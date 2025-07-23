Why tourists in Ibiza are flocking to see this bold Spanish art exhibition

If you thought Ibiza was just beaches and parties, think again. This summer, something unexpected and unforgettable is waiting for you in the heart of Dalt Vila. With the scent of salt in the air and centuries-old stones beneath your feet, In-Between Gallery invites you to experience a burst of colour, emotion, and creativity with its new exhibition, ‘Made in Spain’, opening 26 July. This is not just an art show — it is a sensory journey that will surprise and inspire you.

Step into a world of bold colours and provocative ideas

‘Made in Spain’ brings together seven of Spain’s most exciting contemporary artists — Miranda Makaroff, Ana Sting, Piro, Irene Molina, Sabek, Filip Custic, and Jaime Urdiales — in a collective exhibition that explores what it means to be Spanish today. Their works are vivid, challenging, and full of contrasts: a tapestry of tradition and rebellion, of deep roots and bold innovation.

From the moment you step inside the gallery, your senses are awakened by striking visuals and thought-provoking pieces. Imagine walking through a space where cultural identity comes alive in bright strokes and daring forms, where every artwork whispers a story that invites you closer.

Why Ibiza is the perfect setting

Few places could complement this exhibition better than Ibiza. The island itself is a blend of old and new, of quiet tradition and wild freedom. With its creative energy and open-minded atmosphere, it offers the perfect backdrop for an exhibition that celebrates diversity and redefines Spanish identity. As you move through the gallery, the warmth of the Mediterranean sun outside seems to echo the vibrant spirit of the art within.

A unique tribute to Spain’s café culture

One of the exhibition’s most memorable touches is its homage to the historic cafés of Spain — the places where artists, writers, and thinkers once gathered to debate and dream. You will notice a humble serviette included in the display, a small but powerful symbol of dialogue, connection, and shared ideas. It is a thoughtful reminder that art is a conversation — and you are invited to join.

About In-Between Gallery: where art comes alive

Founded by Jessica Courtney, In-Between Gallery has become one of Ibiza’s most engaging cultural destinations. Nestled between the castle entrance and the Museum of Contemporary Art, it is more than just a gallery — it is a meeting place for creativity, community, and connection. Committed to values like diversity, peace, sustainability, and respect for nature, the gallery reflects the very soul of Ibiza itself.

Here, art is not simply hung on walls. It is something you feel, experience, and carry with you as you leave. The setting — with its cool stone walls and breathtaking views of Dalt Vila — amplifies this feeling, creating a memorable stop on your Ibiza itinerary.

Make it part of your Ibiza experience

After visiting the exhibition, let yourself wander through the cobbled streets of the old town. Enjoy a meal at one of the nearby restaurants or sit on a terrace soaking in the island’s atmosphere. Adding ‘Made in Spain’ to your trip gives you a deeper, more meaningful connection to Ibiza — a side of the island many tourists never see.

Whether you are an art collector, a casual admirer, or simply looking for something new, this exhibition has something for you. The pieces are accessible, emotional, and visually powerful — no art background required.

Why you should not miss it

Visiting ‘Made in Spain’ is not only a chance to see world-class art but also a way to support Spain’s creative voices and contribute to the island’s cultural richness. Instead of just taking photos on the beach, you can take home an experience that will stay with you long after your holiday ends.

‘Made in Spain’ opens to the public on 26 July and runs through the summer. The gallery’s central location makes it easy to reach and perfect to include in your day exploring Dalt Vila.

Do not leave Ibiza without seeing it

If you are spending time in Ibiza this summer, make sure to visit ‘Made in Spain’ at In-Between Gallery. Let yourself be moved by bold colours, compelling stories, and the creative spirit of Spain — all set against the unforgettable backdrop of Dalt Vila. Do not settle for the ordinary when Ibiza has so much more to offer.

Head to In-Between Gallery and see for yourself why ‘Made in Spain’ is becoming one of the island’s most talked-about cultural experiences. Visit, feel, and take home a piece of Ibiza’s creative soul.

Find In-Between Gallery in Dalt Vila and step into an unforgettable cultural journey. Do not miss your chance to connect with Spanish creativity in the heart of the Mediterranean.