Who is Miss Monique and why everyone in Ibiza is talking about her 2025 debut

This summer, Ibiza will host a historic performance that combines talent, resilience, and global recognition. Miss Monique, one of the most prominent figures in the melodic techno and progressive house scene, will become the first Ukrainian DJ to perform at Hï Ibiza, the island’s world-renowned club located in Playa d’en Bossa.

For electronic music fans across the globe, this announcement marks one of the season’s most exciting highlights. For Ibiza, it underscores the island’s ongoing evolution as a cultural melting pot of international talent. And for Miss Monique herself, it’s a significant milestone that affirms her rising status as a global icon in the industry.

Who is Miss Monique?

Born Alessja Arkusha on May 5, 1992, in Ukraine, Miss Monique began DJing in 2011. Her journey started modestly, playing small venues and developing a sound that would later earn her international acclaim. With her signature green hair and deep, hypnotic sets, she brings a distinctive energy to every stage she steps onto.

She first garnered worldwide attention in 2013 with her podcast series Mind Games, where she shared her passion for melodic techno, progressive house, and trance. The show’s success not only brought her fans from around the world but also solidified her reputation as a tastemaker in the genre.

In 2014, she began collaborating with Freegrant Music, leading to her music being featured by global electronic music legends such as Armin van Buuren, Paul van Dyk, and Paul Oakenfold.

From Ukraine to the world stage

Over the past decade, Miss Monique’s career has taken her to the world’s biggest electronic music stages. She has played festivals like Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and numerous top-tier venues across India, Hungary, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, and beyond.

In 2019, she launched her own label, Siona Records, dedicated to supporting emerging talent in progressive house and melodic techno. The label quickly became a respected name in the scene, releasing music that consistently charts on platforms like Beatport.

Among her most celebrated productions are the EPs ‘Raindrop‘ (2020) and ‘Land of Sunshine‘ (2021). Her 2021 single ‘Way of the Wind‘ was ranked as the 14th best progressive house track of the year, further proving her talent as both a producer and a curator.

Her rise coincided with a growing digital presence. With over 200 million views on YouTube and more than 1 million subscribers, Miss Monique has cultivated an enormous global following. Her mixes, often filmed in breathtaking natural settings like the Grand Canyon or the beaches of Tulum, offer a multisensory experience that blends music with visuals and nature.

Making history in Ibiza

Now, in summer 2025, Miss Monique is set to make her long-awaited debut in Ibiza — and not just anywhere. She will perform at Hï Ibiza, repeatedly voted the world’s best club. This performance marks a historic moment: the first time a Ukrainian DJ will headline at the venue.

Ibiza is a global hub for electronic music, and Hï stands at its epicentre. Known for its state-of-the-art sound system, immersive visuals, and legendary lineups, Hï offers artists the ultimate stage to showcase their artistry. For Miss Monique, this is both a career-defining moment and a symbol of cultural exchange through music.

Her debut set on the island promises to be an emotional, high-energy journey through deep melodies, atmospheric builds, and powerful drops. Fans can expect to hear her signature tracks as well as new unreleased material, making it a must-attend event of the summer season.

More than a DJ

Miss Monique represents more than just musical excellence. As a Ukrainian artist, her global presence has taken on deeper meaning in recent years, especially amid her home country’s struggles. Her international success has become a symbol of hope, resilience, and the power of music to transcend borders.

Through her work with Siona Records, her engaging online performances, and now her groundbreaking appearance in Ibiza, Miss Monique continues to elevate not just herself, but an entire movement of artists seeking to make their voices heard.

Why you can’t miss her Ibiza performance

Whether you are a devoted follower or a newcomer curious about the melodic techno scene, Miss Monique’s set at Hï Ibiza is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated events of the 2025 Ibiza calendar.

Expect an unforgettable night filled with pulsating rhythms, haunting melodies, and a crowd united by the energy of the music. Her performance is not just about entertainment – it’s about connection, inspiration, and witnessing a defining moment in electronic music history.

