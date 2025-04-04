The Ibiza season is just around the corner, and few venues capture the spirit of the island quite like Chinois Ibiza. Located on the Marina front, this glamorous and intimate club has become one of the most talked-about nightlife spots on the island. And on Sunday 27 April, Chinois officially launches its 2025 season with a Grand Opening party that promises to be unforgettable.

From the moment the doors open at 11:30 PM, the atmosphere will be electric. Whether you are planning your first night out in Ibiza or returning to your favourite island tradition, here are five compelling reasons why Chinois Ibiza’s opening night is the place to be.

Chinois Ibiza unveils its incredible opening night line-up: 5 reasons to start your summer here 1

1. A world-class line-up, unveiled

The grand opening line-up is a carefully curated selection of five international and local artists, each bringing their own unique sound to the decks. Headlining the night is Claptone, the enigmatic golden-masked DJ known for his elegant and melodic house sets. His return to Chinois Ibiza marks the beginning of his weekly residency, The Masquerade, which will run every Saturday from 24 May to 4 October.

Sharing the booth are Eli & Fur, the British duo with a talent for weaving emotional techno and deep house into beautifully layered sets. Their sound, often heard on the stages of Coachella and Tomorrowland, finds a new home in the more intimate and immersive setting of Chinois.

The line-up continues with Nitefreak, the Zimbabwean afro house sensation whose global rise has been fuelled by powerful rhythms and award-winning remixes. He is joined by Pauza, a Cuban female duo blending house, Latin beats and Yoruba folklore with live percussion. Closing the circle is Bruz, a local favourite and Chinois resident who knows exactly how to ignite the dance floor.

Chinois Ibiza unveils its incredible opening night line-up: 5 reasons to start your summer here 2

2. The perfect season starter in Ibiza’s Marina

There is no better place to begin your Ibiza summer than by the water, and Chinois Ibiza is perfectly situated in Marina Ibiza, one of the most stylish and lively areas on the island. The club’s elegant design, refined sound system and visual production create a luxurious yet welcoming setting that is ideal for dancing the night away.

More than just a club, Chinois Ibiza is a meeting point for island residents and global visitors alike. It is where music, creativity and community come together in a way that feels uniquely Ibiza.

3. A taste of what is to come this summer

The grand opening is not just a one-off party – it is a preview of what Chinois Ibiza has in store for the 2025 season. From weekly residencies and special guest appearances to immersive visual shows and avant-garde soundscapes, this summer promises to be the club’s most ambitious yet.

Chinois Ibiza unveils its incredible opening night line-up: 5 reasons to start your summer here 3

If you want to discover what Ibiza nightlife is truly about – beyond the massive superclubs – this is your chance to experience it in a more personal and stylish setting.

4. A fusion of global sounds and cultures

Few parties on the island offer such a rich musical journey in a single night. From the escapist fantasy of Claptone to the poetic depth of Eli & Fur, from the afro-infused grooves of Nitefreak to the explosive energy of Pauza and the elegant drive of Bruz – the Chinois Ibiza opening party is a melting pot of styles and cultures.

Whether you are a seasoned electronic music fan or simply curious to explore Ibiza’s legendary nightlife, this event offers something for every taste.

Chinois Ibiza unveils its incredible opening night line-up: 5 reasons to start your summer here 4

5. Dance from dusk till dawn – and beyond

Chinois Ibiza opens its doors at 11:30 PM and keeps the music going until 6:30 AM, giving you a full night to dance, connect, and celebrate the start of summer. Tickets are available and given the quality of the line-up, early booking is strongly recommended.

With an unbeatable location, an exceptional artist selection and the promise of many magical nights ahead, the opening of Chinois Ibiza is the ultimate way to begin your Ibiza season.

Chinois Ibiza Opening Party 2025

Location : Passeig Joan Carles I, 17 – 07800 Ibiza

: Passeig Joan Carles I, 17 – 07800 Ibiza Date : Sunday 27 April, from 11:30 PM to 6:30 AM

: Sunday 27 April, from 11:30 PM to 6:30 AM Line-up: Claptone, Eli & Fur, Nitefreak, Pauza, Bruz

This is not just a party – it is the first chapter of your Ibiza summer. Let it begin at Chinois Ibiza.