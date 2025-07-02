Looking for family plans in Ibiza? BiBo Park has the perfect one

If you are visiting Ibiza and searching for an evening family-friendly activity, make sure to include Astro Magic Lights at BiBo Park in your plans. This immersive night-time experience blends nature, art, and astronomy, creating a unique event for tourists of all ages.

From 26 June onwards, every Thursday and Friday at 9 PM, BiBo Park transforms into a captivating landscape of lights and stars. Located away from the island’s urban buzz, this activity offers a refreshing alternative to the typical Ibiza nightlife and it is designed especially for families, couples, and groups of friends who are keen to explore something extraordinary under the night sky.

A journey through light and the universe

Astro Magic Lights is more than just a light show. It is an imaginative journey where visitors walk through beautifully curated illuminated installations, surrounded by nature and guided by the theme of space and astronomy. Expect glowing trails, cosmic projections, and artistic displays that bring the universe closer to Earth. The entire experience is carefully crafted to awaken curiosity, creativity and a sense of wonder.

Upon arrival, guests are welcomed with a complimentary cocktail, a thoughtful touch that sets the tone for a relaxed yet awe-inspiring evening. Every week, the event features new surprises, making each visit unique. These may include interactive elements, guest performers or themed activities, perfect for children and adults alike.

Photography, planetarium and more

For those who enjoy photography, Astro Magic Lights hosts a weekly photo contest. Visitors are encouraged to capture the most stunning moments of the night and share their images for a chance to win exclusive prizes. Whether you are using a smartphone or a professional camera, the setting is ideal for striking, Instagram-worthy shots.

Another highlight of the event is the exclusive access to BiBo Park’s planetarium. These special sessions offer a chance to learn about stars, planets and the mysteries of the universe in an entertaining and accessible way. It is a rare opportunity to enjoy an educational experience in such a magical setting, and one that often becomes the favourite part of the evening for many guests.

Daytime fun for the whole family

While Astro Magic Lights is the park’s flagship night event, BiBo Park is also open during the daytime at weekends. From Tuesdays to Sundays, from 10 AM to 4 PM, the park offers family-friendly activities in a relaxed natural environment. It is an ideal spot for a morning or afternoon visit, especially for those travelling with children.

Soon, the park will also introduce special projections for younger audiences, expanding its offer to ensure there is something for every age group. Whether you choose to visit during the day or at night, BiBo Park promises a balanced mix of entertainment, education, and nature.

Why tourists should not miss this experience

Ibiza is widely known for its beaches and music scene, but it also offers a quieter, more imaginative side, one that is ideal for families and travellers who seek something different. Astro Magic Lights is the perfect example of this alternative approach to leisure.

Tourists looking for enriching and entertaining experiences will find this event both memorable and accessible. It combines the beauty of the Ibizan countryside with the excitement of modern technology and creative design. Plus, its evening schedule makes it a convenient post-dinner activity.

BiBo Park is easy to reach by car or taxi. And with events scheduled twice a week, it is easy to plan your itinerary around it. Be sure to book in advance during the summer season, as the event is expected to attract both residents and visitors.

Plan your visit

Event: Astro Magic Lights

Astro Magic Lights Location: BiBo Park, Ibiza

BiBo Park, Ibiza Dates: every Thursday and Friday from 26 June

every Thursday and Friday from 26 June Time: starting at 9 PM

starting at 9 PM Includes: light installations, welcome cocktail, surprises, photography contest, planetarium session

light installations, welcome cocktail, surprises, photography contest, planetarium session Daytime opening: Tuesdays to Sundays, 10 AM – 4 PM

If you are planning a holiday in Ibiza and want to explore something beyond the beach, include Astro Magic Lights in your evening agenda. It is a one-of-a-kind event that promises to surprise, entertain and inspire, all under the magic of the stars.