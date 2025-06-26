This weekend in UNVRS will blow your mind: Guetta, Carl Cox and Prydz take over Ibiza

Ready to experience the most insane club nights of your life? From Friday 27 to Sunday 29 June, UNVRS becomes the centre of the universe. This cutting-edge nightclub is not just throwing parties, it is launching full-scale productions with global icons like David Guetta, Carl Cox and Eric Prydz. Think next-level light shows, game-changing sound, and a crowd from every corner of the world. Whether you are a clubbing fanatic or a curious traveller, this weekend is your golden ticket into the future of nightlife.

Friday: step into David Guetta’s futuristic carnival – Galactic Circus returns

The weekend begins with a bang, or rather, a rocket launch. On Friday 27 June, David Guetta’s Galactic Circus lights up UNVRS once again. This is not just a set – it is an all-out space mission powered by music, visuals and futuristic energy.

Imagine walking into a club where the main room feels like a spaceship. Lasers cut through the air, giant digital structures morph around the stage, and the sound hits your chest like a pulse from another planet. Guetta takes the lead with a high-voltage performance, joined by MASSANO, rising star of melodic techno, and MORTEN, co-creator of the Future Rave movement.

In the second room, Wild Comet, EG serves up an intergalactic house session, groovy, hypnotic and impossible not to dance to.

If you are looking for a club night that feels like a Netflix sci-fi blockbuster with a live DJ set, this is it.

Sunday: Carl Cox brings the heat – Techno royalty returns

On Sunday 29 June, Carl Cox returns to UNVRS and he is not alone. After a legendary opening night, the king of techno is back with another explosive show that is already setting the island abuzz.

With over 30 years of history and an energy that shakes the dancefloor, Carl Cox is pure fire. And this Sunday, he is joined by a next-level line-up: Paul Kalkbrenner (live), Miss Monique, and SYREETA. The music will take you from deep, emotional house to high-impact melodic techno in just a few hours and every second is unforgettable.

Meanwhile, the Wild Comet room will be taken over by UK legend Skepta and his Más Tiempo crew. Expect raw beats, heavy basslines, and that unmistakable London attitude.

This is more than a night out, it is a front-row seat to electronic music history being made in real time.

Monday: witness the future – Eric Prydz’s mind-bending Holosphere 2.0

Just when you think the weekend cannot get any wilder, Eric Prydz takes over Monday 30 June with Holosphere 2.0, one of the most talked-about shows in Ibiza this year.

The centrepiece? A gigantic eight-metre-tall LED sphere built exclusively for the new hyper club. Imagine being surrounded by visuals that move with the beat, lights that respond to your every move, and sound so precise it feels like you are inside the music itself.

Prydz delivers a hypnotic journey of progressive house and cinematic techno, supported by the rising talents Rivo and J Ribbon. In Wild Comet, Bender leads an extended set of futuristic house rhythms, perfect for losing yourself on the dancefloor.

Holosphere 2.0 is a mind-expanding experience created over five years with customised technology. This is what clubbing looks like in 2030 and it is happening right now in Ibiza.

Why UNVRS is the club you cannot miss in Ibiza

Whether you are coming to Ibiza for the beaches or the beats, UNVRS delivers a weekend you will remember forever. This is the most advanced nightclub in the world, built for dreamers, ravers and explorers of sound.

From the light sculptures of Galactic Circus, to the raw energy of Carl Cox, and the futuristic immersion of Holosphere 2.0, every night at this venue is a full-body experience. You will not just listen to music, you will feel it, see it, and live it.

The line-ups are world-class. The production is out of this world. And the atmosphere? Pure Ibiza magic, with an international crowd ready to dance until sunrise.

Book your UNVRS weekend now

Tickets are flying fast. If you are visiting Ibiza between 27 and 29 June, this is your ultimate nightlife experience. Choose your night or go all in and live the full trilogy.

Get your tickets now and discover why UNVRS is the name on everyone’s lips this summer.

