Chinois Ibiza is preparing for an epic summer with six Appetite Ibiza parties

As the 2025 summer season approaches, Chinois Ibiza is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable experience for partygoers. Among the highly anticipated events are six exclusive Appetite Ibiza parties, promising to elevate the island’s vibrant nightlife scene.

Chinois Ibiza: a hub of extravagance

Nestled in the heart of Ibiza’s Marina, Chinois has established itself as a premier destination for those seeking world-class music and immersive entertainment.

The club’s commitment to delivering unparalleled nightlife experiences is evident in its meticulously curated events and residencies. For the 2025 season, Chinois Ibiza continues this tradition, offering a lineup that caters to diverse musical tastes and preferences.

Appetite Ibiza: a leading underground music experience

Appetite Ibiza has built a strong reputation as a premier underground music promoter, originating in London in 2017. Known for its dedication to house and minimal garage sounds, Appetite Ibiza has cultivated a loyal following of electronic music enthusiasts.

For the summer 2025 season, the brand is set to return to Ibiza with six exclusive events at Chinois, one of the island’s most prestigious venues. These highly anticipated parties will take place on Thursday, 24 April, and on Tuesdays, 27 May, 17 June, 29 July, 2 September, and 30 September 2025, all starting at 11:59 PM.

While the full line-ups are yet to be announced, Appetite Ibiza’s past events suggest an electrifying atmosphere filled with cutting-edge beats and top-tier artists.

The partnership with Chinois Ibiza ensures a fusion of immersive music, world-class sound, and a sophisticated setting, making these nights a must-attend for Ibiza’s partygoers.

A glimpse into the upcoming events

While specific details about the six Appetite Ibiza parties are yet to be fully disclosed, attendees can anticipate a series of events that encapsulate the essence of Ibiza’s dynamic nightlife. Drawing from past experiences, Appetite Ibiza is known for hosting parties that feature a diverse range of musical genres, from deep house to techno, ensuring that each event offers a unique auditory journey.

Collaborations with renowned DJs and artists are a hallmark of Appetite Ibiza’s events. Previous line-ups have included both emerging talents and established names in the electronic music scene, promising attendees an eclectic mix of performances. The fusion of innovative soundscapes with Chinois’s state-of-the-art facilities guarantees an immersive experience that resonates with both locals and international visitors.

The venue: Chinois’s allure

Chinois’s strategic location in Ibiza’s Marina offers more than just a picturesque setting; it provides an atmosphere of sophistication and exclusivity. The club’s interior design exudes opulence, with intricate décor that reflects a blend of Eastern and Western influences. This unique aesthetic creates an ambiance that is both inviting and enigmatic, setting the stage for memorable nights.

The club’s commitment to excellence extends beyond its visual appeal. Equipped with cutting-edge sound and lighting systems, Chinois ensures that every beat and melody is delivered with pristine clarity. This dedication to technical perfection enhances the overall sensory experience, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the music and atmosphere.

Claptone’s ‘The Masquerade’ residency

Adding to the excitement of the 2025 season, Chinois has announced that Claptone will be moving his iconic Ibiza residency, ‘The Masquerade’, to Saturdays at the venue.

Known for its magic, mystery, and seductive house music, ‘The Masquerade’ promises to be a highlight of the summer, featuring carefully selected guest DJs alongside Claptone.

Anticipation builds

As the dates for the Appetite Ibiza parties draw nearer, anticipation continues to build among the island’s residents and visitors. The fusion of Appetite Ibiza’s innovative event concepts with Chinois’s luxurious setting is poised to create a series of parties that will be remembered long after the season concludes.

For those planning to attend, it’s advisable to stay updated through our channels, as tickets for these exclusive events are expected to sell out quickly. Whether you’re a seasoned Ibiza enthusiast or a first-time visitor, the 2025 summer season at Chinois Ibiza, highlighted by the Appetite Ibiza parties, promises an unparalleled experience that captures the true spirit of the island’s nightlife.

Chinois Ibiza’s collaboration with Appetite Ibiza for the 2025 summer season signifies a harmonious blend of culinary excellence and musical innovation. With six exclusive parties on the horizon, attendees can look forward to events that not only entertain but also engage all the senses. As Ibiza continues to uphold its reputation as a global nightlife capital, ventures like these ensure that the island remains at the forefront of experiential entertainment.