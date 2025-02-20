Baddest Behaviour takes over Ibiza: Mau P’s new Pacha residency

Baddest Behaviour is set to make waves in Ibiza as Mau P launches his highly anticipated residency at the iconic Pacha Ibiza. The Amsterdam-born DJ and producer, known offstage as Maurits Westveen, has captivated audiences worldwide with his distinctive blend of tech-house beats and compelling vocals.

Now, in a monumental leap, Mau P is bringing his electrifying energy to the White Isle with Baddest Behaviour, a weekly event that will take over Pacha every Wednesday from 6th August to 8th October 2025, promising an unparalleled musical journey for all attendees.

A meteoric rise in the electronic scene

Mau P’s ascent in the electronic music landscape is nothing short of extraordinary. Emerging from a musically enriched family, he initially embarked on his career under the moniker Maurice West, gracing premier stages globally. However, a transformative shift led to the birth of Mau P, a project that has since redefined his artistic trajectory.

The breakthrough came with the 2022 release of ‘Drugs From Amsterdam’, a track that transcended the underground scene to achieve global acclaim. Amassing close to 200 million streams across various platforms, the song dominated charts and held the top position on Beatport’s prestigious Top 10 for over a month. This success was not a solitary event; subsequent releases like ‘Gimme That Bounce’ in early 2023, official remixes for industry giants such as Swedish House Mafia and Calvin Harris, and collaborations like ‘Metro’ with Kevin de Vries have solidified Mau P’s status as a formidable force in dance music. His tracks have become festival anthems, with ‘Metro’ notably being the most played track at Tomorrowland 2023.

A new chapter at Pacha Ibiza

The announcement of the ‘Baddest Behaviour’ residency at Pacha marks a significant milestone in Mau P’s career. Pacha, an iconic institution in Ibiza’s nightlife, is renowned for hosting world-class DJs and unforgettable parties. This residency is poised to infuse a fresh and dynamic energy into the club’s storied legacy.

Running every Wednesday from 6th August to 8th October 2025, the event promises to be a haven for house music enthusiasts. Attendees can anticipate a high-energy atmosphere, characterized by the DJ’s signature sound that seamlessly blends raw underground vibes with infectious grooves. The residency will also feature special guests, offering a platform for both established and emerging artists to showcase their talents.

Reflecting on this new venture, Mau P expressed his enthusiasm:

“Dreams really do come true… Starting this August, every Wednesday at Pacha will be a celebration of my vision and the artists I admire most. We launched Baddest Behaviour last year, and the response has been absolutely insane. I couldn’t be more excited to bring it to this magical island called Ibiza“.

A synergy of talent

Adding to the anticipation, the DJ is slated to collaborate with the legendary Solomun during Pacha’s grand opening weekend. This back-to-back set is expected to be a highlight of the season, merging Solomun’s deep house mastery with Mau P’s energetic tech-house flair.

Such collaborations exemplify the spirit of Ibiza’s music scene, where artists unite to create unique and memorable experiences for their audiences.

The evolution of Baddest Behaviour

The ‘Baddest Behaviour’ concept originated in 2024 as a multidisciplinary project, debuting at New York’s Knockdown Centre. The event’s success led to subsequent shows in Miami, Denver, and a monumental 7,500-capacity performance at Brooklyn’s Under the K Bridge venue.

This evolution from a conceptual event to a full-fledged residency at Pacha underscores the Dutch DJ commitment to pushing creative boundaries and delivering exceptional musical experiences.

A summer to anticipate

As the summer of 2025 approaches, excitement is building for what promises to be a defining season at Pacha. Mau P’s residency is set to attract a diverse audience, from seasoned clubbers to newcomers eager to immerse themselves in Ibiza’s vibrant nightlife. With tickets already on sale starting from €40, enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their spots early to partake in this unparalleled musical journey.

In a landscape where electronic music continually evolves, the Dutch DJ stands out as an artist who not only adapts but also shapes the direction of the genre. His upcoming residency at Pacha is more than just a series of performances; it’s a testament to his artistic vision and a celebration of the unifying power of music. As August approaches, all eyes—and ears—will be on Ibiza, ready to witness the next chapter in Mau P’s remarkable journey.