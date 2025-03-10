This is the incredible party that HUGEL will bring to Hï Ibiza for the first time in 2025

The summer of 2025 is set to be hotter than ever as French DJ and producer HUGEL makes his highly anticipated debut as a resident at Hï Ibiza, the world’s number one club. Running every Thursday from 26th June to 18th September, the brand-new Make The Girls Dance residency will take over the club for an electrifying 13-week season, promising nights of non-stop energy, infectious beats, and an unparalleled clubbing experience.

Hï Ibiza, renowned for its groundbreaking productions and innovative artist line-ups, has solidified its status as a global leader in electronic music culture. The addition of HUGEL to its stellar roster is a testament to its commitment to cutting-edge talent. Known for his infectious blend of Latin house, Afro house, and tech house, the French DJ has crafted a distinctive sound that effortlessly fuses underground grooves with mainstream appeal. His residency promises a high-energy, rhythm-driven experience that will have Ibiza dancing all summer long.

A residency rooted in movement and music

HUGEL’s residency is inspired by the ethos of his record label of the same name. The concept champions quality, timeless music while uplifting artists from Afro house, Latin house, Afro Latin, and classic house genres. Expect an immersive atmosphere where pulsating beats and vibrant melodies merge, ensuring every night is an unforgettable celebration of rhythm and movement. With carefully curated line-ups, stunning visuals, and the signature Hï Ibiza production, each event will be a unique journey into sound and dance.

Speaking about his upcoming residency, the DJ expressed his excitement: “I’ve dreamt of becoming a resident DJ at Hï Ibiza for a long time now; I could always just see how it would work. We’ve been on the road for a while now with Make The Girls Dance, but now it’s time to find a more permanent summer home at Hï. There’s no better place to do that than the world’s #1 club in my opinion. Ibiza, get ready, we’re going to make history this year”.

A global phenomenon takes over Ibiza

HUGEL has established himself as a leading figure in the electronic music scene, captivating dancefloors worldwide with his unique sound. As a platinum-selling producer and the original Latin house instigator, he has seamlessly blended multiple influences to create global club anthems. His catalogue boasts hit tracks like Morenita, I Adore You, Patadas de Ahogado, Andalucía, La Verdolaga, and CORAÇAO, all of which have amassed over 1 billion streams worldwide.

Beyond the streaming numbers, his music has been a staple at some of the biggest festivals and clubs, from Burning Man and EDC to Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival. His ability to fuse vibrant Latin rhythms with infectious electronic beats has not only set dancefloors alight but also positioned him as a true innovator in the electronic music landscape. With a reputation for curating an unmatched party atmosphere, his presence at Hï Ibiza is guaranteed to make Thursdays one of the most sought-after nights of the season.

The evolution of HUGEL’s sound

HUGEL’s journey in music has been one of constant evolution. Originally making a name for himself with commercial remixes and radio-friendly hits, he has transitioned into a deeper, club-focused sound that has resonated with underground and mainstream audiences alike. His style effortlessly blends elements of Afro house, Latin house, and tech house, creating a soulful yet energetic soundscape that keeps audiences hooked from start to finish.

As a producer, his music is instantly recognisable, with his signature groove-driven beats, catchy vocal hooks, and intricate percussion arrangements. His ability to read the crowd and adapt his sets to the energy of the dancefloor ensures that every performance is a unique experience. Whether dropping an extended, percussion-heavy mix of one of his own tracks or seamlessly blending between deep tribal rhythms and high-energy house bangers, he knows how to keep the crowd moving.

Why Hï Ibiza?

Hï Ibiza has long been synonymous with innovation in the clubbing world, boasting state-of-the-art production, an unrivalled sound system, and a truly electrifying crowd. The club consistently attracts the world’s top DJs, and each season it pushes the boundaries of what is possible in live electronic performances. By securing HUGEL as a resident, the venue continues its tradition of redefining the global nightlife landscape. With each weekly event set to showcase fresh sounds and unforgettable moments, Make The Girls Dance is poised to be one of the standout residencies of Ibiza 2025.

The nightclub’s production quality is second to none, with mesmerising light shows, jaw-dropping visuals, and a sound system that ensures every beat hits with full force. The club’s unique layout allows partygoers to immerse themselves in the music from every angle, creating an experience that transcends a typical night out. HUGEL’s residency will take full advantage of these elements, offering a fully immersive, multi-sensory experience.

A must-see residency in Ibiza 2025

HUGEL’s arrival to Ibiza marks a thrilling new chapter for the island’s music scene. For those seeking a high-energy, euphoric clubbing experience, Thursdays at Hï Ibiza will be an essential fixture in the summer calendar. Expect pulsating rhythms, mesmerising performances, and a dancefloor that never stops moving.

Ibiza is no stranger to legendary residencies, and HUGEL is set to carve his own legacy on the island. With his unmistakable sound, infectious charisma, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of house music, Make The Girls Dance will be more than just a party – it will be a movement.

Don’t miss out on what is set to be one of the most exhilarating residencies of the summer. Ibiza, get ready—HUGEL is about to make history.