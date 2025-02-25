Indira Paganotto brings her psy-techno mastery to Hï Ibiza’s Metamorfosi residency

A new chapter in Ibiza’s vibrant clubbing scene is unfolding in 2025 as Hï Ibiza welcomes Indira Paganotto as the latest resident DJ in the Club Room for Joseph Capriati’s Metamorfosi. Every Friday night from July 4 to October 3, the queen of psy-techno will command the decks, bringing an electrifying atmosphere to the island’s most prestigious nightclub.

A residency that redefines the clubbing experience

Hï Ibiza, crowned the world’s #1 club, continues to push boundaries with its cutting-edge programming and state-of-the-art production. With Indira Paganotto at the helm of the Club Room, Metamorfosi promises to be an unmissable experience, blending deep, hypnotic rhythms with her signature high-energy sound.

“This is an incredible opportunity”, says Paganotto. “Being part of Metamorfosi and having a home at Hï Ibiza for 14 weeks is a dream come true. I want to make this summer legendary for all my warriors who come to dance with us”.

As one of the most innovative figures in electronic music today, Paganotto’s residency marks a shift towards stronger female representation in Ibiza’s clubbing elite. Her presence reinforces the island’s commitment to diversity in dance music, proving that Ibiza is always evolving.

A dark, opulent, and seductive clubbing concept

More than just a DJ set, Paganotto’s residency will introduce a new aesthetic to Ibiza nightlife. Known for her intense and immersive performances, she plans to create a clubbing experience that is both seductive and exhilarating.

“The concept and design of the Club Room are going to bring something fresh to the island. It’s going to be sexy, dark, opulent, and moody—something Ibiza hasn’t seen before”, Paganotto explains. This exciting take on clubbing will elevate the atmosphere at this Ibiza club, setting a new standard for immersive nightlife experiences.

Ibiza is already known for its diverse clubbing environments, but this new concept promises to stand out even in the island’s competitive party landscape. Paganotto’s vision involves creating a sensory experience that blends hypnotic sounds with striking visuals, giving partygoers something entirely new.

A carefully curated lineup

One of the highlights of Paganotto’s residency is that she will have complete creative control over her weekly lineups, ensuring a dynamic mix of artists throughout the summer. By inviting established legends, rising stars, and future pioneers, she aims to build a stronger techno community in Ibiza.

“Having full control over the weekly lineups allows me to support and showcase artists from different eras of techno”, Paganotto shares. “Mixing these artists with Joseph Capriati’s METAMORFOSI means fans will discover new talent and sounds that will shape the future of electronic music”.

This approach aligns with the venue’s Connecting Cultures campaign, which promotes artistic diversity and global collaboration. It’s not just about the music—it’s about creating a movement that will influence club culture worldwide.

By blending international techno artists with underground innovators, Paganotto aims to bridge different styles, introducing clubbers to a wider sonic spectrum. Expect lineups that push the boundaries of electronic music, featuring everything from raw, industrial beats to melodic, psychedelic undertones.

Why you can’t miss this residency

Ibiza is home to some of the world’s best parties, but Metamorfosi Fridays will be a next-level experience. With Joseph Capriati taking over the Theatre and Indira Paganotto leading the Club Room, Fridays at the World’s Best Club will be a celebration of cutting-edge electronic music like never before.

For anyone looking to experience Ibiza’s clubbing scene in its most innovative and high-energy form, Indira Paganotto’s residency is a must. Whether you’re a seasoned raver or a first-time visitor, her performances will be unforgettable.

Beyond the music, Hï Ibiza’s world-class production team is preparing an immersive audio-visual spectacle, enhancing the experience with mind-blowing lighting, visuals, and sound design. The venue’s state-of-the-art technology will take Paganotto’s vision to another level, ensuring that every night feels like a one-of-a-kind adventure.

The evolution of Metamorfosi

Since its inception, Metamorfosi has been an evolving concept, bringing techno’s finest talents together under one roof. With Paganotto now part of this prestigious residency, the event is set to gain even more global recognition. Her involvement highlights how Hï Ibiza continues to lead the way in electronic music programming, always on the lookout for artists who can transform the clubbing landscape.

As techno continues to dominate the global dance music scene, Metamorfosi will stand as a symbol of progression, diversity, and the future of club culture.

Book your Ibiza experience now

If you’re planning a trip to Ibiza in summer 2025, make sure to include a Friday night at Hï Ibiza in your itinerary. With Indira Paganotto’s boundary-pushing sets, a unique clubbing concept, and the best sound system in the world, this is an experience no music lover should miss.

Tickets for Metamorfosi are expected to sell out fast. Secure yours now, book your flights, and prepare for a summer of unforgettable nights. Are you ready?