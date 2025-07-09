Feid at Ushuaïa Ibiza: a complete guide for this weekend’s biggest party

This Sunday, 13 July, the world-famous open-air stage of Ushuaïa Ibiza will turn green as Colombian superstar Feid makes his long-awaited debut on the island. Known as one of the most influential figures in contemporary Latin music, Feid, also called Ferxxo, is ready to deliver an unforgettable night for Ibiza’s visitors, combining his unique sound with the iconic atmosphere of Ushuaïa.

For holidaymakers looking to experience the most talked-about parties of the Ibiza summer, Feid’s only performance on the island this season is an unmissable event. With tickets already selling fast, this is your chance to witness an exclusive show blending culture, music, and nightlife at its finest.

Who is Feid?

Feid is a singer, songwriter and producer who has already won a Latin GRAMMY and earned a GRAMMY nomination. This summer, he brings his bold sound and unmistakable green-themed aesthetic to Ibiza, after releasing his latest album, FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado. His passionate lyrics, irresistible rhythms and high-energy performances have made him a global sensation, filling stadiums and going viral on social media with hit after hit.

Tourists visiting Ibiza this weekend have the unique opportunity to see Feid live as part of Ushuaïa’s ambitious commitment to showcasing the biggest talents of the season. The club’s summer programme also includes other exclusive performances from leaders of the electronic and urban Latin scenes, redefining the island’s nightlife one show at a time.

What to expect from the show?

Feid’s debut at Ushuaïa Ibiza is not just another concert — it is an immersive audiovisual experience. Expect a high-energy evening filled with his biggest hits, surprise moments and the unparalleled production quality that Ushuaïa is famous for. From the vibrant stage design to the world-class sound system and lighting, every detail is designed to create an unforgettable night.

With his magnetic presence and confident Colombian charisma, Feid is set to bring a flavour of Latin culture to Ibiza’s nightlife, blurring the lines between underground and mainstream. His signature reggaeton and genre-defying tracks will keep the dance floor alive from start to finish.

Why should tourists not miss this event?

Ibiza is known as the party capital of the world, and no summer trip is complete without a night at Ushuaïa. Feid’s concert is a unique opportunity to experience a different side of the island — one that celebrates Latin music and its growing influence on the global stage.

Whether you are travelling with friends, as a couple, or even solo, the energy of the crowd, the warm summer night, and the beats of Ferxxo’s greatest hits promise a memory you will take home forever. Plus, with just one show scheduled this summer, it really is a once-in-a-season opportunity.

Tickets can be purchased directly from our website, and it is strongly recommended to book in advance, as the event is expected to sell out. Prices and VIP options are available online to suit different preferences and budgets.

How to get to Ushuaïa Ibiza?

Ushuaïa is located in Playa d’en Bossa, one of the most popular areas of the island, just a short drive from Ibiza Town and the airport. Taxis are widely available, and public buses also serve the area, making it easy for tourists staying in different parts of the island to reach the venue.

Once you arrive, you will step into one of the most iconic clubbing venues in the world, renowned for its open-air stage, poolside dance floor, and spectacular visuals. It is the perfect setting for an unforgettable night with Feid.

Plan your night

If you want to make the most of your evening, consider arriving early to explore Playa d’en Bossa, enjoy dinner at one of the beachfront restaurants, and soak up the sunset before heading to the show. Doors typically open in the early evening, giving you plenty of time to find your spot and take in the atmosphere before the main performance begins.

Final tips

Book your tickets now to secure your place.

Wear comfortable shoes — you will be dancing all night.

Bring a light jacket or shirt for when the evening breeze picks up.

Check the venue’s website for dress code and entry information to avoid surprises.

This Sunday, let Feid’s rhythm take over your Ibiza holiday. From Medellín to the White Island, Ferxxo’s debut promises a party that combines the best of Latin culture and Balearic nightlife. Do not miss your chance to be part of it.

