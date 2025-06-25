Chinois Ibiza unveils full weekly line-up with 5 amazing summer residencies

Chinois Ibiza continues to elevate its status as one of the island’s must-visit nightlife destinations this summer. Located in the heart of Marina Ibiza, the elegant venue has already been buzzing with energy since the end of May and now, two highly anticipated residencies have joined the weekly programme: TRIP and SAGA.

From this Wednesday 25 June, TRIP kicks off its season with a powerful launch party featuring Apollonia (Dan Ghenacia, Dyed Soundorom & Shonky), Cesar Vinzent B2B Isbel and Paramida. Taking over Chinois every Wednesday until 15 October, with two extra dates on Saturday 25 October and Saturday 1 November, TRIP offers a deep dive into the underground world of electronic music. Guided by the artistic vision of Johannes Goller, each night explores a carefully curated journey through deep house, minimalist techno and psychedelic rhythms. The atmosphere is immersive, the line-ups are forward-thinking, and the dancefloor is full of true music lovers.

Coming up next, on Sunday 29 June, Chinois welcomes the return of SAGA, the globally celebrated concept by the New York-based duo Bedouin. Running every Sunday until 28 September, this iconic residency blends spiritual sounds with theatrical visuals in an environment designed to engage all the senses. The opening party features Bedouin themselves, joined by a special B2B set from Jimi Jules and Trikk, and Ageless. SAGA is not just a party, it is an emotional, audiovisual experience that captures the unique essence of Ibiza.

Bedouin duo.

A week of residencies at Chinois Ibiza: from Wednesday to Sunday

With TRIP and SAGA now added to the calendar, Chinois Ibiza is open five nights a week, each night offering a different sonic universe, international talent, and the stylish, cosmopolitan crowd that defines Marina Ibiza.

Saturdays – The Masquerade by Claptone

Launched on 24 May, The Masquerade is already in full swing and continues every Saturday until 4 October. The mysterious golden-masked DJ Claptone leads this weekly celebration of house music, elegance and theatrical energy. Opening night featured Faithless (DJ set), Crusy and Jason Bye, and upcoming dates promise more world-class guest artists and a timeless Ibiza vibe that mixes glamour and groove.

Thursdays – Honey F*cking Dijon

Chicago house legend Honey Dijon returned to Chinois on 5 June with a bigger, bolder version of her residency. Now running every Thursday until 24 July, this series showcases her distinctive style and impeccable selection of DJs, including Âme (DJ set) and Cameron Jack. Expect an inclusive, high-energy dancefloor driven by passion, personality and unapologetic self-expression.

Fridays – Söley by Francis Mercier

The new Friday night residency at Chinois is Söley, curated by Haitian-American producer Francis Mercier. It opened on 13 June and runs until 1 August, offering a refreshing mix of global sounds with artists such as MoBlack, Lilya Mandre, Queen Rami and a live performance by IDD. Meaning “sun” in Haitian Creole, Söley is all about positive energy and connecting cultures through music.

A special night: SONDELA’s debut on 8 June

Earlier this month, Chinois hosted a one-off event with SONDELA, the Afro-Tech label created by Louie Dunmore. On Sunday 8 June, the club welcomed Nitefreak, Jamiie, Ankhoï B2B Luch, and a closing B2B set by Louie Dunmore and Cleido. The event left a lasting impression, celebrating African-rooted rhythms and emotional, high-impact sets in one of Ibiza’s most luxurious venues.

Your Ibiza nights begin at Chinois

This season, Chinois Ibiza invites travellers from around the world to explore a bold new chapter in the island’s nightlife. Whether you prefer the mystery of The Masquerade, the international soul of Söley, or the raw energy of TRIP and SAGA, every night promises something different, something uniquely Ibiza.

Address : Joan Carles I Promenade, 17, Marina Ibiza

: Joan Carles I Promenade, 17, Marina Ibiza Opening hours : 11:30 PM – 6:30 AM

: 11:30 PM – 6:30 AM Tickets: From €50 through this link

Ready to dance in the heart of Ibiza?

Secure your spot on the dancefloor, buy your tickets now and experience the magic of Chinois five nights a week.

Full Calendar