Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is back for 2025

If there’s one party that embodies the soul of Ibiza, it’s Flower Power at Pacha. A tribute to the island’s free-spirited heritage, this legendary event is more than just a night out—it’s a transformative journey of music, connection, and pure joy. As the White Isle’s longest-running and most iconic celebration, Flower Power is set to make a spectacular return in 2025, with weekly events running from 7 June to 30 August, plus a special closing event on 4 October.

A trip through time and sound

Flower Power isn’t just about nostalgia—it’s about reviving and reinterpreting the essence of Ibiza’s unique energy. Every Saturday night, revellers are invited to step into a world where love, peace, and music reign supreme. The party pays homage to Ibiza’s bohemian past while embracing the future, creating a vibrant mix of old and new.

At the heart of the experience is the mesmerising talent of Bora Uzer. A multi-instrumentalist and Flower Power’s resident artist, Uzer masterfully blends emotional house and grooving tech-house to create a one-of-a-kind musical journey. His deep connection with the audience and his ability to craft raw, heartfelt soundscapes make each night a magical experience.

“Last season at Flower Power was truly life-changing for me”, says Uzer. “The energy, the magical moments, and the love I felt were unparalleled. I’m thrilled to be back at Pacha Ibiza, ready to create new memories with all of you. Let’s dance, celebrate life, and live every moment to its full power”.

Star-studded line-up

Beyond Bora Uzer’s electrifying sets, Flower Power 2025 will feature an incredible line-up of legendary house and disco artists. Each week, world-class DJs will take the stage, bringing their signature sounds to the dance floor. Expect unforgettable performances from industry titans including:

Boy George – A cultural icon who defined an era and continues to dazzle with his eclectic and soulful sets.

– A cultural icon who defined an era and continues to dazzle with his eclectic and soulful sets. Roger Sanchez – A house music pioneer known for his infectious grooves and chart-topping anthems.

– A house music pioneer known for his infectious grooves and chart-topping anthems. Purple Disco Machine – The maestro of funky, feel-good beats that seamlessly blend disco and house.

– The maestro of funky, feel-good beats that seamlessly blend disco and house. Masters at Work (Louie Vega & Kenny Dope) – The duo responsible for some of the most influential house music productions in history.

– The duo responsible for some of the most influential house music productions in history. Kings of House (Louie Vega & David Morales) – Two legends coming together to create a masterclass in classic house.

– Two legends coming together to create a masterclass in classic house. The Ritual (Louie Vega & Anané) – A hypnotic fusion of deep house, tribal beats, and uplifting rhythms.

– A hypnotic fusion of deep house, tribal beats, and uplifting rhythms. Flight Facilities – The Australian electronic duo famed for their dreamy and atmospheric dance music.

Each night will kick off with opening sets from Fabrice and Sam Oui, setting the perfect mood for an unforgettable evening of rhythm, movement, and unfiltered joy.

The Pacha Ibiza experience

Pacha Ibiza has long been synonymous with high-energy parties and world-class entertainment. As the home of Flower Power, the club transforms into a kaleidoscopic wonderland, filled with psychedelic visuals, vibrant decor, and an atmosphere of love and unity. From the moment you step inside, you’re immersed in an experience that transcends time and space, where the past and present collide in a beautiful explosion of music and freedom.

A visit to Ibiza isn’t complete without experiencing this legendary party. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a first-time visitor, Flower Power at Pacha promises a night that will stay with you long after the music fades.

Book your spot

With its unparalleled atmosphere and world-renowned line-up, Flower Power is set to be one of the hottest tickets in Ibiza for summer 2025. Secure your place on the dance floor and prepare to be part of something truly special. This is more than just a party—it’s a movement, a celebration, and a tribute to the timeless spirit of Ibiza.

Join the revolution. Feel the love. Experience Flower Power.