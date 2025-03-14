Pacha Ibiza has officially unveiled the full line-up for its legendary Pure Pacha residency, led by Grammy-nominated DJ Robin Schulz. Taking over eight electrifying Saturdays between 10 May and 27 September 2025, the event promises world-class music, glamorous energy, and an unrivalled VIP experience at one of the island’s most iconic venues.

Robin Schulz at the helm

A globally celebrated artist, Robin Schulz has solidified his status as one of the most influential electronic music producers of the modern era. With over 800 accolades across 30 countries, his signature blend of uplifting house and infectious energy makes him the perfect headliner for Pure Pacha. Fans can expect an exhilarating mix of huge beats, uplifting melodies, and spectacular showmanship, ensuring a party atmosphere like no other on the White Isle.

Since bursting onto the global dance music scene, Schulz has amassed billions of streams and dominated charts worldwide. His remixes and original productions, such as Sugar, Waves, and Prayer in C, have become anthems on dancefloors everywhere. His unique sound, which fuses deep house with pop influences, ensures that his sets are both emotionally uplifting and irresistibly danceable. As the resident DJ for Pure Pacha 2025, Schulz will take audiences on an unforgettable musical journey across eight explosive Saturdays.

These are all the great artists who will join Robin Schulz this summer at his party at Pacha Ibiza 1

An all-star line-up

Joining Robin Schulz throughout the season is a carefully curated selection of some of the most exciting names in electronic music. From house music giants to international chart-toppers, each event will feature a diverse mix of talent, bringing fresh energy to every night. The event line-up showcases a mix of established superstars and rising talent, ensuring a dynamic experience for every clubber.

Artists confirmed include:

Oliver Heldens – Known for his innovative take on future house, Heldens consistently delivers electrifying performances.

– Known for his innovative take on future house, Heldens consistently delivers electrifying performances. NERVO – The Australian sisters, hitmakers behind some of the biggest anthems in EDM, bring their energetic presence to the party.

– The Australian sisters, hitmakers behind some of the biggest anthems in EDM, bring their energetic presence to the party. Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano – The Dutch duo famed for their tribal-infused beats and high-energy sets.

– The Dutch duo famed for their tribal-infused beats and high-energy sets. Melanie C – Also known as Sporty Spice, Melanie C is set to deliver a nostalgic yet fresh club set, blending pop and house influences.

– Also known as Sporty Spice, Melanie C is set to deliver a nostalgic yet fresh club set, blending pop and house influences. MistaJam – A key player in the UK dance scene, bringing an eclectic mix of house, garage, and bass music.

– A key player in the UK dance scene, bringing an eclectic mix of house, garage, and bass music. Jodie Harsh – A legend in the LGBTQ+ clubbing scene, Harsh is known for high-energy house and disco-infused sets.

– A legend in the LGBTQ+ clubbing scene, Harsh is known for high-energy house and disco-infused sets. Alec Monopoly – The DJ and graffiti artist brings his unique artistic flair to the decks.

– The DJ and graffiti artist brings his unique artistic flair to the decks. Menendez Brothers – Known for their old-school house vibes and infectious grooves.

– Known for their old-school house vibes and infectious grooves. Icona Pop – The Swedish pop duo famous for their massive hit I Love It will deliver an explosive live DJ performance.

– The Swedish pop duo famous for their massive hit I Love It will deliver an explosive live DJ performance. Love Leya – A fresh name on the electronic scene, bringing melodic and uplifting house sounds.

– A fresh name on the electronic scene, bringing melodic and uplifting house sounds. LOVRA – One of Germany’s hottest rising DJs, blending house, disco, and futuristic beats.

– One of Germany’s hottest rising DJs, blending house, disco, and futuristic beats. Nancie – A multi-talented DJ, singer, and producer whose deep house and vocal anthems have won her a loyal following.

– A multi-talented DJ, singer, and producer whose deep house and vocal anthems have won her a loyal following. Alle Farben – The Berlin-based producer renowned for his melodic house productions.

– The Berlin-based producer renowned for his melodic house productions. Topic – A DJ and producer with a knack for crafting radio-friendly hits that dominate dance charts.

– A DJ and producer with a knack for crafting radio-friendly hits that dominate dance charts. WaveWave – A fresh artist blending deep and future house sounds.

– A fresh artist blending deep and future house sounds. Shouse – The duo behind the massive viral hit Love Tonight, known for their anthemic club sound.

Each week will showcase a unique blend of artists, ensuring an ever-evolving soundtrack that keeps the dancefloor alive from dusk till dawn.

These are all the great artists who will join Robin Schulz this summer at his party at Pacha Ibiza 2

Dates & line-ups

Here’s what’s in store for the 2025 season:

10 May : Robin Schulz | Oliver Heldens | MistaJam | LOVRA

: Robin Schulz | Oliver Heldens | MistaJam | LOVRA 17 May : Robin Schulz | Melanie C | The Menendez Brothers | WaveWave

: Robin Schulz | Melanie C | The Menendez Brothers | WaveWave 24 May : Robin Schulz | Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano | Nancie | Alle Farben

: Robin Schulz | Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano | Nancie | Alle Farben 31 May : Robin Schulz | NERVO | Love Leya | WaveWave

: Robin Schulz | NERVO | Love Leya | WaveWave 6 September : Robin Schulz | Icona Pop | LOVRA | Menendez Brothers

: Robin Schulz | Icona Pop | LOVRA | Menendez Brothers 13 September : Robin Schulz | Alec Monopoly | Jodie Harsh | Love Leya

: Robin Schulz | Alec Monopoly | Jodie Harsh | Love Leya 20 September : Robin Schulz | Jodie Harsh | Topic | MistaJam

: Robin Schulz | Jodie Harsh | Topic | MistaJam 27 September: Robin Schulz | Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano | Shouse | Nancie

These are all the great artists who will join Robin Schulz this summer at his party at Pacha Ibiza 3

The ultimate VIP experience

Pure Pacha is more than just a club night—it’s a celebration of music, style, and high-energy nightlife. Known for pushing the boundaries of Ibiza’s party scene, the event seamlessly blends glamour, world-class production, and cutting-edge sounds. The emphasis on VIP luxury and an unbeatable atmosphere ensures an experience that partygoers will never forget.

Each night will feature immersive visual productions, cutting-edge light shows, and theatrical performances, adding to the unique vibe of Pure Pacha. The combination of an A-list line-up, stunning production, and the electric energy of Pacha creates an unforgettable experience. Expect exclusive VIP areas, luxurious bottle service, and state-of-the-art sound systems, all set in the backdrop of one of the most iconic venues on the island.

For those who want to elevate their Ibiza experience, this party is the ultimate destination. With the combination of global superstars, cutting-edge production, and a party-loving crowd, this is an event not to be missed. The mix of timeless house anthems, cutting-edge electronic beats, and high-energy performances will create memories that last a lifetime.

These are all the great artists who will join Robin Schulz this summer at his party at Pacha Ibiza 4

Get ready

Mark your calendars and secure your tickets, as Pure Pacha 2025 is bound to be one of the summer’s hottest events. With a roster of world-class artists, Pacha Ibiza will once again prove why it remains at the forefront of global nightlife.

Whether you’re an Ibiza veteran or a first-time visitor, Pure Pacha promises an unforgettable experience, setting the stage for the summer of a lifetime. Don’t miss out—be part of the magic!