Bresh and Amnesia take over Ibiza’s weekend: a new Saturday residency packed with amazing surprises

Bresh, widely recognised as the ‘most beautiful party in the world‘, is set to return to the White Isle with two major announcements that will elevate its already spectacular reputation. For the 2024 season, Bresh moves to Saturday nights—the most coveted evening of the Ibiza clubbing calendar—and will now feature live performances from internationally renowned artists. This shift positions the party at the heart of the island’s weekend buzz, making it an essential experience for anyone looking to make the most of their Ibiza getaway.

A one-of-a-kind musical experience

Between 7 June and 20 September, Amnesia Ibiza will be transformed into a vibrant playground of colours, music, and pure energy as Bresh takes over with its unique fusion of sounds and styles. Unlike other club nights dominated by electronic beats, Bresh offers a refreshing alternative that blends urban music, Latin rhythms, timeless hits, and electronic influences—ensuring a dynamic and diverse atmosphere where everyone feels at home.

Bresh is more than just a party—it’s an experience built on emotion, connection, and inclusivity. Guests are treated to an immersive event where the music is just one part of the magic. From the moment you step inside Amnesia Ibiza, you’ll be transported into a world where every beat tells a story, and every song sparks an unforgettable moment.

Last year, the party attracted a long list of celebrities, including Argentinian singer Emilia, football star Vinicius Junior, Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, and Spanish pop sensation Aitana. Their presence cemented Bresh’s reputation as one of Ibiza’s most exciting and star-studded nights. This year, the experience is set to reach even greater heights, with new surprises and exclusive guest performances that will redefine the concept of a club night.

Live music takes Bresh centre stage

For the first time in Ibiza, Bresh is introducing live performances as a key feature of the night. Under the new banner of Bresh & Friends, the 2025 residency will see some of the most renowned international artists take to the stage every Saturday night. Expect to see chart-topping singers, urban music icons, and surprise guest appearances, bringing a fresh dimension to the event and ensuring no two nights are ever the same.

This addition marks a significant evolution for Bresh, bridging the gap between a concert and a club night. By combining high-energy DJ sets with thrilling live acts, the party delivers a level of entertainment rarely seen in Ibiza’s nightlife scene. Whether you’re dancing to your favourite hits or witnessing an exclusive live performance, every Saturday at Amnesia will be filled with unforgettable moments that keep you coming back for more.

An immersive and unparalleled visual spectacle

Beyond the music, Bresh has built its reputation on delivering jaw-dropping visual experiences that transport partygoers into a dreamlike world. This season, the production will be taken to another level, offering a multi-sensory spectacle where lighting, set design, and digital projections come together in a dazzling display of creativity.

Amnesia will be completely transformed to match the energy and spirit of Bresh, with bold and colourful decorations, immersive installations, and a state-of-the-art light show designed to amplify every beat of the night. The club will become a kaleidoscopic wonderland, where every detail—from the dazzling confetti showers to the dynamic stage effects—is curated to enhance the party’s signature aesthetic.

Expect an atmosphere unlike anything else in Ibiza—a place where freedom, self-expression, and pure joy take centre stage.

More than a party: a global movement

What makes Bresh truly unique is its ability to transcend borders and cultural boundaries. Originating in Argentina, it has become a global phenomenon, with residencies and sell-out events in cities such as New York, Buenos Aires, Miami, and Milan. In Spain, it has already solidified its reputation with monthly residencies at Barcelona’s Sala Apolo and Madrid’s La Riviera, where tickets sell out month after month.

The collaboration between Bresh and Amnesia is a perfect fusion of two iconic forces in the nightlife world. Amnesia, a cornerstone of Ibiza’s electronic music legacy, joins forces with Bresh, which has redefined the modern clubbing experience with its vibrant, feel-good energy. Together, they are creating a space where people from all walks of life can come together, dance freely, and celebrate life to the fullest.

The ultimate weekend escape

By moving to Saturdays, Bresh opens up a world of new possibilities for visitors. For those looking to escape to Ibiza for the weekend, it’s now easier than ever to experience one of the island’s most exciting parties. Direct flights from across Spain and Europe make a quick Ibiza getaway effortless, and now, Bresh gives you the perfect excuse to book that trip.

Imagine landing in Ibiza on a Saturday morning, soaking up the sun on one of its stunning beaches, and then heading to Amnesia for an electrifying night at Bresh. The energy, the music, the people—it’s an experience you won’t find anywhere else.

Saturdays at Amnesia are set to be bigger and better than ever. Get ready to switch your mindset to summer mode, book your flights, gather your friends, and secure your early bird tickets now—this is one Ibiza experience you won’t want to miss!