Club Tickets

Chinois Ibiza unveils full weekly line-up with 5 amazing summer residencies

Buy your tickets here

Chinois Ibiza TRIP - Mario Pinta

Leire Rodriguez

Wednesday, June 25 2025, 7.48pm

Chinois Ibiza continues to elevate its status as one of the island’s must-visit nightlife destinations this summer. Located in the heart of Marina Ibiza, the elegant venue has already been buzzing with energy since the end of May and now, two highly anticipated residencies have joined the weekly programme: TRIP and SAGA.

Current Month

Clear All

Bedouin Presents Saga at Club Chinoissun29jun(jun 29)23:5523:55 VenueClub ChinoisArtistBedouinTypePartiesPurchase Now

Events calendar

From this Wednesday 25 June, TRIP kicks off its season with a powerful launch party featuring Apollonia (Dan Ghenacia, Dyed Soundorom & Shonky), Cesar Vinzent B2B Isbel and Paramida. Taking over Chinois every Wednesday until 15 October, with two extra dates on Saturday 25 October and Saturday 1 November, TRIP offers a deep dive into the underground world of electronic music. Guided by the artistic vision of Johannes Goller, each night explores a carefully curated journey through deep house, minimalist techno and psychedelic rhythms. The atmosphere is immersive, the line-ups are forward-thinking, and the dancefloor is full of true music lovers.

Coming up next, on Sunday 29 June, Chinois welcomes the return of SAGA, the globally celebrated concept by the New York-based duo Bedouin. Running every Sunday until 28 September, this iconic residency blends spiritual sounds with theatrical visuals in an environment designed to engage all the senses. The opening party features Bedouin themselves, joined by a special B2B set from Jimi Jules and Trikk, and Ageless. SAGA is not just a party, it is an emotional, audiovisual experience that captures the unique essence of Ibiza.

Bedouin'S Saga Party At Chinois Ibiza
Bedouin duo.

A week of residencies at Chinois Ibiza: from Wednesday to Sunday

With TRIP and SAGA now added to the calendar, Chinois Ibiza is open five nights a week, each night offering a different sonic universe, international talent, and the stylish, cosmopolitan crowd that defines Marina Ibiza.

Saturdays – The Masquerade by Claptone

Launched on 24 May, The Masquerade is already in full swing and continues every Saturday until 4 October. The mysterious golden-masked DJ Claptone leads this weekly celebration of house music, elegance and theatrical energy. Opening night featured Faithless (DJ set), Crusy and Jason Bye, and upcoming dates promise more world-class guest artists and a timeless Ibiza vibe that mixes glamour and groove.

Thursdays – Honey F*cking Dijon

Chicago house legend Honey Dijon returned to Chinois on 5 June with a bigger, bolder version of her residency. Now running every Thursday until 24 July, this series showcases her distinctive style and impeccable selection of DJs, including Âme (DJ set) and Cameron Jack. Expect an inclusive, high-energy dancefloor driven by passion, personality and unapologetic self-expression.

Honey Dijon At Chinois Ibiza
Chinois Ibiza unveils full weekly line-up with 5 amazing summer residencies 1

Fridays – Söley by Francis Mercier

The new Friday night residency at Chinois is Söley, curated by Haitian-American producer Francis Mercier. It opened on 13 June and runs until 1 August, offering a refreshing mix of global sounds with artists such as MoBlack, Lilya Mandre, Queen Rami and a live performance by IDD. Meaning “sun” in Haitian Creole, Söley is all about positive energy and connecting cultures through music.

A special night: SONDELA’s debut on 8 June

Earlier this month, Chinois hosted a one-off event with SONDELA, the Afro-Tech label created by Louie Dunmore. On Sunday 8 June, the club welcomed Nitefreak, Jamiie, Ankhoï B2B Luch, and a closing B2B set by Louie Dunmore and Cleido. The event left a lasting impression, celebrating African-rooted rhythms and emotional, high-impact sets in one of Ibiza’s most luxurious venues.

Your Ibiza nights begin at Chinois

This season, Chinois Ibiza invites travellers from around the world to explore a bold new chapter in the island’s nightlife. Whether you prefer the mystery of The Masquerade, the international soul of Söley, or the raw energy of TRIP and SAGA, every night promises something different, something uniquely Ibiza.

Chinois Ibiza Trip - Mario Pinta
Chinois Ibiza unveils full weekly line-up with 5 amazing summer residencies 2
  • Address: Joan Carles I Promenade, 17, Marina Ibiza
  • Opening hours: 11:30 PM – 6:30 AM
  • Tickets: From €50 through this link

Ready to dance in the heart of Ibiza?

Secure your spot on the dancefloor, buy your tickets now and experience the magic of Chinois five nights a week.

Full Calendar

Date

Title

Current Month

Clear All

June

Francis Mercier Presents Solèy at Club Chinois Ibizafri27jun(jun 27)23:5523:55 VenueClub ChinoisArtistFrancis MercierTypePartiesPurchase Now

Club Chinois Claptone The Masqueradesat28jun(jun 28)23:4523:45 VenueClub ChinoisArtistClaptoneTypePartiesPurchase Now

Show More Events

July

Honey Fucking Dijon at Chinois Ibizathu03jul(jul 3)23:3023:30 VenueClub ChinoisArtistHoney DijonTypePartiesBook Now

Francis Mercier Presents Solèy at Club Chinois Ibizafri04jul(jul 4)23:5523:55 VenueClub ChinoisArtistFrancis MercierTypePartiesPurchase Now

Show More Events

August

Francis Mercier Presents Solèy at Club Chinois Ibizafri01aug23:5523:55 VenueClub ChinoisArtistFrancis MercierTypePartiesPurchase Now

Club Chinois Claptone The Masqueradesat02aug(aug 2)23:4523:45 VenueClub ChinoisArtistClaptoneTypePartiesPurchase Now

Show More Events

September

Appetite x Chinoistue02sep(sep 2)23:4523:45 VenueClub ChinoisTypePartiesBuy Now

Club Chinois Claptone The Masqueradesat06sep(sep 6)23:4523:45 VenueClub ChinoisArtistClaptoneTypePartiesPurchase Now

Show More Events

October

Appetite x Chinoistue30sep(September 30) 23:45 VenueClub ChinoisTypePartiesBuy Now

Club Chinois Claptone The Masqueradesat04oct(oct 4)23:4523:45 VenueClub ChinoisArtistClaptoneTypePartiesPurchase Now

Contact them

Club Chinois Ibiza

Club Chinois Ibiza

You might be interested

Date

Title

Current Month

Balloon flightfri27jun06:0006:00 VenueIbiza en GloboTypeActivities,AdventureBuy Now

Ibiza Puerto - Formentera | BaleariaVisit the paradise island of Formentera with Balearia's Fast Ferry in 30 mins!fri27jun07:0007:00 VenueBaleàriaTypeExcursions,Formentera tripBuy Now

Rent | Paddle Surf or Kayakfri27jun08:0008:00 VenueTAKEOFF IbizaTypeActivities,Water sportsBuy Now

Ibiza Puerto - Formentera | AquabusTravel to Formentera in just 45 minutes with Aquabus Ferry Boats from the Port of Ibiza.fri27jun09:1509:15 VenueAquabus PuertoTypeExcursions,Formentera tripBuy Now