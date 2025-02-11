Eastenderz takes over Amnesia Ibiza: an unforgettable party for summer 2025

After three unforgettable seasons at Cova Santa, Eastenderz is ready to elevate the Ibiza experience to the next level. The iconic electronic music brand is set to take over the legendary Amnesia Ibiza with a full summer residency in 2025, solidifying its position as a major player in the island’s clubbing scene.

Ibiza has long been the ultimate destination for electronic music lovers, attracting some of the biggest DJs and partygoers from around the world. Now, with Eastenderz stepping into the legendary venue of Amnesia Ibiza, the island’s nightlife scene is set for an exhilarating transformation. Whether you’re a seasoned clubber or visiting Ibiza for the first time, this event is a must on your summer itinerary.

A weekly takeover at Amnesia’s Terrace

From 15th July to 7th October 2025, Eastenderz will host weekly events every Tuesday night at Amnesia’s famous Terrace, bringing an electrifying mix of deep, groovy beats and top-tier guest DJs. Led by East End Dubs, the event promises an intimate yet high-energy atmosphere, making it an essential stop for music lovers visiting Ibiza next summer.

The Terrace at Amnesia is one of the most iconic spaces in the world of clubbing. Its open-air yet enclosed atmosphere allows for an unparalleled sonic experience, where the music resonates through the night, and the energy is palpable. This setting perfectly complements the deep, rolling grooves that Eastenderz is known for, making it the ideal backdrop for a summer residency of this magnitude.

Following an award-winning 2024—where Eastenderz was crowned Best Club Event by DJ Mag’s Best of British—this new residency marks a major milestone for the brand. Expanding from four exclusive dates in 2024 to a full summer residency, Eastenderz is poised to become one of the season’s most sought-after experiences. Ibiza’s clubbing calendar is highly competitive, and this move cements Eastenderz as a powerhouse in the scene.

A decade of underground excellence

Eastenderz has spent the past ten years shaping the underground electronic music scene. What started as intimate, sold-out parties in London’s most respected venues—fabric, Studio 338, and E1 London—has evolved into a global movement, with events in Barcelona, Amsterdam, Miami, and beyond.

With over 90 releases and a carefully curated selection of both established and rising talent, Eastenderz has built a loyal fanbase dedicated to its signature rolling grooves and innovative soundscapes. The move to Amnesia Ibiza represents a defining chapter in its journey, bringing together the best artists, an unrivalled community atmosphere, and an unwavering commitment to quality music.

East End Dubs, the mastermind behind the brand, has consistently pushed the boundaries of underground electronic music. His dedication to high-quality productions and unforgettable DJ sets has earned him a cult following, and this Ibiza residency is the perfect opportunity for fans to experience his magic on a weekly basis.

Why Eastenderz at Amnesia is a must for your Ibiza trip

If you’re planning your Ibiza holiday for summer 2025, Eastenderz at Amnesia should be at the top of your nightlife agenda. Here’s why:

Unmatched atmosphere – The Terrace at Amnesia is legendary, offering an open-air yet club-like setting where the energy is always electric. Few venues in the world can replicate its magic.

World-class DJs – Expect a handpicked lineup of international talent, with guest artists announced throughout the season. Each night will bring fresh energy, ensuring no two Tuesdays are the same.

Award-winning event – Eastenderz isn't just another club night; it's been recognised as one of the best in the world. The brand's credibility is backed by years of success and sold-out shows.

A Pure Ibiza experience – Whether you're a seasoned raver or a first-time visitor, this event captures the true essence of Ibiza's electronic music culture. The blend of world-class production, high-quality sound, and an unbeatable crowd makes it an unmissable experience.

Ibiza is a global epicentre of electronic music culture. Each year, thousands flock to its shores to immerse themselves in the island’s legendary nightlife, and Eastenderz is now set to be one of the premier destinations for clubbers in 2025. The residency at Amnesia will provide the perfect combination of cutting-edge music, high-energy performances, and an audience that truly appreciates the underground sound.

Plan your trip and secure your tickets

To ensure you don’t miss out on one of the most anticipated events of the summer, make sure to book your tickets in advance. Ibiza’s nightlife is known for selling out fast, and with a lineup of world-class DJs and an unbeatable venue, demand for Eastenderz at Amnesia is expected to be high.

Whether you’re planning a week-long party getaway or a longer stay on the island, adding Eastenderz at Amnesia to your Ibiza itinerary will guarantee an unforgettable experience. Picture yourself dancing under the Balearic sky, surrounded by like-minded music lovers, with a soundtrack curated by some of the most respected names in the industry.

Save the date & stay tuned

When? Every Tuesday from 15th July to 7th October 2025

Where? The Terrace at Amnesia Ibiza

Who? East End Dubs + Special Guests (to be announced)

Stay tuned for full lineup announcements and secure your tickets in advance to guarantee your spot at one of Ibiza’s most anticipated events of the summer.