Eden Ibiza kicks off the season 2025 with a night you will never forget

Eden Ibiza’s Opening Party is more than just the start of the clubbing season—it is a celebration of everything that makes Ibiza the world’s ultimate destination for music lovers. On Friday 25 April 2025, Eden will officially launch the summer with a massive double Opening Party that brings together world-class DJs, state-of-the-art sound, and a truly inclusive energy that defines the Ibiza spirit.

Located in the heart of Sant Antoni, Eden is one of the island’s most iconic superclubs. Since opening its doors in 1999, it has consistently stayed true to its roots, offering unforgettable nights driven by the power of music and the connection between people. In 2025, Eden once again leads the way by being the very first club to host an Opening Party—and this year, the bar is set higher than ever.

A double opening for twice the energy

This year’s Opening Party is special not only because it opens the season, but also because it marks the debut of Reboot, Eden’s new Friday night residency. Designed to bring a fresh wave of sound and style to Ibiza, Reboot promises to turn every Friday into a complete reset—a new chapter with explosive DJ sets, cutting-edge music, and an unbeatable atmosphere.

On 25 April, the club’s two rooms will be in full operation from 11:59 PM until 6:00 AM, offering a diverse and carefully curated line-up that caters to every musical taste. Both spaces will be powered by the VOID Incubus Gold sound system, widely regarded as one of the best on the island, and recently enhanced for the new season. Whether you are a seasoned raver or new to Ibiza’s nightlife, this event offers a deep dive into the essence of the island’s club culture.

The line-up: a world-class start

Room 1 – House royalty and garage greatness

Headlining the main room is none other than DJ EZ, an absolute icon in the UK garage scene. Known for his rapid-fire mixing and infectious energy, DJ EZ has earned a cult following and delivers every time he steps into the booth.

Joining him is Josh Butler, a respected producer and the founder of ORIGINS RCRDS. Butler made waves with his hit ‘Got A Feeling’, and his sound blends deep house with soulful influences that get crowds moving. Also on the bill is Sam Divine, a name synonymous with Defected Records and one of the most recognised female DJs in the global house scene. Completing the stellar line-up is Simon Dunmore, the founder of Defected and a long-time favourite of the Eden faithful, returning to the club for this unforgettable night.

Together, these four artists form a dream team for lovers of house and garage. Expect a journey through uplifting melodies, irresistible grooves, and the kind of energy that fills a room and does not let go.

Room 2 – Underground explorations

Room 2 is where Eden really leans into its underground roots. Here, the line-up features a fresh blend of rising talent and local stars: Artec, Badccat, Damon Hess, Dayl, Dermot C, Jamie Love, and Morgan Kasiera. Each artist brings their own unique flavour, ensuring a constantly evolving soundtrack across the night. The room’s resident DJ, Camrinwatsin, will guide the energy and bring cohesion to the experience.

If you are searching for a more intimate and raw vibe, Room 2 is where spontaneous magic happens—unexpected drops, back-to-back sets, and moments that feel truly unfiltered.

The club: an authentic Ibiza icon

Eden Ibiza remains one of the last truly independent superclubs on the island. With a capacity of more than 3,000 people, it combines scale with intimacy—massive enough to create a big-room atmosphere, yet designed to keep the experience personal and immersive.

At the centre of Eden’s philosophy is music. The club hosts over 500 DJs each season, covering genres from classic trance and soulful house to peak-time techno and experimental electronic music. Whatever your preference, Eden offers nights curated with care, where the DJ is not just a performer but the heartbeat of the experience.

The main dancefloor, Room 1, surrounds the crowd in rich, immersive sound thanks to the VOID Incubus Gold system, while the VIP Green Room upstairs adds an extra layer of exclusivity with a private bar, lounge and balcony. Fun fact: the staircase leading to this elegant space was originally built for Lady Gaga herself.

Fridays at Eden: a new ritual

In recent years, Friday nights at Eden have become one of the highlights of the Ibiza calendar. With the launch of Reboot, 2025 promises to take things to an entirely new level. The concept is rooted in contrast—bringing together established legends and new names, hard-hitting tracks and soulful rhythms, global sounds and local talent.

For travellers arriving in Ibiza and looking for the perfect way to dive straight into the island’s nightlife, the Opening Party at Eden is an ideal starting point. It captures the spirit of the season: renewal, celebration, and connection through music.

