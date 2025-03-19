The date for the incredible Ibiza Medieval Fair of 2025 has been set

Every May, the historic heart of Ibiza transforms into a vibrant medieval wonderland, where knights roam the streets, artisans showcase their crafts, and the air fills with the aromas of age-old recipes. The Ibiza Medieval Fair, one of the most anticipated events on the island’s cultural calendar, returns in 2025 from 8 to 11 May, bringing history to life within the fortified walls of Dalt Vila, Ibiza’s UNESCO-listed old town. This four-day celebration is a must-visit experience for tourists eager to immerse themselves in the island’s rich and diverse past.

A historical celebration in a unique setting

The Ibiza Medieval Fair is more than just a market or a festival—it is a full-scale historical reenactment that pays tribute to Ibiza’s multicultural heritage. The island, historically inhabited by Phoenicians, Romans, Moors, and Catalans, has long been a melting pot of civilisations, each leaving its mark on Ibiza’s traditions, architecture, and cuisine. The Ibiza Medieval Fair commemorates that legacy, offering visitors a fascinating glimpse into medieval life through authentic performances, craft demonstrations, and culinary delights.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Dalt Vila, the fair transforms the winding streets of this ancient fortress into a lively medieval village. Stalls are decorated with colourful banners, and performers in period costumes bring history to life with dramatic storytelling, music, and dance. The town’s stone archways and cobbled streets create the perfect setting for this journey into the past, making it feel as if you’ve truly stepped back in time.

The Market: a treasure trove of handcrafted goods

At the heart of the fair is the medieval market, where artisans from Ibiza and beyond display their handcrafted goods. From leatherwork and ceramics to jewellery and textiles, the market offers a wide array of authentic medieval-style products. The Ibiza Town Council has announced that 75 spaces will be reserved for local artisans, ensuring that visitors can purchase unique, handmade items that reflect the island’s craftsmanship.

Priority will be given to vendors offering handmade medieval and Renaissance-inspired products, as well as food vendors selling traditional Mediterranean delicacies. Those interested in securing a stall must apply by 31 March 2025, either online via the Ibiza Town Council’s website or in person at the SAC offices.

Beyond the craftsmanship, the Ibiza Medieval Fair provides an opportunity to witness live demonstrations of age-old skills. Blacksmiths, weavers, woodworkers, and glassblowers showcase their talents, creating items using traditional techniques that have been passed down for centuries. This interactive aspect of the fair allows visitors to engage with artisans, gaining insights into the dedication and skill involved in medieval craftsmanship.

A feast for the senses: Medieval cuisine

No medieval experience would be complete without indulging in the flavours of the past. The fair offers a culinary journey through time, with stalls selling an array of traditional dishes inspired by Christian, Moorish, and Sephardic influences. Expect to find roasted meats, aromatic stews, rustic breads, sweet pastries, and spiced wines, all prepared using age-old recipes.

Food lovers can sample Ibiza’s own culinary heritage, with local specialities such as sobrassada (cured sausage), flaó (cheesecake with mint), and traditional herbal liqueurs made from Mediterranean botanicals. The Ibiza Medieval Fair is an excellent opportunity to taste authentic flavours and learn about the diverse influences that have shaped Ibiza’s gastronomy over the centuries.

Live entertainment and spectacular performances

Beyond the market, the Ibiza Medieval Fair is a feast for the eyes and ears. The streets of Dalt Vila will be alive with minstrels, jugglers, acrobats, fire-eaters, and dancers, providing non-stop entertainment throughout the event. Performers in elaborate costumes recreate medieval life, while knights engage in thrilling sword fights and battle reenactments, transporting visitors to an era of chivalry and adventure.

For those seeking a deeper dive into history, the Ibiza Medieval Fair also hosts educational workshops on archery, traditional crafts, and medieval music. Children can enjoy storytelling sessions, puppet shows, and interactive games, making the fair an event suitable for all ages.

A must-visit for tourists

As one of the most popular cultural events in Ibiza, the medieval fair attracts thousands of visitors each year. For tourists planning a trip in May, the Ibiza Medieval Fair offers a unique and immersive experience, allowing them to explore Ibiza beyond its renowned beaches and nightlife. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a lover of artisanal crafts, or simply looking for a different side of Ibiza, the fair provides a memorable and enriching experience.

How to get there

By air: Ibiza Airport offers frequent flights from major European cities.

By sea: ferries connect Ibiza with mainland Spain, including ports in Barcelona, Valencia, and Denia.

Local transport: Dalt Vila is accessible on foot from Ibiza Town. Be prepared for steep climbs, but the views and the atmosphere make it well worth the effort.

Where to stay

Due to the fair’s popularity, it’s advisable to book accommodation early. Ibiza Town offers a range of options, from luxury hotels with stunning sea views to charming boutique guesthouses within the old town.

The Ibiza Medieval Fair is a journey into the island’s past, a celebration of its multicultural heritage, and an invitation to experience history in an unforgettable way. Whether wandering through the lively market, watching a knight’s duel, or enjoying a medieval feast, visitors will leave with a deeper appreciation for Ibiza’s rich history and traditions.

As you plan your 2025 travels, make sure to mark 8-11 May on your calendar. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a returning guest, Ibiza Medieval Fair promises an experience that will transport you through time, leaving you enchanted by the magic of the Middle Ages.