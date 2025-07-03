If you are planning an unforgettable trip to Ibiza this autumn, you will want to mark your calendar for 11th and 12th October 2025. This year, the island is preparing to transform its legendary closing party season with an unprecedented event: The Trilogy. For the first time ever, three of Ibiza’s most iconic venues —Ushuaïa Ibiza, Hï Ibiza, and the island’s newest star, UNVRS— are joining forces to deliver a spectacular two-day celebration that promises to make history.

Created by The Night League, the creative team behind these world-renowned clubs, The Trilogy is more than just a closing weekend. It is a bold new chapter for Ibiza’s nightlife scene, combining cutting-edge production, genre-spanning music, and immersive experiences to redefine what a closing party can be. For visitors looking to experience the very best of the White Isle, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Here is what to expect from the spectacular closing party at three Ibiza nightclubs: Ushuaïa, Hï Ibiza, and UNVRS 1

Day one: Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza

The journey begins on Saturday, 11th October, at Ushuaïa Ibiza, the iconic open-air venue that has become synonymous with sun-drenched daytime partying. From afternoon into the evening, a handpicked lineup of global electronic music heavyweights will set the tone, delivering powerful performances against the backdrop of Ushuaïa’s famous stage and beachside setting. With its vibrant atmosphere and breathtaking production, Ushuaïa offers the perfect start to this monumental weekend.

When night falls, the celebration continues across the road at Hï Ibiza. Voted the World’s Number One Club for four consecutive years, this club is known for its expertly curated multi-room experience, high-tech sound and lighting, and a roster of top international DJs. Visitors can expect an immersive clubbing experience that takes you through different rooms, each offering its own unique vibe and soundtrack, until the early hours of the morning.

Here is what to expect from the spectacular closing party at three Ibiza nightclubs: Ushuaïa, Hï Ibiza, and UNVRS 2

Day two: the grand finale at UNVRS

On Sunday, 12th October, the energy shifts to UNVRS, Ibiza’s revolutionary new venue that has quickly made a name for itself on the island. With next-generation technology and a dynamic, futuristic design, UNVRS promises to deliver a closing finale unlike anything Ibiza has seen before. Expect explosive energy, innovative staging, and a pulsating soundtrack from some of the biggest names in electronic music today.

For visitors eager to experience Ibiza’s evolving club scene, UNVRS offers a glimpse of the future of nightlife, blending cutting-edge visuals and immersive elements that create a truly unforgettable atmosphere.

Here is what to expect from the spectacular closing party at three Ibiza nightclubs: Ushuaïa, Hï Ibiza, and UNVRS 3

Why you should not miss The Trilogy

Ibiza’s closing parties have long been the highlight of the island’s season, attracting visitors from around the world to celebrate the end of summer in style. However, The Trilogy is set to raise the bar even higher. By uniting three of the island’s most celebrated venues over one extraordinary weekend, The Night League is creating an event that combines the best of what each club has to offer, all in one seamless experience.

Tourists who attend can expect:

World-class lineups featuring some of the biggest artists in electronic music.

State-of-the-art production and staging that immerse you in the music and atmosphere.

A unique opportunity to experience three very different, yet equally iconic, venues in one weekend.

The chance to be part of a historic moment in Ibiza’s nightlife story.

Whether you are a seasoned Ibiza regular or a first-time visitor, The Trilogy promises to deliver memories that will last a lifetime. This is not just a closing party, it is a celebration of everything that makes Ibiza the world capital of electronic music.

Here is what to expect from the spectacular closing party at three Ibiza nightclubs: Ushuaïa, Hï Ibiza, and UNVRS 4

Tickets and lineup announcements

Tickets for The Trilogy and full lineup details will be announced soon. Given the scale and significance of this event, demand is expected to be high, so visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and secure their place as soon as tickets become available.

If you are travelling to Ibiza in October, make sure you are part of this unforgettable weekend. The countdown to The Trilogy has already begun and you will not want to miss your chance to be part of this historic celebration.

For updates on ticket sales and artist announcements, stay tuned to Living Ibiza website and social media channels. Your ultimate Ibiza experience awaits.