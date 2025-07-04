Your guide to Brunch Electronik Ibiza 2025: line-Up, tickets and top tips

Brunch Electronik returns to Ibiza this summer with four spectacular daytime events at 528 Ibiza, making it one of the island’s most exciting attractions for visitors.

Known worldwide for its outdoor parties, quality electronic music, and inclusive atmosphere, Brunch Electronik brings its celebrated concept back to the White Isle for a second season. Taking place on 13, 20, and 27 July and 3 August, this year’s edition promises an unforgettable experience where music, community, and vibrant energy come together in a beautiful open-air setting.

An open-air daytime experience like no other

Brunch Electronik has established itself worldwide with its distinctive format: outdoor events, top-tier electronic music, and a safe, inclusive atmosphere. Originating in Barcelona and now present in cities such as Lisbon, Madrid, Paris, São Paulo and Bogotá, Brunch Electronik combines quality music, local gastronomy, social engagement, and sustainability. The Ibiza edition stays true to these values, offering tourists a chance to dance during the day in one of the most beautiful settings on the island.

This summer, Brunch Electronik will feature four distinct dates, each with its own musical narrative while maintaining the same mission: to create an enjoyable, inclusive, and conscious space deeply connected to electronic music. Whether you are a seasoned clubber or simply want to experience the island’s famous party scene in a more relaxed and welcoming environment, these events are an excellent choice.

Brunch Electronik opening with Maceo Plex – Sunday 13 July

The season kicks off with a powerful opening party led by none other than Maceo Plex. Known for his hypnotic sets, Maceo Plex will be joined by Monolink, delivering a live performance full of emotion, and Greta Levska, who will provide infectious grooves to get the crowd moving. This opening night sets the tone for a memorable season.

Adriatique and WhoMadeWho – Sunday 20 July

The second Sunday brings elegance and melody to the stage with Adriatique, masters of melodic techno. They will share the booth with WhoMadeWho, an Ibiza resident delivering a captivating live show, and Aniurka, adding her unique touch to an evening of refined sounds and atmospheric vibes.

FUSE London takeover – Sunday 27 July

For underground music lovers, the third Sunday offers something truly special: a full takeover by FUSE London, one of the most influential collectives in the global electronic scene. This event brings a quintessentially British flavour to Ibiza, featuring an impressive line-up including Enzo Siragusa, Dyed Soundorom, Gene on Earth, Laidlaw, Shanti Celeste, and tINI. Expect an immersive experience marked by the signature sound that has defined a generation of underground music enthusiasts.

Closing with Hernán Cattaneo – Sunday 3 August

The season concludes in style with legendary DJ Hernán Cattaneo, a pioneer of progressive house, taking the helm. Accompanied by Tanika, the closing party will offer an intense and emotional journey through music, leaving attendees with memories to cherish long after their holiday ends.

More than music

What makes Brunch Electronik stand out from other events is its commitment to inclusion, sustainability, and creating safe spaces. These principles are central to the experience and resonate throughout each event, ensuring that every attendee can feel comfortable and welcomed. For visitors looking to enjoy Ibiza’s vibrant scene without compromising on these important values, Brunch Electronik is a perfect choice.

Plan your visit

All four events will take place at 528 Ibiza, a spectacular venue that perfectly complements the open-air, daytime concept. The parties run on Sundays from 5 PM to 11 PM, except for the FUSE London takeover on 27 July, which starts an hour earlier at 4 PM. Tickets are already available online, and given the popularity of last year’s events, early booking is highly recommended.

Dates and line-up summary

Tickets for Brunch Electronik Ibiza 2025 are available now online.

Do not miss the opportunity to experience one of Ibiza’s most talked-about daytime parties this summer. Whether you are visiting the island for its beaches, its nightlife, or its culture, Brunch Electronik offers a refreshing and memorable way to connect with music and people in an open and inclusive setting.

Book your tickets today and get ready to dance under the Ibiza sun.