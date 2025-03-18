For the first time ever, Boiler Room will be hosting a full summer residency in Ibiza, taking over both the Terraza and Main Room of the legendary Amnesia Ibiza nightclub. Following last year’s unforgettable moment with Charli XCX, this collaboration marks a new era in the island’s clubbing scene, with seven exclusive events set to redefine electronic music culture in the White Isle.

A landmark residency for Boiler Room and Amnesia

Boiler Room has long been known for its boundary-pushing approach to music curation, offering a global platform for electronic artists and underground sounds. This summer, it is taking things to the next level by launching its first-ever Ibiza residency at Amnesia Ibiza, an iconic venue that has shaped the island’s nightlife for nearly five decades.

This is Boiler Room, the new Amnesia Ibiza party making its amazing debut as a residency on the island this summer 1

Running across seven Thursdays – June 12 and 19, July 17, 24, and 31, and August 14 and 28 – these highly anticipated nights will be streamed worldwide, bringing Ibiza’s clubbing spirit to audiences across the globe. With a carefully curated selection of DJs and live acts, the residency promises to deliver a diverse and cutting-edge musical experience, blending mainstream and underground sounds.

Amnesia’s legacy in Ibiza’s clubbing scene

Amnesia Ibiza has been at the heart of the island’s club culture since the late 1970s. Revered for its forward-thinking approach to electronic music, the venue has continuously embraced different subcultures, making it the ideal partner for Boiler Room’s expansion in Ibiza. Last year’s Boiler Room x Amnesia event, featuring Charli XCX, became one of the defining moments of the season, demonstrating the seamless synergy between the two brands. This collaboration, part of Charli’s ‘Brat Summer’ campaign, not only showcased an innovative musical direction but also captured the attention of international media, setting a precedent for Amnesia’s future events.

By securing this exclusive residency, Amnesia continues to solidify its reputation as a powerhouse in the global electronic music scene. The club’s commitment to blending Ibiza’s free-spirited energy with cutting-edge musical movements ensures that it remains a must-visit destination for dance music lovers worldwide.

A celebration of global and underground talent

Boiler Room has come a long way since its inception in 2010, evolving from a small, intimate gathering in London into a globally recognised curator of electronic music. With more than 8,000 performances to date and a staggering 283 million monthly viewers, the platform has become instrumental in connecting local dance floors to international audiences.

The upcoming residency at Amnesia Ibiza is set to build on the excitement generated by last year’s event, focusing on a rich and diverse lineup of electronic artists. From established names to emerging talent, each night will showcase a unique blend of sounds, reaffirming Boiler Room and Amnesia’s shared mission of championing independent and visionary music.

Bringing Ibiza to the world

A major part of Boiler Room’s ethos has always been about democratising access to club culture, allowing audiences from all over the world to experience the energy and magic of live performances. This residency will do just that, with each of the seven events being live-streamed, ensuring that even those who can’t make it to Ibiza this summer can still feel part of the action.

By bridging the gap between local clubbers and international viewers, Boiler Room’s residency at Amnesia Ibiza is not just a series of parties; it is a movement that cements Ibiza’s position as a global hub for electronic music. With an unparalleled lineup, an iconic venue, and an international reach, this collaboration is set to be one of the highlights of Ibiza’s 2025 summer season.

The future of clubbing in Ibiza

As the island evolves, so does its clubbing landscape. This residency reflects a new chapter for Ibiza’s nightlife, where heritage venues like Amnesia continue to innovate while staying true to their roots. It also reinforces the importance of music-first programming, ensuring that Ibiza remains at the forefront of the electronic music scene.

For clubbers heading to Ibiza in 2025, Boiler Room at Amnesia Ibiza is an unmissable experience. Whether you’re on the dance floor at Amnesia or tuning in from across the globe, this summer promises to be one of the most exciting yet for electronic music enthusiasts.