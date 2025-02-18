Have you ever partied in a cave? Experience it at Cova Santa, Ibiza’s nightclub set inside the mountain

The countdown is on for one of Ibiza’s biggest events of the year: the Cova Santa Opening Party on 11th May 2025. This iconic venue will welcome guests from 6:00 PM until the early hours, promising a night filled with music, great food, and an electric atmosphere. Whether you’re a regular visitor or experiencing it for the first time, this party is the perfect way to kick off the summer season.

A venue like no other

Nestled in the heart of Ibiza’s countryside near the village of Sant Josep, Cova Santa offers a setting that is both enchanting and distinctive. The venue is built around a historic natural cave, discovered in the 15th century and opened to the public in 1957.

Over the years, it has evolved into a premier destination, seamlessly combining an open-air club, a high-end restaurant, and a vibrant event space. The outdoor area resembles an amphitheatre, with terraced seating providing guests with panoramic views of the dance floor and the surrounding pine-scented hills.

As night falls, the venue transforms, offering an intimate yet electrifying atmosphere that captures the essence of Ibiza’s nightlife.

The opening party details

The festivities are set to commence at 6:00 PM and will continue into the early hours, ensuring attendees have ample time to immerse themselves in the celebration.

While the specific artist lineup remains under wraps, Cova Santa has a storied history of featuring top-tier DJs and performers, ensuring a night filled with exceptional music and energy.

The event aims to set the tone for the summer ahead, offering a blend of deep and progressive house tunes that resonate with both seasoned Ibiza enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Ticket information

Given the high demand, it’s no surprise that ‘Early Bird’ and general access tickets have already sold out. However, for those still eager to attend, a limited number of ‘Cave Experience’ tickets are available at €150. This exclusive package includes general admission, access to the historic cave area, and VIP privileges, ensuring a comprehensive and elevated experience of the event.

Purchasing these tickets promptly is advisable, as they are expected to sell out quickly.

VIP table reservations

For guests seeking an even more luxurious experience, Cova Santa offers VIP table reservations in two distinct areas:

VIP Terrace: this area provides a serene environment where guests can enjoy the ambiance until 11:00 PM. Tables here start at €500, making it an excellent option for those looking to enjoy the early part of the evening in style.

this area provides a serene environment where guests can enjoy the ambiance until 11:00 PM. Tables here start at €500, making it an excellent option for those looking to enjoy the early part of the evening in style. VIP Club: for those wishing to revel until closing time, the VIP Club offers an exclusive setting with tables starting at €1,500. This area ensures guests are at the heart of the action, with premium service and proximity to the performances.

Reserving a VIP table not only guarantees a prime location but also includes expedited entry, dedicated service, and a selection of mixers to accompany your chosen beverages. It’s an ideal choice for groups looking to celebrate a special occasion or for anyone wanting to elevate their Cova Santa experience.

Culinary delights

Beyond the music and ambiance, Cova Santa is celebrated for its culinary offerings. The on-site restaurant presents a menu that fuses Mediterranean flavours with international influences, crafted from the freshest local ingredients. Guests can indulge in a gastronomic journey, with dishes designed to delight the senses.

Dining at Cova Santa before the party allows attendees to savour a leisurely meal, setting the stage for the night’s festivities. Reservations for the restaurant are highly recommended, especially on event nights, to ensure a seamless experience.

Getting there

Cova Santa is conveniently located approximately 7 kilometres from Ibiza Town, making it accessible from various parts of the island.

While public transportation options are limited, taxis and private transfers are readily available and are the most practical means of reaching the venue.

For those driving, ample parking is provided on-site. It’s advisable to plan your journey in advance, considering the high demand during event nights.

Dress code and entry

The atmosphere at Cova Santa is one of relaxed sophistication. While there is no strict dress code, guests often opt for smart-casual attire, striking a balance between comfort and style. Given the venue’s upscale ambiance, dressing up adds to the overall experience.

Upon arrival, VIP ticket holders and table guests benefit from a dedicated entrance, ensuring a swift and hassle-free entry. Standard ticket holders are advised to arrive early to avoid queues and to make the most of the evening.

The Opening Party at Cova Santa on 11th May 2025 is poised to be a highlight of Ibiza’s summer calendar. With its unique setting, exceptional music lineup, and commitment to providing an unparalleled guest experience, Cova Santa continues to solidify its reputation as a must-visit destination for both locals and tourists. Whether you’re drawn by the promise of world-class DJs, the allure of the historic cave, or the prospect of dancing under the stars, this event offers something for everyone.

Secure your tickets or VIP reservations soon, and prepare to be part of an unforgettable night that heralds the start of a vibrant summer season in Ibiza.