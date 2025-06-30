What is ‘ball pagès’? Discover Ibiza’s most authentic summer event

If you are visiting Ibiza this summer and want to experience the island beyond its beaches and nightlife, head to Santa Eulària for an unforgettable cultural event. The town’s iconic ‘Ballades d’Estiu’ (Summer Dances) are back this season, bringing ball pagès shows (traditional Ibizan dance) to the heart of the town with six spectacular performances that offer an authentic taste of local heritage.

These open-air events take place in the recently renovated Plaça d’Espanya, right in the centre of Santa Eulària des Riu, on Saturday evenings throughout the summer. Organised by the Colla Es Broll dance group and supported by the local council, these shows are a vibrant display of the island’s folk traditions and an opportunity for visitors to connect with the real Ibiza.

What is ball pagès?

Ball pagès is the traditional folk dance of Ibiza, a unique expression of the island’s rural identity. Characterised by its distinctive steps, rhythms and costumes, the dance dates back centuries and was historically performed at social gatherings and community festivals. The music is played on traditional instruments such as the ‘flaüta’ (a small wooden flute) and the ‘tambor’ (drum), creating a powerful and rhythmic sound that guides the dancers’ movements.

The performances by Colla Es Broll are not just a show; they are a living tribute to the customs and way of life of Ibiza’s ancestors. Through dance and music, they tell stories of courtship, community and celebration, inviting the audience to experience a deeper side of the island’s culture.

When and where to see the shows

The ‘Ballades d’Estiu’ will be held on the following Saturdays:

28 June

12 July

26 July

9 August

23 August

13 September

All performances take place in Plaça d’Espanya, the central square of Santa Eulària, starting in the early evening. The setting is perfect for an open-air show: a pedestrian-friendly square surrounded by cafes and restaurants, where you can enjoy a relaxed atmosphere while watching the dances.

A family-friendly cultural experience

These summer dance events are ideal for families, couples, and solo travellers looking to experience something meaningful and memorable during their stay. The shows are free of charge and open to everyone, making them an accessible way to learn about local traditions without leaving town.

Children will enjoy the music and the colourful costumes, while adults can appreciate the historical and cultural significance of the performance. The shows also offer a great opportunity to take photos and videos of a side of Ibiza that many tourists miss.

Why you should not miss it

Many visitors come to Ibiza for its beaches and parties, but those who take the time to explore its traditions often leave with a richer understanding of the island. The ball pagès is not just a dance, it is a living cultural legacy, passed down from generation to generation and proudly preserved by groups like Colla Es Broll.

Attending a performance is a chance to support local culture and to experience something genuine. It also gives you an insight into how Ibizans celebrate their identity and heritage, something that continues to define community life across the island.

Combine culture with a night out

One of the great things about the ‘Ballades d’Estiu’ is that they offer a perfect start to your Saturday night. After the performance, stay in Santa Eulària for dinner or drinks. The town has a wide selection of restaurants, from traditional Ibizan cuisine to international menus, and the evening vibe is lively yet relaxed, a refreshing contrast to the island’s more hectic hotspots.

You can also use the opportunity to explore the area’s other cultural sites, such as the Puig de Missa church on the hill or the nearby marina, before or after the show.

How to get there

Santa Eulària des Riu is located on the east coast of Ibiza and is easily accessible by car, bus or taxi from Ibiza Town, Santa Gertrudis or other parts of the island. There is ample parking in the area, and the Plaça d’Espanya is just a short walk from the main promenade.

If you are staying in Santa Eulària, you will find the event just a few steps from most central accommodations. It is also a great excuse to visit the town if you are staying elsewhere on the island.

A must-see summer event in Ibiza

Whether you are a culture enthusiast or simply curious about the island’s traditions, the ‘Ballades d’Estiu’ offer one of the best ways to enjoy Ibiza from a different perspective. Add one of these Saturday evening shows to your holiday itinerary and discover why so many visitors fall in love not just with Ibiza’s beaches, but also with its soul.