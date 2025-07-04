BBC Radio 1 Dance X at Amnesia Ibiza is the event that defines Ibiza’s nightlife this summer. From the moment you step inside the iconic club, you are immersed in a world of sound, light, and energy focused entirely on two spectacular nights. These are not just parties, they are the pinnacle of Ibiza’s dance music culture. Here are five reasons why you cannot miss these two amazing events.

1. Two historic nights in an iconic venue

On Thursday 7 August and Thursday 11 September, BBC Radio 1 Dance X takes over Amnesia, one of the most legendary clubs in Ibiza. Both the Terrace and the Main Room will come alive with music, lights, and energy like no other. After more than 30 years of curating unforgettable nights on the island, BBC Radio 1 knows exactly how to deliver a world-class experience. This summer, the focus is on the bass-driven heart of UK Garage, jungle, and drum and bass, a refreshing and powerful sound that is guaranteed to make the floor shake.

5 reasons why BBC Radio 1 Dance X at Amnesia Ibiza is the summer party you cannot miss 1

2. A line-up packed with stars and fresh talent

On 7 August, the newly upgraded sound system at Amnesia Ibiza will be pushed to its limits with Sub Focus, a true icon of drum and bass, leading the charge. Joining him on stage will be Conducta, known for bringing Bristol’s signature UK Garage sound, alongside crowd favourite Bullet Tooth and rising star Morgan Seatree. And that is just the start, even more names are expected to be announced, adding more excitement to this already stellar line-up.

3. A perfect summer finale

On 11 September, Rudimental brings their only DJ set of the summer on Ibiza to the iconic Amnesia Terrace, closing the season with a bang. The line-up also features the high-energy 4am Kru, Special Request, and another appearance from Bullet Tooth. Meanwhile, the Main Room will be alive with the sounds of La La, Arielle Free, Jan, and Eliza Rose, creating an intense and unforgettable experience.

5 reasons why BBC Radio 1 Dance X at Amnesia Ibiza is the summer party you cannot miss 2

4. Feel the authentic spirit of Ibiza nightlife

BBC Radio 1 Dance X at Amnesia Ibiza is not about over-the-top spectacles, it is about the music, the connection between the crowd and the DJs, and the unmatched atmosphere of Ibiza. The open-air Terrace, combined with the dark and immersive Main Room, offers a unique vibe that you will not find anywhere else. When the bass drops and the crowd roars, you will feel why Amnesia Ibiza remains the soul of the island’s nightlife.

5. A sensory experience you will remember

From the thumping sound system that makes your chest vibrate, to the lights painting the walls and ceiling with colour, to the cheers of thousands around you, these nights are a feast for the senses. Every moment, from the first beat to the final track, will stay with you long after the summer ends.

5 reasons why BBC Radio 1 Dance X at Amnesia Ibiza is the summer party you cannot miss 3

Do not miss out

Tickets for BBC Radio 1 Dance X at Amnesia Ibiza are already on sale, and demand is high. Do not risk missing out, secure your place now and be part of the party everyone will be talking about. Whether you are a fan of UK Garage, jungle, or drum and bass, or simply want to experience one of the most authentic and exhilarating nights in Ibiza, these two dates are for you.

Book your tickets now and make sure you are there to feel the bass, see the lights, and dance the night away.

For more insider tips on Ibiza’s nightlife, upcoming events, and must-see attractions during your holiday, keep exploring our guide and discover everything the island has to offer this summer.