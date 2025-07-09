If you are visiting Ibiza this summer with children, there is one place you cannot afford to miss: Bam-Bu-Ku in Sant Antoni. This vibrant beach club has become the go-to destination for families looking to enjoy the island’s unique atmosphere together, thanks to its exciting weekend line-up featuring the return of El Kiddo and the iconic Fam Bu Ku brunch.

Combining live music, poolside relaxation, interactive activities and great food, Bam-Bu-Ku offers a different kind of Ibiza experience – one that is just as appealing to parents as it is to kids. Here is everything you need to know about this summer’s family-friendly events at Bam-Bu-Ku Ibiza.

How to enjoy Ibiza with kids: Bam-Bu-Ku has the answer 1

El Kiddo: a family party like no other

After two highly successful seasons, El Kiddo is back for summer 2025, bigger and better than ever. From 27 May through to 5 September, the beach club transforms into a colourful playground every Tuesday, Friday and now also Saturday, making it even easier to fit into your holiday plans.

This daytime event is designed to ensure that families can enjoy Ibiza’s famous party spirit in a fun and safe way. The whole venue comes alive with:

Live music and international DJs

Dancers, magicians, acrobats and entertainers

Face painting and interactive games

Classic Ibiza anthems and tunes for all ages

Resident DJ Harry Mc and a carefully curated line-up of global talent bring energy to the dancefloor, creating an atmosphere where both adults and children can dance, sing and laugh together. Unlike typical parties on the island, El Kiddo is an immersive, family-centred experience where everyone feels included.

How to enjoy Ibiza with kids: Bam-Bu-Ku has the answer 2

You do not need to worry about the little ones getting bored – every corner of the venue is filled with surprises, from balloon artists and performers to craft activities and photo opportunities. The event begins in the early afternoon, so you can enjoy the sunshine by the pool while the kids play and explore.

For parents, there is plenty of space to unwind with a drink or join the dancing, while still keeping an eye on the children. El Kiddo is a brilliant way to introduce younger visitors to the magic of Ibiza without compromising on the entertainment adults expect from a day out on the island.

Fam Bu Ku: the ultimate family brunch in Ibiza

If you prefer a more relaxed vibe to close your weekend, Bam-Bu-Ku also brings back the much-loved Fam Bu Ku brunch every Sunday, following popular demand. This event is perfect for families who want to enjoy a leisurely day by the pool with plenty of activities and a delicious brunch menu.

How to enjoy Ibiza with kids: Bam-Bu-Ku has the answer 3

At Fam Bu Ku, the youngest guests become the real stars of the day. The atmosphere is light-hearted and welcoming, with princesses and superheroes roaming the venue to delight the children. Parents can enjoy a full brunch while the kids are entertained with:

Games and activities led by professional entertainers

Popcorn and candyfloss stands

DJs playing feel-good music suitable for all generations

Face painting and fancy dress fun

Whether you want to join the games or simply relax on a sunbed, Fam Bu Ku strikes the perfect balance between relaxation and entertainment. The pool area remains the centrepiece of the experience, offering families the chance to cool off and enjoy the sunny Ibiza weather.

The brunch itself is thoughtfully crafted to cater for both adults and children, featuring a variety of tasty options that will please even picky eaters. There are also refreshing drinks and cocktails available for grown-ups looking to toast the weekend.

Why Bam-Bu-Ku is a must-visit for families in Ibiza

For families visiting Ibiza, finding activities that appeal to both children and adults can sometimes be a challenge. Many venues on the island are geared exclusively towards nightlife or adults-only experiences, which can leave parents wondering where to go.

Bam-Bu-Ku fills that gap perfectly by offering high-quality entertainment that everyone can enjoy together. With its stunning beachfront location in San Antonio, attentive staff and creative programming, it has established itself as one of the best places for family-friendly fun on the island.

You do not need to compromise between having a memorable Ibiza experience and keeping your children happy – at Bam-Bu-Ku, you can have both.

How to enjoy Ibiza with kids: Bam-Bu-Ku has the answer 4

Plan your visit

If you are planning to attend El Kiddo, remember that it runs three times a week – Tuesday, Friday and Saturday – from 27 May to 5 September. The event usually starts in the early afternoon and continues into the early evening, giving you plenty of time to enjoy the rest of your night afterwards.

The Fam Bu Ku brunch takes place every Sunday and is ideal for families looking for a slower-paced day with a mix of entertainment and dining. Booking in advance is highly recommended, especially during the peak summer months, as both events are very popular.

To reserve your table or to find out more about ticket prices and timings, you can visit the website directly. You can also follow their social media channels for the latest updates, special offers and sneak peeks of what is in store each week.

Make unforgettable memories this summer

Whether you are looking for a lively daytime party full of music and performers or a relaxed Sunday brunch by the pool, Bam-Bu-Ku Ibiza offers the perfect backdrop for unforgettable family moments.

With El Kiddo and Fam Bu Ku, you will discover a different side of Ibiza – one that celebrates togetherness, joy and the island’s unique energy in a way that both adults and children will remember long after the holiday ends.

This summer, let Bam-Bu-Ku be the highlight of your family trip to Ibiza. Book your spot today and get ready to create memories that will last a lifetime.