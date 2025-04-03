Bad Gyal takes over Pacha Ibiza – Will you be there?

Pacha Ibiza, one of the island’s most iconic nightclubs, is set to host one of the most exciting events of the summer. On Monday, 2nd June 2025, international music star Bad Gyal will return to the stage in Ibiza for an unforgettable live show.

For anyone visiting the island and looking to experience Ibiza’s legendary nightlife, this event at Pacha Ibiza is the perfect place to start.

Bad Gyal: the voice of a new generation

Hailing from Catalonia, Bad Gyal (real name Alba Farelo) has become one of the leading voices in Spanish and international urban music. Her unique blend of reggaeton, dancehall and trap has taken her to stages all over the world. Hits like Chulo, Fiebre and Alocao have become club anthems, and her collaborations with artists such as Karol G, Tokischa, and J. Balvin continue to grow her global fanbase.

This will not be Bad Gyal’s first time performing on the island. In 2018, she made headlines during a show in Reina Sofía Park when she stopped her concert to call out a fight in the crowd – showing not only her stage presence but her strong connection with fans.

Why Pacha Ibiza is the ultimate clubbing experience

When it comes to nightlife, few places in the world compare to Pacha Ibiza. Located just a short walk from the marina and Ibiza Town’s historic centre, the venue combines glamour, music, and Mediterranean charm in a way that no other club does.

Since 1973, Pacha Ibiza has built a reputation as a playground for international artists and music lovers alike. Its famous twin cherry logo is recognised across the globe, and the club continues to host the most influential names in the music industry year after year.

On 2nd June, expect a high-energy show featuring not only Bad Gyal but also supporting acts such as Mygal, Andrea Vandall, and Sergio Vicedo – all performing under Pacha’s dazzling lights and sound system.

Ticket prices and VIP options

Whether you are travelling on a budget or seeking the ultimate VIP experience, Pacha Ibiza offers a range of ticketing options for Bad Gyal’s performance:

Early entry tickets (€70): access before 1:00 AM, ideal for those who want to enjoy the full night from the beginning.

(€70): access before 1:00 AM, ideal for those who want to enjoy the full night from the beginning. General admission (€80): perfect for flexibility, with entry later in the night.

(€80): perfect for flexibility, with entry later in the night. Balcony tickets (from €125): elevated views of the stage with additional packages available, such as €15 for three bottles of water or €40 for three drinks.

(from €125): elevated views of the stage with additional packages available, such as €15 for three bottles of water or €40 for three drinks. VIP Tables (from €250 per person): includes table service and the best seats in the house. Premium options closer to the stage can go up to €800 per person for front-row views.

Start your night at Pacha Restaurant

Before the party begins, guests can enjoy an elegant dinner at Pacha Restaurant, located within the club. The menu offers a delicious fusion of Mediterranean and Japanese cuisine, with dishes designed to elevate your evening in a relaxed and refined setting.

Dining at Pacha is a complete experience – combining gastronomy with music and atmosphere.

Plan your visit to Pacha Ibiza

Pacha Ibiza is located just outside Ibiza Town, easily reachable by car, taxi or even a pleasant walk from the marina area. The venue’s central location makes it an ideal starting point for a night out, especially if you plan to explore the nearby bars and late-night spots.

Given the popularity of this event, it is strongly recommended to book in advance, especially if you are interested in VIP tables or balcony access. The earlier you book, the more options you will have for seating and pricing.

Extend your Ibiza adventure

If you are in Ibiza for a few days, combine your night at Pacha with other island highlights. Spend the day at one of the west coast beaches, explore the historic quarter of Dalt Vila, or enjoy a sunset at Benirràs beach before heading to the club.

Ibiza offers a unique balance between serenity and celebration, and Pacha Ibiza is at the heart of that energy.

Final tips

Dress to impress but stay comfortable – especially if you plan to dance all night.

Make use of official taxis or arrange transport in advance to avoid long queues at the end of the night.

Stay hydrated and pace yourself – the night is long and full of music.

A night to remember

Whether you are a long-time fan of Bad Gyal or simply curious to discover why Ibiza is the world’s clubbing capital, this is your chance to be part of something special. Pacha Ibiza is more than a nightclub – it is an experience, and this 2nd June it will be hosting one of the summer’s hottest shows.

Buy your tickets now and get ready for a night of music, rhythm, and pure Ibiza energy at Pacha.

