Touring Ibiza in 2025? These Hard Rock Hotel events will be the highlight of your trip

From nostalgic anthems and dazzling performances to wild games and charitable vibes, Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza promises another unforgettable season of headline events

When it comes to high-voltage summer entertainment in Ibiza, few places deliver quite like Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza. Reopening its doors on Friday, 4 April, the island’s most music-driven hotel sets the stage for a summer packed with iconic celebrations, throwback hits and unique experiences that are as electric as they are inclusive.

Whether you are into the glitz of theatrical bingo, the euphoric beats of the 80s or feel-good parties with a purpose, Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza has something for you. Here is what to look forward to this summer.

‘Bingo para señoras’: Ibiza’s most outrageous bingo is back

Lorena Castell is returning with her fabulous fiesta, ‘Bingo para señoras’, bringing five new dates between April and September. Taking place on the hotel’s main stage, this is not your average bingo night. Expect a vibrant revue-inspired production, where Castell stars as both showgirl and hostess, guiding guests through an evening of spectacular dance, over-the-top costumes, live music and interactive challenges.

Every ticket offers more than a seat—it is an invitation to join the show. Whether you are playing along or dancing between rounds, the energy is contagious. Dates include 12 April, 5 July, 16 and 30 August, and 13 September.

20 years of ‘La Movida Ibiza’: a local phenomenon goes big

On 18 April, Ibiza’s beloved DJ duo Petit and Vazquez will mark two decades of ‘La Movida Ibiza’ with a one-night-only festival that promises to be as memorable as the very first set they spun back in 2006. Known for resurrecting the very best of the 80s and early 2000s, their journey has been nothing short of legendary—especially since joining forces with ‘Children of the 80’s’ in 2015.

The 20th anniversary show is not just a milestone—it is a love letter to music and community. Expect a stellar line-up that includes OBK, Javier Ojeda, Verónica Romero, Mikel Mari, DJs Oscar de Pablos and Lugotti, plus performances by the Passion Dancers and Acrobati-k.

Tickets cost €20 and include a drink, official merchandise and entry into a prize draw for a free night’s stay at Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza. Even better? €1 from every presale ticket goes directly to APFEM, a local mental health charity. Attendees can also make donations at the venue on the night, making it a celebration with heart as well as rhythm.

10 years of ‘Children of the 80’s’: a decade of dancefloor magic

This summer marks the 10th anniversary of ‘Children of the 80’s’, Ibiza’s ultimate retro party that has become a Friday-night institution at Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza since its launch in 2015. Known for blending nostalgic visuals, colourful fashion and epic singalongs, the party has grown into a full-blown phenomenon—expanding to Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife and attracting top talent from across the globe.

The 2025 edition will feature 20 epic shows running every Friday from 16 May to 26 September, kicking off with the iconic Spanish pop band Los Secretos. The summer line-up is a hit parade of legends and tributes, including live appearances from Vengaboys, Kate Ryan, Paco Pil, Rebeka Brown, Mimi Barber and Barbara Tucker. Themed performances will celebrate musical icons such as Raffaella Carrà, Queen and the Backstreet Boys.

To close this exceptional season, Gala—the voice behind the 90s anthem ‘Freed from desire’—will take the stage for a grand finale worthy of the decade-long legacy.

Why Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza stands out

The common thread linking these events is more than just music—it is about immersion. At Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza, every detail is carefully curated to offer guests an experience rather than just a night out. State-of-the-art sound systems, open-air stages, seaside settings and a palpable sense of community make this venue a cultural touchstone for locals and visitors alike.

What makes these events even more special is how they blend spectacle and substance. From supporting mental health initiatives to promoting diversity and self-expression, Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza continues to redefine what it means to party with purpose.

Plan your trip and get involved

Whether you are planning a long weekend or an extended summer stay, aligning your Ibiza holiday with one of these standout events will elevate your experience to a whole new level. All tickets for this year’s events are affordably priced and easily accessible online, with most events offering added perks such as welcome drinks, giveaways and exclusive surprises.

So mark your calendars, book your tickets and prepare your dancing shoes. From bingo with a twist to legendary music flashbacks and heartfelt celebrations, the summer of 2025 at Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza is not to be missed.

