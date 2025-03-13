If you’re looking for a unique cultural experience in Ibiza, Teatro Pereyra is the place to be this spring. On 4 April, acclaimed British singer Nick Mulvey will take the stage at this iconic venue to inaugurate ‘Moments in Time’, a new concert series by OpenLab and Juntos Farm. Designed to showcase contemporary alternative artists in an intimate setting, the series offers a fresh, immersive way to experience live music in Ibiza.

Organised by OpenLab and Juntos Farm, Moments in Time is an exciting new initiative designed to bring contemporary alternative artists to Ibiza, offering intimate live performances that focus on the raw, emotional connection between artist and audience.

Whether you’re a fan of acoustic music, a traveller looking for a unique cultural experience, or simply curious to see a different side of Ibiza’s music scene, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

This is the British singer who will be performing at the stunning Teatro Pereyra in Ibiza 1

A unique sound blending folk, indie, and world music

Nick Mulvey is an acclaimed British singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist known for his ability to seamlessly blend folk, world music, and indie influences. His music carries a deeply introspective and poetic quality, with lyrics that explore themes of human connection, personal growth, and environmental consciousness.

Mulvey first gained recognition as a founding member of the Mercury Prize-nominated group Portico Quartet, before embarking on a successful solo career. His debut album, First Mind (2014), was met with critical acclaim, earning a nomination for the prestigious Mercury Prize. Songs like Fever to the Form and Cucurucu showcased his intricate guitar work, warm vocals, and innovative songwriting, quickly earning him a dedicated fanbase.

Since then, Nick Mulvey has released two more albums—Wake Up Now (2017) and New Mythology (2022)—further establishing his reputation as one of the most thoughtful and genre-defying artists in contemporary folk music.

For his Ibiza performance, Mulvey will deliver an exclusive acoustic set, creating an intimate atmosphere that allows audiences to fully immerse themselves in his expressive melodies and deeply personal lyrics.

“Music is at its most powerful when shared in the moment, without distractions or expectations. Moments in Time is about reconnecting with the true essence of live music—pure, immersive, and deeply human. I’m excited to be part of this and to create something special with the Ibiza audience“, says Mulvey.

This is the British singer who will be performing at the stunning Teatro Pereyra in Ibiza 2

A fresh alternative to Ibiza’s music scene

While Ibiza is famous for its electronic music festivals and world-renowned DJs, it also has a rich tradition of live performances and acoustic sets, attracting artists from a wide range of musical backgrounds.

Moments in Time offers an alternative music experience, bringing intimate, soulful performances to an audience looking for something more personal and immersive.

“With Moments in Time, we are creating a space where artists can express themselves fully, free from commercial pressures, and where audiences can connect with something real and in the moment. Ibiza has always been a place of artistic freedom, and this series reflects that energy”, explains Quentin Chambers, CEO of OpenLab.

The initiative aims to bring back Ibiza’s avant-garde musical spirit, creating a platform where artists and audiences can engage with music in its purest form—without the distractions of commercialised performances or large-scale productions.

For those visiting Ibiza in early April, attending this event is a fantastic opportunity to experience a different side of the island’s cultural and artistic scene.

A historic venue: Teatro Pereyra

The historic Teatro Pereyra, located in Ibiza Town, is the perfect venue for a concert like Moments in Time. Known for its commitment to live music, the venue has hosted countless performances over the years, solidifying its place as one of Ibiza’s most iconic cultural spaces.

This is the British singer who will be performing at the stunning Teatro Pereyra in Ibiza 3

“Moments in Time aligns perfectly with our vision. We’re proud to host this series and celebrate music in its most authentic form”, states the venue.

The event also marks a new platform for local artists, ensuring that Moments in Time becomes an inclusive space for musicians seeking genuine creative expression.

OpenLab: keeping Ibiza’s musical legacy alive

Founded in Ibiza in 2013 by electronic music pioneer Robert Miles, OpenLab continues to honour the island’s legacy of artistic experimentation and innovation.

By launching Moments in Time, OpenLab is creating opportunities to discover and deepen independent and countercultural musical movements, ensuring that Ibiza remains at the forefront of global music culture.

How to attend

If you’re in Ibiza this spring and want to experience live music in a truly special setting, don’t miss Nick Mulvey’s performance at Moments in Time.

Date: 4 April 2024

4 April 2024 Venue: Teatro Pereyra, Ibiza Town

Teatro Pereyra, Ibiza Town Tickets: Available via OpenLab’s official website

Why you shouldn’t miss this event

A unique live music experience – A rare chance to see a world-class artist in an intimate, acoustic setting. A different side of Ibiza – Step away from the club scene and discover the island’s rich musical heritage. A historic venue – Experience the magic of Teatro Pereyra, one of Ibiza’s most iconic live music venues. A connection to Ibiza’s artistic spirit – Moments in Time is about music without commercial pressures, bringing artists and audiences together in a genuine and meaningful way.

Ibiza is much more than a party island—it’s a place of artistic freedom, cultural exploration, and musical innovation. Moments in Time embodies this spirit, offering visitors a one-of-a-kind live music experience that they won’t find anywhere else.

If you’re visiting Ibiza this April, don’t miss the chance to witness Nick Mulvey’s enchanting performance in one of the island’s most special venues. Book your tickets now and be part of a truly unforgettable musical moment.