If you’re looking for an electrifying night in Ibiza this summer, mark your calendar for 24th June 2025. Ushuaïa Ibiza, the island’s most legendary open-air venue, will host global reggaeton superstar Ozuna for an exclusive, one-time performance.

For fans of Latin music, this is a golden opportunity to experience the magic of one of the genre’s most influential artists under the Balearic sky.

Ozuna makes an exclusive return to Ushuaïa Ibiza with the hottest Latin beats of the moment 1

A global icon returns to Ushuaïa

Ozuna is no stranger to Ibiza, having previously delivered unforgettable performances at Ushuaïa, including his standout show in 2023. This summer, the Puerto Rican sensation is set to bring his signature mix of reggaeton, Latin trap, and urban beats back to the White Isle. Known for his infectious rhythms and high-energy performances, Ozuna will transform Ushuaïa Ibiza into the ultimate Latin music hotspot for one night only.

As one of the most streamed Latin artists of all time, Ozuna has left a lasting mark on the global music scene. His ability to blend traditional reggaeton with urban beats and Caribbean influences has propelled him to stardom. His music is a mix of dembow, Latin trap, and pop influences, making him one of the most versatile artists in the industry. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to his music, his dynamic stage presence ensures an unforgettable experience.

Ozuna makes an exclusive return to Ushuaïa Ibiza with the hottest Latin beats of the moment 2

Why Ozuna is a must-see this summer

With more than 75 billion streams, over 122 million social media followers, and a string of record-breaking hits, Ozuna has redefined Latin music. His debut album, Odisea, held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart for 46 weeks, setting a precedent for his subsequent albums, including Aura, Nibiru, ENOC, and Ozutochi. Each album showcases his evolution as an artist, with tracks that range from heartfelt ballads to club anthems that dominate dance floors worldwide.

Beyond the music charts, Ozuna has multiple Guinness World Records, including the title for the most videos surpassing 1 billion views on YouTube. Collaborating with icons such as Shakira, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Rosalía, and David Guetta, he continues to push boundaries, blending Latin beats with global sounds. His long list of accolades, including Latin GRAMMY Awards, Billboard Latin Music Awards, and Premios Lo Nuestro, cements his status as a cultural phenomenon.

Ozuna makes an exclusive return to Ushuaïa Ibiza with the hottest Latin beats of the moment 3

Ozuna’s impact extends beyond music. He has made notable appearances in films and has been recognised for his philanthropic work, supporting education and opportunities for underprivileged communities. His success story is one of resilience, talent, and the ability to connect with audiences across the world.

The ultimate Ushuaïa Ibiza experience

Ushuaïa is famous for hosting some of the biggest names in music, and this summer’s event with Ozuna will be no exception. As the sun sets over Playa d’en Bossa, the energy will rise with an electrifying fusion of Caribbean rhythms, urban beats, and pulsating reggaeton, making this a night to remember.

The venue’s spectacular production, open-air setting, and immersive visuals make every show an experience like no other. When Ozuna takes the stage, expect a night of vibrant music, powerful vocals, and an atmosphere that will have the entire crowd dancing under the stars.

Ozuna makes an exclusive return to Ushuaïa Ibiza with the hottest Latin beats of the moment 4

For those who have never been to Ushuaïa, the venue is one of the most famous open-air clubs in the world, known for its epic poolside performances, stunning stage designs, and world-class DJs. Unlike traditional nightclubs, this one offers a unique festival-like vibe, with an unbeatable mix of music, entertainment, and luxury hospitality. Whether you’re sipping cocktails by the pool, dancing on the VIP balcony, or right in front of the stage, every spot in Ushuaïa promises an incredible experience.

A one-time-only event you can’t miss

This exclusive show on 24th June 2025 is set to be one of the most in-demand events of the Ibiza summer season. There are no second chances—no encore performances—just one opportunity to witness Ozuna live at one of the most iconic venues in the world. Whether you’re an Ibiza regular or visiting for the first time, this is your chance to immerse yourself in a Latin music extravaganza.

Ozuna makes an exclusive return to Ushuaïa Ibiza with the hottest Latin beats of the moment 5

Unlike a multi-date residency, this is a once-in-a-lifetime performance, meaning tickets will be in incredibly high demand. Ozuna’s concerts are known for their high-energy performances, spectacular visuals, and moments that create lasting memories. The combination of his unmatched talent and Ushuaïa Ibiza’s stunning atmosphere makes this an event you simply can’t afford to miss.

How to make the most of your Ushuaïa Ibiza experience

If you’re travelling to Ibiza for this event, why not turn your trip into the ultimate summer escape? Beyond the music, Ibiza is home to some of the best beaches, nightlife, and dining experiences in the Mediterranean. Spend the day exploring Cala Comte’s crystal-clear waters, indulge in local cuisine at Ca n’Alfredo in Ibiza Town, or experience the vibrant atmosphere of Dalt Vila, Ibiza’s Old Town, before heading to Ushuaïa Ibiza for the main event.

For those who want to experience the full VIP treatment, Ushuaïa offers exclusive VIP tables, bottle service, and premium viewing areas to ensure you enjoy the night in style. Booking early is highly recommended as spaces sell out quickly for major events like this.

Book your spot before it’s too late

Tickets for this event are expected to sell out fast, so don’t wait until the last minute. If you want to be part of this unforgettable night at Ushuaïa Ibiza, secure your tickets as soon as possible and get ready to dance to the beats of one of reggaeton’s biggest stars.