A famous DJ will celebrate 10 years of residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza: ‘I have some incredible surprises in store’

In a landmark celebration, world-renowned DJ and producer Martin Garrix is set to commemorate a decade-long residency at the illustrious Ushuaïa Ibiza with a specially curated event series titled ‘X’.

This milestone not only underscores Garrix’s significant impact on Ibiza’s vibrant electronic music scene but also highlights Ushuaïa Ibiza’s commitment to hosting top-tier musical experiences.

A decade of dominance

Martin Garrix’s journey with Ushuaïa Ibiza began in 2015 when, at the age of 18, he transitioned from a warm-up act for David Guetta to securing his own headline residency. Over the past ten years, Garrix has evolved into a global phenomenon, collaborating with artists such as Dua Lipa, Bono & The Edge (U2), and Khalid. His innovative sound and electrifying performances have consistently drawn massive crowds, solidifying his status as a cornerstone of Ibiza’s nightlife.

Reflecting on this journey, Martin Garrix shared: “The first time I came to the island was in 2012, and I’ve felt at home here ever since. This summer, we celebrate 10 years of my residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza… A full decade, and I couldn’t be more grateful! I’m counting down the days until the season starts; I’ll be bringing some incredible surprises“.

The ‘X’ Residency: what to expect

The ‘X’ residency is slated to run every Thursday from 19th June to 25th September 2025, promising attendees an immersive experience that pays homage to a decade of groundbreaking performances.

Fans can anticipate live renditions of Martin Garrix’s chart-topping hits, including ‘Scared To Be Lonely’, ‘In The Name of Love’, and the iconic ‘Animals’.

Each show is expected to feature state-of-the-art production, innovative stage designs, and a few surprises that will make each night unique.

Ushuaïa Ibiza: the ultimate party destination

Since its inception in 2011, Ushuaïa Ibiza has redefined the open-air clubbing experience, blending luxury accommodations with world-class musical events. Located in the heart of Playa d’en Bossa, the venue boasts a sprawling dance floor adjacent to a stunning pool, surrounded by VIP areas that offer unparalleled views of the performances. The club’s commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment has made it a favourite among both tourists and locals.

Yann Pissenem, owner, founder, and CEO of The Night League and Ushuaïa Entertainment, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming residency: “Martin has been a cornerstone of Ushuaïa Ibiza for an entire decade, and we are honoured to celebrate this milestone with him. His journey to becoming the world’s number one DJ five times has been truly extraordinary. We cannot wait to experience the magic of ‘X’ this summer“.

Planning your visit

For those eager to partake in this monumental celebration, here are some essential details to ensure a seamless experience:

Dates : every Thursday from 19th June to 25th September 2025.

: every Thursday from 19th June to 25th September 2025. Tickets : given the high demand, it’s advisable to secure tickets well in advance.

: given the high demand, it’s advisable to secure tickets well in advance. Accommodation : staying at the Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel not only offers luxury lodging but also provides guests with complimentary access to the events. The hotel features rooms with direct views of the main stage, ensuring an immersive experience.

: staying at the Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel not only offers luxury lodging but also provides guests with complimentary access to the events. The hotel features rooms with direct views of the main stage, ensuring an immersive experience. Dress code : while Ushuaïa Ibiza maintains a relaxed atmosphere, guests are encouraged to dress elegantly casual. Avoid sports jerseys, flip-flops, and swimwear during evening events.

: while Ushuaïa Ibiza maintains a relaxed atmosphere, guests are encouraged to dress elegantly casual. Avoid sports jerseys, flip-flops, and swimwear during evening events. Age restriction: attendees must be 18 years or older. Valid identification will be required upon entry.

Exploring Ibiza

Beyond the pulsating beats of Ushuaïa, Ibiza offers a plethora of attractions that cater to diverse interests:

Travel tips

Transportation : Ibiza is well-connected with regular flights from major cities. For a more scenic route, ferries are available from mainland Spain. Once on the island, taxis, buses, and car rentals are readily accessible.

: Ibiza is well-connected with regular flights from major cities. For a more scenic route, ferries are available from mainland Spain. Once on the island, taxis, buses, and car rentals are readily accessible. Climate : June to September typically offers warm, sunny weather, ideal for beach outings and open-air events. Packing light clothing, sunscreen, and comfortable footwear is recommended.

: June to September typically offers warm, sunny weather, ideal for beach outings and open-air events. Packing light clothing, sunscreen, and comfortable footwear is recommended. Currency: as part of Spain, Ibiza uses the Euro (€). While credit and debit cards are widely accepted, carrying some cash is handy for smaller establishments and markets.

Celebrating ten years of Martin Garrix at Ushuaïa Ibiza is more than just attending a music event; it’s about being part of a legacy that has shaped the island’s cultural and musical landscape. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the scene, the ‘X’ residency promises an unparalleled experience that encapsulates the essence of Ibiza’s nightlife. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this historic celebration.