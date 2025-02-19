Easter Week in Ibiza offers a unique blend of solemn religious traditions, vibrant cultural events, the island’s natural beauty, and delicious gastronomy. From Maundy Thursday on 17th April 2025 to Easter Monday on 21st April 2025, visitors can immerse themselves in a rich tapestry of experiences. Here’s a comprehensive guide to making the most of this special period on the White Isle.

Maundy Thursday (17th April 2025)

Begin your journey in Ibiza Town (Eivissa), where the day is marked by significant religious observances. In the evening, the Mass of the Lord’s Supper is held at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Snows, in Dalt Vila, a key moment in the liturgical calendar.

Discover the ancestral Easter traditions of Ibiza in 2025 1

Following the mass, the procession in honour of Nuestro Padre Jesús Cautivo departs from the Parish of Santa Cruz, making its solemn journey through the historic streets of Ibiza Town until it reaches the cathedral. This procession is a profound display of faith, with participants donning traditional attire and carrying revered icons.

Good Friday (18th April 2025)

Good Friday is a day of deep reflection and is marked by some of the most poignant processions. In Ibiza Town, the day begins with the Vía Crucis Viviente (Living Stations of the Cross), starting from the Parish of Santa Cruz and culminating at the cathedral. This enactment portrays the Passion of Christ, offering a moving experience for attendees.

The highlight of the day is the Grand Procession of the Holy Burial, commencing from the cathedral. All local brotherhoods participate, creating a solemn and unified display of devotion as they navigate the cobbled streets of Dalt Vila. The ambiance, enhanced by the historic backdrop and the heartfelt participation of the community, makes this procession particularly special.

Discover the ancestral Easter traditions of Ibiza in 2025 2 Discover the ancestral Easter traditions of Ibiza in 2025 3

For lunch, consider indulging in cuinat, a traditional Ibicenco dish prepared exclusively during Holy Week. This hearty stew combines locally sourced vegetables and legumes, offering a taste of the island’s culinary heritage. One renowned establishment serving cuinat is Ca n’Alfredo, located in the heart of Ibiza Town. With a history spanning over six decades, Ca n’Alfredo is celebrated for its commitment to traditional Ibizan cuisine. The Riera family, who run the restaurant, prepare cuinat following a time-honoured recipe, ensuring an authentic dining experience.

You can also try this delicious stew at other restaurants on the island, such as Restaurante Camí del Rei (Sant Antoni), Es Ventall (Sant Antoni), Es Rebost de Can Prats (Sant Antoni), Cas Pagès (Santa Eulària), and Es Pins (Sant Joan).

Holy Saturday (19th April 2025)

Holy Saturday serves as a day of quiet anticipation, leading up to the celebration of the Resurrection. In the evening, the Easter Vigil is held at the cathedral and various churches across the island. This service, rich in symbolism, marks the transition from darkness to light, embodying the resurrection of Christ.

During the day, take the opportunity to explore the charming town of Santa Eulària des Riu. Wander through its picturesque streets, visit local artisan shops, and perhaps relax by the serene riverside. For a delightful meal, any of the restaurants mentioned in the previous section offer a fusion of traditional Ibicenco flavours with contemporary culinary techniques. Their commitment to local ingredients ensures a fresh and memorable dining experience.

Discover the ancestral Easter traditions of Ibiza in 2025 4

Easter Sunday (20th April 2025)

Easter Sunday is a jubilant day, celebrating the resurrection of Christ. In Santa Eulària des Riu, festivities commence with the Procession of the Grand Encounter along Sant Jaume Street and Plaza España. This event symbolises the reunion of the resurrected Christ with the Virgin Mary, a moment filled with joy and reverence. Following the procession, a festive mass is held at the Puig de Missa, the town’s historic hilltop church.

After the spiritual celebrations, indulge in traditional Ibicenco sweets. Local patisseries such as Forn Can Coves, Can Bufí, and Can Vadell offer an array of Easter delicacies. The flaó, a delectable cheesecake infused with mint, is a must-try. Other treats include orelletes, anise-flavoured pastries, and bunyols, delightful fritters dusted with sugar. These confections provide a sweet conclusion to the day’s celebrations.

Discover the ancestral Easter traditions of Ibiza in 2025 5 Discover the ancestral Easter traditions of Ibiza in 2025 6 Discover the ancestral Easter traditions of Ibiza in 2025 7

Easter Monday (21st April 2025)

Easter Monday in Ibiza is typically a more relaxed day, providing an opportunity to unwind and reflect on the experiences of the past days. Consider exploring some of the island’s natural beauty:

Beach visits : while the island is famed for its vibrant summer beach scene, the beaches during Easter offer a tranquil retreat. Cala Vedella , with its crystal-clear waters and stunning vistas, is perfect for a leisurely day by the sea.

: while the island is famed for its vibrant summer beach scene, the beaches during Easter offer a tranquil retreat. , with its crystal-clear waters and stunning vistas, is perfect for a leisurely day by the sea. Historical exploration : revisit Dalt Vila to delve deeper into its rich history. The ancient fortifications, museums, and panoramic views provide a captivating experience.

: revisit to delve deeper into its rich history. The ancient fortifications, museums, and panoramic views provide a captivating experience. Culinary delights: although it is not exclusive to Easter, finish your culinary route by trying a good bullit de peix, the island’s most typical fish stew. Their menu showcases the island’s culinary heritage, ensuring a satisfying conclusion to your Easter journey.

A meaningful Easter escape

Spending Easter Week in Ibiza from 17th to 21st April 2025 offers a harmonious blend of religious observance, cultural immersion, and leisurely exploration. From the solemn processions in Dalt Vila to the joyful Easter Sunday celebrations in Santa Eulària des Riu, this period allows visitors to witness a lesser-known side of the island. Holy week is a time of reflection and heritage, offering an authentic cultural experience beyond Ibiza’s famous summer nightlife.

Beyond the religious traditions, Easter in Ibiza is an opportunity to savour the island’s rich gastronomy and natural beauty. Seasonal delicacies such as cuinat at Ca n’Alfredo or Es Rebost de Can Prats, and sweet treats like flaó and bunyols from Forn Can Coves, add to the experience. Coupled with the stunning landscapes of Cala Comte and the charming villages of the countryside, Semana Santa provides the perfect moment to embrace Ibiza’s peaceful atmosphere before the high season begins.