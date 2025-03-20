Music On at Destino Five Ibiza: this is where the best nights begin

As the sun dips below the horizon on Thursday, 26 June, Ibiza will come alive with the pulsating energy of Music On’s grand opening at Destino Five Ibiza. This isn’t just another summer event—it’s the ultimate open-air music experience that sets the tone for an unforgettable season.

Legendary DJ and Music On founder Marco Carola is bringing his signature sound back to Ibiza, transforming the luxurious Destino Five Ibiza into the most exclusive party destination of the summer. With breathtaking views of the Mediterranean, world-class music, and a hand-picked lineup of international DJs, this is the kind of night you’ll be talking about for years to come.

A legendary venue for a legendary night

Perched on the cliffs of Cap Martinet, Destino Five Ibiza is more than just a venue—it’s a lifestyle destination. It has recently undergone a complete transformation, elevating it to a five-star luxury experience that combines music, entertainment, and relaxation in a single breathtaking location.

The venue offers a stunning infinity pool, state-of-the-art sound systems, VIP lounges, and a panoramic view of the Mediterranean, Ibiza Town, and Formentera. Whether you’re soaking in the sun during the day or dancing under the stars at night, Destino delivers an ambiance unlike any other on the island.

From the moment you arrive, you’ll feel the electric atmosphere as the anticipation builds. As the music takes over, you’ll find yourself lost in the moment, surrounded by a crowd of like-minded music lovers from around the world, all drawn together by the magic of Ibiza’s most iconic summer residency.

Marco Carola’s signature sound

There’s a reason Music On has become synonymous with world-class electronic music. Marco Carola, a pioneer of the techno scene, delivers hypnotic beats, extended DJ sets, and an unparalleled vibe that keeps the energy soaring until the early hours. His philosophy? “It’s all about the music”. And that’s exactly what Music On is—an immersive experience where the music speaks for itself.

The opening night on 26 June promises to be a spectacle, featuring an exclusive lineup of international artists alongside Carola himself. Expect deep house, tech-house, and cutting-edge electronic sounds, all powered by a state-of-the-art sound system that will make your heart pound with every beat. And with a crowd of global partygoers, celebrities, and Ibiza’s nightlife elite, this will be one of the most talked-about events of the summer.

Your summer Thursdays just got better

Miss the grand opening? No worries. Music On will take over Destino every Thursday, ensuring you have multiple chances to experience the magic.

3, 10, 17, 24, and 31 July

7, 14, and 21 August

Each night will feature a fresh lineup of top-tier DJs, ensuring that no two nights are the same. Whether you’re coming for the hypnotic beats of Carola, the surprise guest DJs, or simply to dance until sunrise, every Thursday at Destino is a must-attend event.

Why you can’t afford to miss this

Music On is a cultural phenomenon. It’s about freedom, music, and losing yourself in the moment. Imagine standing at the edge of the infinity pool, drink in hand, as the sun sets behind the horizon. The music starts to build, the crowd erupts, and suddenly, you’re completely immersed in one of the most electrifying atmospheres Ibiza has to offer.

Missing out on Music On means missing out on an experience that defines summer in Ibiza. It’s about being part of something bigger, something unforgettable. Don’t be the one watching from afar—be the one making memories that last a lifetime.

VIP experience & Ticket info

With such high demand, securing your Music On tickets in advance is essential. General admission tickets start at €80, but for those looking for a next-level experience, VIP packages are available. These include:

Expedited entry —no waiting in line.

—no waiting in line. Exclusive VIP areas with premium views.

with premium views. Personalized table service .

. Bespoke bottle service and luxury perks.

If you want to experience Music On in ultimate style, booking a VIP table is the way to go. Tables are limited and sell out fast, so early reservations are highly recommended.

How to get there

Destino Five Ibiza is conveniently located just a short drive from Ibiza Town. To make your night stress-free, the venue offers a complimentary shuttle service for ticket holders, with pick-up points in ses Figueretes, Ibiza Port, and Playa d’en Bossa, starting from 7:00 PM on event days. Arrive with ease, party with no limits, and leave with memories that will last forever.

The FOMO is real – Don’t miss out!

Ibiza’s summer is legendary, but some events define the season—and Music On at Destino Five Ibiza is one of them. This isn’t just another night out; it’s a statement, a celebration, a must-attend experience that will be the highlight of your summer.

If you’re planning your Ibiza getaway, make sure Music On at Destino Five Ibiza is at the top of your list. Don’t just hear about it—be part of it. The music, the energy, the people—it’s all waiting for you.