Ibiza on the big screen: ‘Mythos Ibiza’ explores its unique culture and heritage

Ibiza has long been synonymous with freedom, creativity, and an unparalleled cultural fusion. From its early days as a refuge for artists and free spirits to its evolution into a global party hub, the island has inspired generations of dreamers, travellers, and music lovers. Now, a new documentary, Mythos Ibiza, is set to unveil the deeper essence of Ibiza beyond the beaches and nightlife, shedding light on its historical and cultural significance.

A documentary capturing the true soul of Ibiza

Scheduled for its premiere on Thursday, 13th February 2025, at 07:00 PM at the Centro Cultural de Jesús, Mythos Ibiza is a 45-minute film that offers an in-depth exploration of the island’s identity. Produced by Autentic Studios for the renowned Franco-German television network ARTE, the documentary is directed by Fabian Wolf, who also serves as the screenwriter. The cinematography is handled by Rasmus Sievers, while Felix Länge is responsible for the sound design.

The documentary features a compelling selection of interviews with individuals who have played an essential role in shaping the island’s history and culture. Among them are:

Cristina Martín , director of Diario de Ibiza

, director of Diario de Ibiza Fanny Tur , historian from the Arxiu Històric d’Eivissa

, historian from the Arxiu Històric d’Eivissa Carlos Martorell , international public relations expert

, international public relations expert Juan Suárez , journalist, writer, and communication specialist

, journalist, writer, and communication specialist Ulises Braun , VIP agent and public relations expert

, VIP agent and public relations expert Lluís Ferrer, Tony Bonet, Antonia, and Lali Riera , prominent Adlib Ibiza fashion designers

, prominent Adlib Ibiza fashion designers Juan Marí , owner of the legendary Las Dalias market

, owner of the legendary Las Dalias market Vicent Marí , proprietor of the iconic Bar Anita in Sant Carles

, proprietor of the iconic Bar Anita in Sant Carles Christina Bechtold , widow of renowned artist Erwin Bechtold

, widow of renowned artist Erwin Bechtold Barbara Ghelfi , Reservation Manager at Hotel Montesol

, Reservation Manager at Hotel Montesol Francisco Ferrer, ambassador for the Pacha Group

Through these voices, Mythos Ibiza delves into the transformation of the island, exploring how its rich cultural heritage continues to shape its identity today.

The premiere event in Ibiza

The first public screening of Mythos Ibiza will be held at Centro Cultural de Jesús, coinciding with its prime-time broadcast on ARTE Germany at 08:15 PM. Following the screening, a panel discussion will take place, featuring some of the documentary’s contributors. They will provide further insights into the creative process behind the film and share personal anecdotes about Ibiza’s evolution.

To conclude the evening on a lighthearted note, the event will include a special segment showcasing bloopers and outtakes, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the filming process. Guests will then be invited to enjoy a tapas reception, accompanied by a live DJ set featuring music from the documentary’s soundtrack.

A worldwide broadcast

For those unable to attend the Ibiza premiere, Mythos Ibiza will be broadcast initially in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, before reaching France and eventually being distributed globally.

The documentary will also be available on-demand via ARTE’s digital platforms, ensuring that viewers around the world can immerse themselves in the story of Ibiza.

More than just a film: a celebration of culture and community

This documentary premiere is not just about showcasing Ibiza’s rich heritage; it also carries a charitable purpose. The event will raise funds for Apaac, a local organisation supporting individuals affected by cancer in Ibiza and Formentera. While the screening is free to attend, attendees are encouraged to reserve their seats in advance by contacting office@ibizalivereport.info.

According to Katja Müller, general director of Ibiza Live Report, the event aims to honour the support received during the production of the documentary:

“We want to celebrate with this event all the support we received to carry out the project, with the idea of promoting a culture of memories to create a better present and future”.

Why ‘Mythos Ibiza’ matters to visitors

For those considering a visit to Ibiza, Mythos Ibiza is more than just a documentary—it’s a gateway to understanding the island’s unique allure. The film captures the essence of Ibiza beyond the clichés, offering insight into its artistic spirit, historical significance, and enduring appeal.

By exploring the hippie roots, bohemian influences, and cultural revolutions that have shaped the island, Mythos Ibiza allows viewers to appreciate Ibiza as more than just a party destination. It highlights the island’s vibrant creative scene, its local traditions, and the passionate individuals who keep its spirit alive.

Exploring Ibiza through the lens of ‘Mythos Ibiza’

After watching the documentary, visitors may feel inspired to explore Ibiza’s historical and cultural landmarks. From the charming streets of Dalt Vila, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, to the hippie markets of Las Dalias and Punta Arabí, and the hidden gems like Bar Anita in Sant Carles, there are countless ways to experience the authentic side of Ibiza.

Fashion lovers can delve into the world of Adlib Ibiza, the island’s signature fashion movement, while art enthusiasts may find inspiration in the legacy of Erwin Bechtold and other renowned artists who called Ibiza home.

Plan your Ibiza experience

Whether you are a first-time visitor or a returning traveller, Mythos Ibiza offers a fresh perspective on what makes the island truly special. Watching the documentary before your trip can help you discover the deeper layers of Ibiza’s identity, allowing you to connect with its rich history and creative pulse in a more meaningful way.

So, if you are planning your next escape, why not make Ibiza your destination? Immerse yourself in its culture, meet the people who shape its vibrant atmosphere, and uncover the timeless magic of the White Isle.