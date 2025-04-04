The iconic Cherie Currie, known as the voice of The Runaways, will be the star attraction at the fifth edition of Contrast Ibiza, set to take place on 10 May 2025 at Sa Punta des Molí in Sant Antoni. This year’s festival carries a particularly special meaning, as Currie has announced that her upcoming performance on the island marks the beginning of her farewell tour across Europe.

For music lovers, this is a rare chance to witness a rock legend live on stage — and for free — in one of Ibiza’s most vibrant cultural venues. Currie’s return to the spotlight is more than a concert; it is a celebration of a groundbreaking career that forever changed the face of rock music.

A legendary voice returns to the stage

Cherie Currie rose to fame in the 1970s as the electrifying lead singer of The Runaways, an all-female rock band that redefined the genre during a time when the music scene was dominated by men. Alongside Joan Jett and Lita Ford, Currie helped create a new space for women in rock, inspiring generations of female musicians to follow.

Their hit single ‘Cherry Bomb’ became an anthem for rebellion and empowerment, a battle cry for young people around the world, and a defining moment in rock history. The band quickly gained popularity across the United States and abroad, touring with the likes of Van Halen, Tom Petty, and Cheap Trick, and even outselling major acts like Led Zeppelin and Kiss in Japan.

Contrast Ibiza is set to welcome a true icon: the legendary American singer who will headline this year’s edition 1

Now, decades later, Cherie Currie will bring that same fierce energy to Ibiza for what promises to be an unforgettable night.

A cultural hotspot by the sea

Sa Punta des Molí, the open-air venue where the event will take place, offers a spectacular setting for live music. Located on the seafront in Sant Antoni, this charming cultural space blends the authenticity of Ibiza’s heritage with the dynamic energy of its contemporary arts scene. On 10 May, from 7pm, it will become the beating heart of the island’s music culture.

Whether you are a long-time fan of classic rock or a curious newcomer, Contrast Ibiza 2025 provides a unique opportunity to enjoy a high-calibre concert under the Mediterranean sky — completely free of charge.

More than just music

The festival’s appeal goes beyond the main stage. This year, Contrast Ibiza presents a full programme of events and personalities from the world of music, art and photography.

One of the biggest names joining Currie on the programme is Marky Ramone, the legendary drummer of The Ramones. While he will not be performing on stage, Ramone will present a painting exhibition at the NYX Hotel Ibiza, showcasing his visual art alongside a selection of never-before-seen memorabilia from his personal archive — a true treasure for punk and rock aficionados.

Also featured is Lynn Goldsmith, one of America’s most acclaimed music and cultural photographers. Since the 1970s, Goldsmith has documented icons from every corner of the industry, capturing the raw emotion and rebellious spirit that defined entire generations.

A collaborative celebration

Contrast Ibiza is made possible thanks to the strong support of local institutions and private partners. The festival is sponsored by Ibiza Travel and the Department of Tourism of the Consell d’Eivissa, with the backing of the Conselleria de Cultura del Consell d’Eivissa and the Sant Antoni Town Hall. Their commitment highlights the island’s ongoing dedication to promoting quality cultural events that reflect both its international spirit and its local soul.

Additional collaborators include LEVEL, the low-cost long-haul airline of the IAG group, NYX Hotel Ibiza by Leonardo Hotels, and the construction company Auztarri. For the first time this year, UNED–Illes Balears and the international tech company Atarim have also joined the project, reinforcing Contrast Ibiza’s connection with education and digital innovation.

A must-see event in Ibiza’s spring calendar

For visitors and residents alike, Contrast Ibiza 2025 is a standout event in the island’s spring calendar. It offers the perfect mix of music, art, and cultural heritage — all in an open, welcoming, and free setting.

If you are planning a spring holiday on the island, make sure to include Contrast Ibiza on your itinerary. Whether you come for the music, the atmosphere, or the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Cherie Currie live in Ibiza, this is one evening you will not want to miss.