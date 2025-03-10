The longest-running and most emblematic party of Ibiza, Flower Power, returns to Pacha Ibiza in 2025 with a stellar line-up that blends legendary names with fresh talent. Running from 7 June to 30 August, with an additional special date on 4 October, this season promises an immersive journey into transformative sounds, free-spirited energy, and Ibiza’s timeless musical soul.

At the core of every Saturday night is Bora Uzer, the charismatic host and multi-instrumentalist, known for his genre-defying performances and deep musical storytelling. Setting the tone for the night, his live sets fuse influences from across the globe, promising an experience that transcends traditional clubbing. His ability to seamlessly blend various musical styles, from deep house to global beats, ensures that every session is unique, taking attendees on a sonic adventure that bridges the past and the present.

A line-up that defines dance music history

The 2025 edition of Flower Power boasts a dream-team of house, disco, and electronic pioneers, alongside some of the most celebrated names in contemporary music. This season’s line-up is a testament to the legacy of Pacha Ibiza as a global epicentre for electronic music, where past and present icons come together to create unforgettable nights. Whether you’re a longtime lover of the genre or a newcomer eager to experience Ibiza’s legendary nightlife, this season promises something truly special.

This is the full line-up for Pacha Ibiza’s Flower Power party in summer 2025 1

Boy George (7 June, 28 June, 5 July) – The iconic Culture Club frontman and DJ maestro returns to Pacha Ibiza, delivering his signature blend of classic and cutting-edge house sounds. His performances are known for their theatricality and deep connection to the audience, making him a perfect fit for the Flower Power ethos of love and liberation.

(3 August) – Two legendary names in house music come together for a show-stopping performance. Their combined experience and musical insight ensure a night of soulful, timeless beats. Flight Facilities & Sophie Ellis-Bextor (Live PA) (30 August) – A night of live vocals, disco anthems, and electronic sophistication with the beloved UK singer behind Murder on the Dancefloor and the Australian production duo. Their collaboration promises a fresh and exhilarating take on dance music, blending live instrumentation with electronic brilliance.

Each week, opening sets by resident DJs Fabrice and Sam Oui will set the mood with expertly curated selections of timeless classics and underground gems. These selectors ensure that the energy builds up gradually, setting the perfect atmosphere for the night ahead.

The ultimate Ibiza experience

Beyond its outstanding line-up, Flower Power is a celebration of freedom, love, and musical exploration. The party remains true to its roots while embracing the sounds of the present and future. Revellers can expect:

Immersive decor and visuals that transport guests into a world of peace, unity, and vibrant energy. The creative team behind Flower Power ensures that every detail, from lighting to stage design, contributes to the dreamlike atmosphere.

Mark your calendars

Flower Power 2025 at Pacha Ibiza is set to be the ultimate summer experience, seamlessly blending nostalgia with cutting-edge club culture. Whether you are drawn to the legendary house sounds of Roger Sanchez, Masters At Work, or Kings of House, the disco-infused anthems of Purple Disco Machine, or the timeless vocal magic of Boy George and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, there is something for everyone at Ibiza’s most iconic party.

Full weekly line-up:

7 June: Bora Uzer, Boy George, Sam Oui

Get ready to immerse yourself in the music, the energy, and the unbreakable spirit of Ibiza. Flower Power 2025 at Pacha Ibiza is the place to be this summer!