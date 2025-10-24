If you want to eat like a local in Ibiza, this is exactly where you go

Every autumn, when the beach clubs close and Ibiza quiets down, the village of Sant Carles de Peralta hosts one of Ibiza’s most authentic events. Locals gather in the square, music fills the air, and the smell of grilled squid, garlic, and olive oil drifts between the food stalls. This is ‘Fira des Calamar‘, the squid fair, and this year it is scheduled for Saturday, October 25.

It is not a show for visitors. It is a day for the community—rooted in local traditions, home cooking, and pride in what makes Ibiza unique. But if you know where to look, you are more than welcome to join.

Held as part of the Sant Carles festivities, the fair runs from morning until late at night, combining food, music, and a laid-back village atmosphere. It is a chance to discover a side of Ibiza that most travellers never see.

What is the ‘Fira des Calamar’? (Hint: it is more than just squid)

The ‘Fira des Calamar‘ is a 13-hour celebration of gastronomy, music, and community, all built around one of Ibiza’s most iconic ingredients: squid. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and continues into the night, closing around midnight after a full day of tastings, cooking competitions, and live performances.

Organised by local associations and backed by the Consell d’Eivissa, the fair attracts both professional chefs and passionate home cooks. Each team competes to create the most mouth-watering squid dish, and trust us—some of the recipes will blow your mind.

Eat like a local: traditional dishes you have to try

This is not your average food fair. These are real recipes handed down through generations—bold, rustic, and full of Mediterranean soul. Here are a few standouts you might find sizzling, simmering, or being devoured at the ‘Fira des Calamar’:

‘Guisat de calamars’: sweet and savoury squid stew

This rich dish blends the unexpected—squid, raisins, pine nuts, cinnamon, and sweet potato—into a comforting stew that tastes like home. Cooked in a traditional clay pot, it is both hearty and full of nuance, a perfect example of how Ibizan cuisine balances land and sea.

Stuffed squid with local flair

Imagine squid tubes stuffed with finely chopped fish, garlic, onions, and herbs, then slowly simmered in a tomato-onion sauce. Served hot or cold, this dish is a festival favourite and a tribute to island ingenuity.

‘Calamars amb sutge’: squid in its own ink

Dark, rich, and brimming with umami, this traditional recipe uses the squid’s ink to create a glossy black sauce infused with garlic, parsley, and pan-fried bread. It is comfort food with a bold twist.

‘Calamars torratst: grilled to perfection

Grilled whole, lightly splashed with lemon, and served without frills—this is squid at its simplest and purest. Expect crisp edges, smoky flavour, and unbeatable freshness.

‘Calamars a la pagesa’: the farmer’s favourite

Lightly battered squid fried until golden, then layered with garlic, parsley, lemon, and sizzling hot oil. Traditionally served cold with a simple salad, it is one of the dishes that local farmers would prepare to last several days.

‘Arròs a la bruta’: squid-ink rice like you have never tasted

This iconic rice dish is a full sensory experience. Think tender squid, sweet onion, juicy tomato, and rich black ink swirling into the broth. The flavour is deep, earthy, and slightly briny—like the Mediterranean in a bowl.

Local stories behind the flavours

Many of these recipes were born from necessity. As Josep Lluís Joan, a food quality expert from the Consell d’Eivissa, explains: squid season coincided with pig slaughter season, so cooks got creative. That is how squid stuffed with sobrassada—Ibiza’s spicy red sausage—became a festival favourite.

Fishermen, especially those from Sant Carles and the coastal area of La Riva, also inspired many classic dishes. They would fry squid with white sweet potato or prepare it with botifarró, a type of local black sausage. These dishes, once everyday meals, are now celebrated as part of Ibiza’s culinary heritage.

Music, vibes, and community spirit

Food might be the star, but the atmosphere is what makes the ‘Fira des Calamar’ unforgettable. Expect live bands like Canallas del Guateke or Gran Reserva, and this year, do not miss the 20th anniversary concert of Projecte Mut at 9 p.m., one of the island’s most loved bands.

By the time the music starts, you will be full, happy, and feeling like part of the family. Because that is the beauty of this festival—it does not just feed you. It brings you in.

Plan your visit: what you need to know

Location : Sant Carles de Peralta, northeast Ibiza

: Sant Carles de Peralta, northeast Ibiza Date : Saturday, October 25

: Saturday, October 25 Time : From 11:00 a.m. until midnight

: From 11:00 a.m. until midnight Pro tips : Arrive early—the most popular dishes often sell out by mid-afternoon. Bring cash for food stands and drinks. Comfortable shoes are a must. Be ready to eat… a lot.

:

Why this festival should be on your Ibiza itinerary

Most visitors know Ibiza for its beaches or its party scene. But the real Ibiza is here—in a village square filled with laughter, music, sizzling squid, and local pride.

The ‘Fira des Calamar‘ is:

A unique chance to taste authentic Ibizan recipes

A cultural event rooted in tradition

A family-friendly day out with food, music, and community vibes

A perfect off-season experience for autumn travellers

Whether you are a foodie, a culture buff, or just curious about local life, the ‘Fira des Calamar’ is a true slice of Ibiza—raw, real, and ridiculously tasty.

Do not just read about it—come taste it for yourself.