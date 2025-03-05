Circoloco’s legendary Mondays are Back at DC10 Ibiza

Circoloco, the emblematic underground party brand, is poised to ignite the 2025 Ibiza season with its much-anticipated Opening Party at DC10 on Monday, 28th April 2025. This event marks the commencement of a series of 25 consecutive Mondays, running until 13th October 2025, each promising an unparalleled fusion of cutting-edge house and techno music.

A glimpse into Circoloco’s legacy

Established in 1999, Circoloco has evolved from a humble gathering into a global phenomenon, synonymous with the essence of underground electronic music. Its inception was rooted in a desire to create an unpretentious party atmosphere, free from the ostentation that often accompanies mainstream events.

Over the years, Circoloco has maintained its authenticity, drawing a diverse crowd of music fans who seek genuine and immersive experiences.

The sanctuary of the underground

Situated on the road to ses Salines, DC10 has been the home of Circoloco since its early days. The club’s unassuming exterior belies the vibrant energy within, where a minimalist approach to décor allows the music to take centre stage.

With a capacity of approximately 4,000, DC10 offers an intimate yet electrifying environment, fostering a deep connection between the DJs and the audience.

The 2025 Opening Party: what to expect

The 2025 Opening Party is slated to commence at 4:00 PM on 28th April and will continue its musical journey until 6:00 AM the following morning.

While the official lineup has yet to be announced, attendees can anticipate performances from both veteran Circoloco residents and emerging talents in the electronic music scene.

Historically, the event has featured artists who embody the spirit of innovation and authenticity, ensuring a night of sonic exploration and dancefloor unity.

The essence of Circoloco events

The party’s allure lies in its commitment to the underground ethos. The events eschew extravagant production in favour of raw, unfiltered musical expression. This approach cultivates an atmosphere where the focus remains on the music and the communal experience of the attendees.

The absence of VIP sections reinforces the egalitarian nature of the party, inviting everyone to partake in the collective euphoria.

Anticipated highlights of the season

Beyond the Opening Party, the 2025 season promises a series of memorable Mondays at DC10. Each week, Circoloco curates lineups that blend established artists with fresh faces, ensuring a dynamic and evolving musical landscape.

The consistency of quality and the element of surprise have been instrumental in maintaining this party’s revered status among clubbers worldwide.

While Ibiza remains the spiritual home of Circoloco, the brand’s influence extends globally. Hosting events in cities like New York, Tokyo, and London, this event has exported its distinctive vibe to an international audience. However, the Ibiza residency at DC10 holds a special place in the hearts of many, representing the pinnacle of the experience.

Ticketing and attendance

Tickets for the Opening Party are highly sought after and typically sell out well in advance. Prospective attendees are advised to secure their tickets early to avoid disappointment.

The demand reflects the event’s reputation as a must-attend fixture in the Ibiza clubbing calendar.

The cultural significance of Circoloco at DC10

Circoloco’s residency at DC10 is more than just a series of parties; it represents a cultural movement that has shaped the identity of Ibiza’s nightlife. The emphasis on music, community, and authenticity has set a standard that many aspire to but few achieve. For many, attending a Circoloco event at DC10 is a rite of passage, offering a glimpse into the soul of underground club culture.

Looking ahead

As Circoloco approaches its 26th season in 2025, its commitment to innovation and authenticity shows no signs of waning. The brand continues to adapt to the evolving musical landscape while staying true to its roots. This balance of tradition and progression ensures that Circoloco remains at the forefront of the global clubbing scene.

The Circoloco Opening Party at DC10 on 28th April 2025 is set to be a landmark event, encapsulating the essence of Ibiza’s underground music culture. For those seeking an unadulterated and immersive clubbing experience, this event offers an unparalleled opportunity to be part of a legacy that has shaped the global electronic music scene. As the date approaches, anticipation builds, promising a season of unforgettable Mondays under the Balearic skies.