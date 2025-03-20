The event everyone will be talking about: John Summit brings a special residency to Hï Ibiza in 2025

Ibiza, the undisputed global capital of electronic music, is set to experience one of its most electrifying moments of the summer as Hï Ibiza welcomes dance music sensation John Summit for a special two-week residency. On Friday, June 20th, and Friday, June 27th, the world’s #1 club will be taken over by Summit’s Experts Only, a concept that blends high-energy music with an unparalleled clubbing experience.

A residency unlike any other

John Summit’s meteoric rise has been nothing short of spectacular. The Chicago-born, Miami-based DJ, producer, and label owner has captivated audiences worldwide, amassing nearly one billion global streams and securing top spots on Billboard’s Hot Electronic/Dance Songs chart. His success is a testament to his ability to fuse underground dance music with festival-ready anthems, creating an electrifying sound that has filled stadiums and clubs alike.

For two exclusive nights, Experts Only will offer a unique opportunity to experience Summit’s dynamic sound in an intimate yet high-energy setting. Known for pushing boundaries, this residency will feature cutting-edge production, immersive visuals, and a meticulously curated lineup that embodies the future of electronic music.

The World’s #1 Club meets one of the biggest names in dance music

Hï Ibiza, consistently ranked as the world’s best nightclub, is the ultimate venue for an event of this magnitude. With its state-of-the-art sound system, futuristic lighting displays, and an atmosphere that pulses with raw energy, this nightclub offers an unparalleled nightlife experience.

This summer, John Summit joins a stellar roster of talent at Hï Ibiza, bringing his unique style to the legendary Theatre. As one of the most in-demand artists in the industry today, his residency is expected to be a highlight of the 2025 Ibiza season.

A platform for the future of electronic music

Beyond his chart-topping hits and sold-out stadium performances, John Summit is also a passionate tastemaker, committed to spotlighting the next generation of electronic music talent. His Experts Only brand serves as both a record label and a movement, dedicated to curating unique musical experiences across the globe.

Summit has hosted events in extraordinary locations like Vail Mountain in Colorado and The Caverns in Tennessee, demonstrating his commitment to delivering dance music in innovative and unexpected settings. Now, his vision arrives in Ibiza, ready to take over Hï Ibiza’s iconic stage for two unmissable nights.

Experience Ibiza like never before

A night at Hï Ibiza is more than just a party—it’s a journey into the heart of electronic music culture. With its reputation as the ultimate clubbing destination, Ibiza attracts music lovers from around the world looking for the best DJs, the most immersive events, and an atmosphere that is second to none.

For those planning their summer getaway, attending John Summit’s residency is a must. Whether you’re a longtime fan or looking to experience the best of Ibiza’s nightlife, these two nights promise a next-level dancefloor experience, filled with high-energy beats, hypnotic melodies, and a crowd that shares a passion for electronic music.

Secure your spot now

With Summit’s global popularity soaring—having sold out Madison Square Garden in New York, BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, and Kia Forum in record time—tickets for his Hï Ibiza residency are expected to go fast.

Make sure to plan ahead and secure your spot for June 20th and June 27th in Ibiza. This is your chance to witness one of the world’s most exciting DJs at the peak of his career, in the perfect setting for an unforgettable night in Ibiza.

This residency is set to redefine the summer nightlife scene in Ibiza, bringing together an electrifying crowd, high-energy beats, and a world-class clubbing experience. Whether you’re a devoted electronic music fan or simply seeking an unforgettable night on the island, John Summit’s two-week residency promises to be an unmissable highlight of the season.