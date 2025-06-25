If you are visiting Ibiza this weekend and are looking for the island’s most electrifying open-air clubbing experience, look no further than Ushuaïa Ibiza. Renowned for its unmatched production, world-class line-ups, and unforgettable atmosphere, this iconic venue is set to host two must-attend events on 29 June and 1 July 2025.

Whether you are a long-time fan of underground techno or a lover of big-room house anthems, Ushuaïa promises a weekend of pure musical euphoria. On Saturday 29 June, ANTS Metalworks returns with a heavy-hitting line-up, while on Tuesday 1 July, global superstar Calvin Harris launches his new Tuesday residency with an Opening Party featuring legends of the electronic music world.

Saturday 29 June: ANTS Metalworks – The factory awakens

Every Saturday, Ushuaïa is transformed into a dystopian audio-visual factory where beats, lights and industrial aesthetics merge into a hypnotic dance spectacle. Known as ANTS Metalworks, this weekly event is one of the most celebrated experiences on the island, attracting thousands of music lovers from around the world.

This Saturday, the mechanical heart of the ANTS factory comes roaring back to life with a line-up that includes the high-tech minimal master Boris Brejcha, melodic techno heavyweight Joris Voorn and progressive star Franky Wah. Also joining the action are ARODES, Afshin Momadi and Raúl Rodríguez, ensuring a continuous flow of top-tier sets from start to finish.

2 huge events at Ushuaïa Ibiza you need to add to your travel itinerary 1

Expect a fully immersive production that blends cutting-edge technology with theatrical performance. Every beat is a spark in the machine, and every dancer is a vital cog in the ever-turning gears of The Colony. Week after week, the ANTS universe evolves, this season introducing the Chromatic ANTS, shaped in liquid metal under the influence of unpredictable artificial intelligence.

If you want to be part of one of the most original and visually stunning events in Ibiza, make sure to head to Ushuaïa on Saturday. It is not just a party; it is a full-scale experience that celebrates movement, sound and spectacle.

Tuesday 1 July: Calvin Harris – A new era begins

Just two days later, Ushuaïa will once again raise the bar with the highly anticipated launch of Calvin Harris’s new Tuesday residency. Making history as the first artist ever to headline two separate weekly residencies at Ushuaïa during the same summer, Calvin Harris is taking over both Fridays and Tuesdays with a line-up of legendary proportions.

The Scottish hitmaker, known for chart-topping anthems and sold-out performances across the globe, is preparing a spectacular opening night on Tuesday 1 July. He will be joined by Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, two founding members of Swedish House Mafia and icons in the world of big-room house music. Together, they are set to deliver a high-energy performance that will kick off the residency in style.

2 huge events at Ushuaïa Ibiza you need to add to your travel itinerary 2

This is not just another party. With a top-tier production team, explosive stage design and Ushuaïa’s famous outdoor setting, this night promises to be one of the most memorable events of the summer. As the sun sets over Playa d’en Bossa and the crowd gathers beneath the open sky, Calvin Harris and his guests will provide the soundtrack to a night that could define your Ibiza holiday.

Throughout the season, the residency will welcome other global names such as Fatboy Slim, Diplo, Romy, Patrick Topping, Dom Dolla, Oliver Heldens and Nic Fanciulli. With such a wide-ranging line-up, Calvin Harris’s Tuesday residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza is designed to showcase the full spectrum of contemporary dance music.

Why Ushuaïa Ibiza is a must for every tourist

Located in the heart of Playa d’en Bossa, Ushuaïa Ibiza is not just a club, it is a world-famous destination in its own right. With its open-air stage, luxury VIP areas, and exceptional sound and light design, it offers one of the most dynamic nightlife experiences in Europe.

2 huge events at Ushuaïa Ibiza you need to add to your travel itinerary 3

For tourists looking to experience the best of Ibiza’s club scene, attending an event at Ushuaïa is practically a rite of passage. From the minute you step through its gates, you are immersed in a world where music, performance and cutting-edge technology blend to create nights that are impossible to forget.

Whether you are planning your first visit to the island or you are a returning clubber, this weekend is the perfect time to experience Ushuaïa at its finest. With ANTS Metalworks bringing raw industrial energy on Saturday and Calvin Harris debuting his new residency on Tuesday, you can enjoy two completely different but equally spectacular events within the same venue.

How to get tickets

Tickets for both events are available online. Given the popularity of both ANTS and Calvin Harris, early booking is strongly recommended to guarantee entry and secure your place at one of Ibiza’s most in-demand parties.

Do not miss the chance to dance under the open skies, surrounded by people from across the globe, as some of the world’s best DJs take control of the decks.

Buy your tickets now and be part of this unforgettable weekend at Ushuaïa Ibiza.

Full Calendar