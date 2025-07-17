If you are visiting Ibiza this weekend, there is a unique experience waiting for you at Cala Llonga that perfectly blends live music, Mediterranean sunsets and an unforgettable atmosphere. On Sunday 20 July, the Sun & Moon terrace at the Mondrian Ibiza hotel hosts an intimate acoustic concert by Swiss singer-songwriter Lea Lu and Andalusian guitarist Juan Medina (also known as Juanito Makandé).

From 8:00 pm onwards, the terrace will come alive with the warm sounds of jazz, flamenco and bossa nova, creating a magical evening by the sea. This event promises to be one of those moments everyone will want to capture in their stories, offering not just music but a truly memorable Ibiza sunset experience.

This is the intimate concert in Ibiza that everyone will be posting in their stories this weekend 1

A stunning location

The Sun & Moon terrace at the Mondrian Ibiza is known for its spectacular views over the sea. With the Mediterranean stretching out in front of you and the sky painted in shades of gold and pink, it is the ideal setting for an open-air concert. The hotel itself has become a hotspot for visitors looking for a stylish yet relaxed atmosphere, and this concert fits perfectly into that vibe. Guests and visitors alike can expect a carefully curated environment where the music complements the natural beauty of the location.

Two world-class artists

This concert brings together two exceptional musicians for the first time on the island. Lea Lu, a Swiss multi-instrumentalist and singer, has performed more than 300 concerts worldwide and collaborated with acclaimed artists such as Coldplay, Bon Iver and Morcheeba. Known for her authenticity and emotional performances, she combines a warm voice with acoustic guitar, delivering both original compositions and classic jazz standards.

This is the intimate concert in Ibiza that everyone will be posting in their stories this weekend 2

Juan Medina, raised in the rich musical tradition of Andalusia and influenced by greats like Juan Falú and Josemi Carmona, is an accomplished guitarist with a deep connection to flamenco. Under his stage name Juanito Makandé, he has built a successful career performing in Spain and internationally, captivating audiences with his passionate playing.

Together, they will create a musical journey sung in both English and Spanish, featuring jazz classics, original songs and even some unreleased pieces they have written together. It is a celebration of cultural diversity and musical connection, set against the backdrop of one of the island’s most beautiful spots.

Why you should not miss it

For visitors, this is more than just a concert. It is an opportunity to experience the island’s artistic side while enjoying its natural beauty. As the sun dips below the horizon and the Mediterranean breeze fills the air, you will be immersed in a world of sound that moves seamlessly between jazz, flamenco and bossa nova. The intimate format ensures that every note and nuance can be felt, making it a truly personal experience.

This is the intimate concert in Ibiza that everyone will be posting in their stories this weekend 3

Whether you are a music lover looking to discover new artists, a fan of sunset views, or simply someone who appreciates the magic of summer nights, this concert at Mondrian Ibiza offers something special.

Event details

What: acoustic concert with Lea Lu and Juan Medina

Sunday, 20 July

Sunday, 20 July Time: From 8:00 pm

From 8:00 pm Where: Sun & Moon terrace, Hotel Mondrian Ibiza, Cala Llonga

Make the most of your evening

After the concert, visitors can continue their evening at the Mondrian Ibiza or explore the nearby bars and restaurants of Cala Llonga. The area offers a variety of options for dining and nightlife, making it easy to turn this musical evening into a full Ibiza experience.

This is the intimate concert in Ibiza that everyone will be posting in their stories this weekend 4

How to get there

Cala Llonga is located on the eastern coast of Ibiza, just a short drive from Ibiza Town or Santa Eulària. Taxis and local buses provide easy access, and there is parking available near the hotel for those arriving by car.

Ibiza is famous for its vibrant nightlife and iconic clubs, but it also offers more intimate, authentic experiences that capture the spirit of the island. The concert at Mondrian Ibiza is one of those hidden gems: a chance to enjoy world-class music in a beautiful, relaxed setting.

If you are in Ibiza this weekend, do not miss this opportunity to witness a unique collaboration between two outstanding artists as the sun sets over the Mediterranean. It is a perfect way to connect with the island’s creative energy while making memories that will last long after your holiday ends.