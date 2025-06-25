This is your last chance to see John Summit in Ibiza at the best blub in the world

If you are in Ibiza this week and planning a proper night out, there is one name you will hear again and again: John Summit. And this Friday, 27 June, you have your final chance this summer to see him live at Hï Ibiza, the venue officially ranked as the best club in the world.

This is not an ultra-exclusive party or a hard-to-access VIP experience. It is one of the most exciting and accessible events of the weekend for anyone visiting Ibiza and looking to experience the island’s world-famous nightlife at its best. Whether you are a die-hard electronic music fan or just curious to see what all the hype is about, this is a night that delivers.

Why Friday 27 June at Hï Ibiza is worth it

John Summit’s rise in the electronic music world has been nothing short of meteoric. With global hits like Where You Are, Shiver and Go Back, he has built a fanbase that spans continents and packed dancefloors wherever he plays.

His Experts Only concept was created to bring together underground spirit and big-room energy, and his residency at Hï Ibiza has done exactly that. Now, this Friday marks the final show of that exclusive series, and it is shaping up to be something special.

What to expect:

John Summit headlining in the Theatre, with one of his high-intensity, emotionally charged sets.

headlining in the Theatre, with one of his high-intensity, emotionally charged sets. A back-to-back session with Green Velvet , a Chicago house legend and one of the scene’s most respected names.

, a Chicago house legend and one of the scene’s most respected names. A powerful techno performance by Layton Giordani , and hypnotic grooves from Miluhska , bringing contrast and depth to the line-up.

, and hypnotic grooves from , bringing contrast and depth to the line-up. In the Club Room, a genre-blending journey from Young Marco, known for unpredictable, fun, and completely original sets.

The event combines great music with a friendly, international crowd and the kind of top-tier sound and lighting production that Ibiza is famous for.

You do not need to be a clubbing expert to enjoy it, just come with an open mind, comfortable shoes and a willingness to dance.

Looking for plans on Thursday? HUGEL has you covered

If you arrive on the island a little earlier or simply want to make the most of your Ibiza weekend, Thursday night at Hï Ibiza is also a great choice.

French DJ and producer HUGEL has taken over every Thursday this summer with his residency Make The Girls Dance, a concept packed with rhythm, colour and global influences. Known for mixing Latin house, Afro house, tech house and classic grooves, HUGEL creates an atmosphere that is full of energy, movement and connection.

Thursday highlights:

A curated main room experience with guests such as Bob Sinclar , Major League DJz , AMÉMÉ , Roger Sanchez and more.

, , , and more. A full sensory experience in the Theatre: bold visuals, booming bass, and an international crowd ready to let go.

In the Club Room, Miss Monique brings something different: a hypnotic mix of progressive house, melodic techno and trance. With over 200 million views on YouTube and a massive global following, her set is immersive, emotional and ideal for a deeper dancefloor journey.

If you want to kick off the weekend early, Thursday at Hï Ibiza offers two musical worlds under one roof with something for every taste.

What you need to know before you go

If this is your first time heading to Hï Ibiza, here are the essentials:

Location : Hï Ibiza is located in Playa d’en Bossa, one of the island’s most vibrant areas. It is just a short taxi ride from Ibiza Town and easily accessible from most holiday accommodations.

: Hï Ibiza is located in Playa d’en Bossa, one of the island’s most vibrant areas. It is just a short taxi ride from Ibiza Town and easily accessible from most holiday accommodations. Doors open : midnight. The parties usually go on until 6 or 7 AM, depending on the vibe.

: midnight. The parties usually go on until 6 or 7 AM, depending on the vibe. Tickets : available through this link. Buying in advance is highly recommended, especially for major nights like John Summit’s closing show.

: available through this link. Buying in advance is highly recommended, especially for major nights like John Summit’s closing show. Dress code : there is no formal dress code, but think club-ready and comfortable. Ibiza style is expressive, feel free to bring your best festival outfit, but trainers and casual looks are totally fine.

: there is no formal dress code, but think club-ready and comfortable. Ibiza style is expressive, feel free to bring your best festival outfit, but trainers and casual looks are totally fine. Atmosphere: international, friendly, high-energy and open-minded. Whether you come solo, as a couple or with friends, you will fit right in.

Make the most of your weekend in Ibiza

There are many ways to experience Ibiza’s nightlife, but Friday 27 June at Hï Ibiza stands out for one big reason: it is the final chance to catch John Summit live on the island this season. Add to that a lineup full of respected artists and one of the best club venues in the world, and you have all the ingredients for a truly memorable night.

If you are looking to fill your itinerary with unforgettable moments, this is one to pencil in. And if you are already planning to be out on Thursday, HUGEL’s Make The Girls Dance gives you another great reason to head to Hï Ibiza early.

Tickets are available now. Book yours, get your crew together, and experience two of the most talked-about nights of the summer at Hï Ibiza.

This weekend, the island is calling and the dancefloor is waiting.

