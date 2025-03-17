Exciting news! David Guetta returns to Ushuaïa Ibiza for another year – here’s everything you need to know

If you’re heading to Ibiza this summer, David Guetta’s F*** Me I’m Famous! residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza is set to be one of the highlights of the season. Running from 9th June to 6th October, this Monday night event blends top-tier electronic music, striking visuals, and an energetic crowd in one of the island’s most famous open-air venues.

Two decades of music and innovation

For over twenty years, F*** Me I’m Famous! has been a key part of Ibiza’s nightlife scene. Currently hosted at Ushuaïa Ibiza, the event brings together leading DJs, high-quality production, and a vibrant atmosphere. What started as an exclusive club night has grown into a globally recognized event, attracting fans from every corner of the world. This year, Guetta introduces custom visuals to enhance the experience, making each night unique and even more immersive.

The residency’s success is largely due to its ability to evolve with the times, embracing the latest in sound and stage technology while maintaining the essence that made it a must-attend event in the first place. Guetta, a pioneer in the electronic music industry, ensures that every season feels fresh by incorporating cutting-edge elements and surprise performances.

Music, atmosphere, and production

Each summer, the event features an impressive DJ lineup, selected by David Guetta himself, with some of the biggest names in house, EDM, and electronic music. Expect guest performances, unique collaborations, and an electrifying dancefloor.

Ushuaïa Ibiza is known for its open-air stage, high-tech sound system, and spectacular light displays, creating an immersive environment where music and visuals align. The combination of fireworks, LED screens, and expertly crafted beats makes for a dynamic setting.

The experience is not just about the music. It’s a multisensory event where visuals, special effects, and the venue’s architecture come together to create an unforgettable night. Expect stunning laser shows, synchronized light displays, and vibrant decor that enhances the overall energy. The open-air nature of Ushuaïa allows partygoers to dance under the stars, making the experience even more unique.

Monday nights at Ushuaïa Ibiza

As the sun sets, Ushuaïa Ibiza fills with people ready to enjoy the night. The venue’s open-air concept, cutting-edge production, and world-class DJs make it a go-to destination for electronic music fans. The audience is a mix of dedicated electronic music enthusiasts, influencers, celebrities, and global travelers, all gathered for a night of top-tier performances and high-energy moments.

“Returning to Ushuaïa always feels like home”, says David Guetta. “The energy, the crowd, the music—it’s an experience like no other”.

Beyond the music, the social aspect of the event is a major draw. Ushuaïa’s layout allows for a mix of intimate VIP experiences and large, energetic dancefloors, meaning you can choose between a high-energy night or a more relaxed, exclusive setting. With numerous bars, lounges, and seating areas, there are plenty of ways to experience the night in a way that suits your style.

Planning your visit

If you’re visiting Ibiza this summer, F*** Me I’m Famous! is a great addition to your plans. Music lovers, festival-goers, and clubbers from around the world attend every year, creating an international atmosphere.

For those unfamiliar with Ushuaïa Ibiza, it’s located in Playa d’en Bossa, one of the island’s most vibrant areas, filled with beach clubs, restaurants, and hotels catering to different styles and budgets. Attending the event can easily be combined with a full Ibiza experience, from relaxing by the beach during the day to exploring Ibiza Town before heading to Ushuaïa in the evening.

To make the most of your night, consider arriving early to enjoy the full experience. Doors usually open in the late afternoon, allowing guests to soak in the pre-party atmosphere, grab drinks, and secure a great spot before the headliners take the stage.

“It’s been incredible to see this event evolve”, says Yann Pissenem, CEO of The Night League and Ushuaïa Entertainment. “David Guetta continues to push the boundaries, and this season will be no exception”.

Booking tickets for David Guetta at Ushuaïa Ibiza

With high demand, securing tickets early is recommended. Advance booking is essential, as many nights sell out quickly. Ushuaïa’s events consistently rank among the most popular on the island, and with Guetta’s reputation, there’s always a rush for tickets.

Tickets are available through our website. For those looking for a premium experience, VIP tables with exclusive views and bottle service are available. These packages provide access to private areas, fast-track entry, and personalized service, ensuring a seamless and elevated night.

A key event in Ibiza’s summer calendar

David Guetta’s residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza is an integral part of the island’s summer. The 2025 edition promises top-tier performances, immersive visuals, and an atmosphere that captures the spirit of Ibiza’s nightlife. Whether you’re a long-time fan or visiting Ibiza for the first time, this event offers a blend of music, energy, and entertainment that’s hard to find anywhere else.

Book your tickets, plan your trip, and experience one of Ibiza’s most talked-about events this season.