audience. Whether through his music, radio show, or live performances, he creates a sense of unity, bringing together people from all over the world to celebrate the power of trance. This sense of community is what makes his residencies at Ushuaïa so special.

Warning: FOMO guaranteed! Armin van Buuren’s 9-night outstanding residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza 4

An unmissable experience for trance lovers

For those planning a trip to Ibiza this summer, securing tickets to one of these exclusive shows should be a top priority. Each Sunday, Ushuaïa will be transformed into a trance paradise, offering a one-of-a-kind experience that captures the essence of Ibiza’s legendary nightlife.

Imagine dancing under the stars, surrounded by like-minded music lovers, as one of the greatest DJs of all time takes you on a journey through sound. The electrifying atmosphere, combined with Ushuaïa’s world-class production, guarantees a night that will stay with you forever.

With only nine opportunities to witness this electrifying residency, trance lovers and festival-goers should mark their calendars. Sundays at Ushuaïa Ibiza will be transformed into euphoric journeys, offering an unparalleled atmosphere and performances that redefine what a night out in Ibiza can be.

For those who can’t wait, a newly released recording of Armin van Buuren’s September 2024 set at Ushuaïa Ibiza is now available on DJ Mag, giving fans a taste of what’s to come.

Get ready for an unforgettable summer—Armin van Buuren is back at Ushuaïa Ibiza, and you won’t want to miss it!