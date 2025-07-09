If you are looking for an original and fun activity to make your holiday in Ibiza even more memorable, you should not miss Neon & Wine, a creative workshop where art, light and drinks come together in a unique experience. On 12 July at 7:30 PM, the stylish Ocean Drive Talamanca hotel hosts this fluorescent painting workshop, led by the well-known Ibizan artist Tristán Belenguer.

This is not just another painting class. Neon & Wine invites you to paint your own fluorescent masterpiece while enjoying a glass of wine, beer, cava or a soft drink. Under UV light, the colours glow and your creativity shines, literally. Whether you are travelling alone, with friends, as a couple or even with colleagues, this workshop is the perfect way to relax and create something unique to take home.

Looking for something different in Ibiza? Try this amazing fluorescent painting and wine workshop 1

What is Neon & Wine?

Neon & Wine is an artistic and social event designed for everyone, regardless of their previous experience with art. You do not need to know how to paint or draw. The idea is simple: to enjoy the process, experiment with fluorescent paints that glow under blacklight, and have fun while sipping your favourite drink.

For just 29 euros, the workshop includes:

All painting materials (fluorescent paints, canvas, brushes and more).

Drinks during the session (wine, beer, or soft drinks).

Guidance from Ibizan artist Tristán Belenguer , who will help you step by step.

Your own fluorescent artwork to take home at the end of the evening.

It is a creative, relaxed and colourful experience in one of the most vibrant settings on the island.

Why is it a perfect event for tourists?

Many visitors come to Ibiza looking for more than just beaches and parties. If you are looking for a unique way to spend an evening, Neon & Wine offers you something completely different, yet very much in tune with the island’s spirit of creativity and fun.

The workshop takes place at Ocean Drive Talamanca, a modern and elegant hotel located just a short distance from Ibiza Town and close to the beach of Talamanca. The venue itself adds to the charm of the evening, offering a stylish atmosphere with beautiful views of the sea.

You can easily reach the hotel by taxi, on foot from nearby areas, or even by public transport. Many tourists appreciate that the event starts early enough to enjoy dinner or other plans later in the evening, making it a great addition to your itinerary.

Who is Tristán Belenguer?

The workshop is hosted by Tristán Belenguer, an artist known for his creativity and ability to make everyone feel comfortable expressing themselves through art. He will guide you patiently, step by step, showing you how to use the fluorescent paints and offering tips and encouragement.

Even if you have never painted before, you will feel at ease thanks to his experience and friendly approach.

What can you expect from the experience?

Upon arrival, you will be welcomed with a drink and a brief introduction. The space is set up with canvases and paints ready for you to start creating. The lights are dimmed, and UV lights transform the room into a glowing wonderland where the paints come to life.

You can choose to follow the artist’s instructions or simply let your creativity flow freely. The atmosphere is informal and friendly, with music, drinks and plenty of laughter. People often find it a great way to meet others and connect while enjoying a fun and relaxing activity.

By the end of the session, you will have your own fluorescent painting to take home – a unique souvenir from your Ibiza holiday.

How to book your place

Places for Neon & Wine are limited, so advance booking is recommended to secure your spot. You can book directly through this link or contact the organisers in advance. The price is 29 euros per person, which includes drinks, materials and your finished artwork.

This activity is suitable for adults of all ages and is ideal for both beginners and experienced artists. Whether you want to surprise your partner with a creative date, enjoy an evening with friends, or simply try something new during your stay in the island, Neon & Wine is a fantastic choice.

Why choose Neon & Wine during your Ibiza stay?

Ibiza is known worldwide for its vibrant nightlife and stunning beaches, but it also offers countless opportunities to explore its creative and cultural side. Neon & Wine reflects this perfectly: it is colourful, social, and truly one of a kind.

You will not only take home a piece of art, but also a memorable experience that combines relaxation, creativity and fun in equal measure. It is also a great way to recharge before or after a night out, or to enjoy a more laid-back evening without sacrificing entertainment.

So, if you are looking for a different plan that will make your holiday even more special, join this event and let your creativity shine.

Summary of the details

Date and time: 12 July at 7:30 PM

Location: Ocean Drive Talamanca hotel

Includes: All materials, drinks, guided workshop and your own artwork

Price: 29 euros per person

Booking: recommended in advance

Do not miss this chance to relax, create and enjoy in one of Ibiza’s most unique artistic events. Get ready to play with light and colour, and to discover a different side of the island at Neon & Wine.