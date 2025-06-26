Why Pacha Ibiza is one of the best places to party this weekend

If you are spending the weekend in Ibiza and looking for an iconic nightlife experience, Pacha Ibiza offers a top-tier option with three distinctive events from Friday 27 to Sunday 29 June.

As one of the island’s most recognised venues, Pacha brings together world-class artists, a special atmosphere, and that unmistakable Ibiza energy.

Whether you prefer pulsating techno, nostalgic retro vibes or elegant deep house, this is a weekend line-up worth considering during your stay.

Friday: Marco Carola’s Music On takes control of the dancefloor

Kick off your weekend with Music On, a global reference in the techno scene. On Friday night, Pacha welcomes Marco Carola, the Italian DJ and producer behind this cult event. Renowned for his precision and passion behind the decks, Carola leads the night with the style and intensity that have earned him fans worldwide.

He will be joined by ANOTR, the dynamic Dutch duo whose fresh sound and high-energy performances have made them festival favourites. Also on the line-up are Miguelle & Tons, offering rich rhythms and deep grooves, and Camila Jun, opening the night with a vibrant and engaging set.

Saturday: Flower Power brings the spirit of 70s Ibiza back to life

On Saturday 28 June, the mood shifts with Flower Power, a colourful tribute to the island’s bohemian past. This party celebrates the free spirit of Ibiza in the 1970s, offering a unique blend of music, nostalgia, and feel-good energy.

The evening’s star is Boy George, a global music icon and trendsetter whose DJ sets blend charisma and creativity. Known for shaping pop culture as frontman of Culture Club, Boy George brings a special flair to the decks that perfectly suits Flower Power’s retro essence.

The night will also feature Bora Uzer, whose live vocal and instrumental performance merges beautifully with electronic elements, and Sam Oui, delivering a groove-filled set that keeps the positive energy flowing.

Sunday: Solomun +1 ends the weekend with elegance and edge

On Sunday 29 June, Solomun +1 closes the weekend with its signature balance of simplicity and sophistication. The concept is simple: just two DJs –Solomun and one guest– sharing the booth and steering the musical journey together.

This Sunday, the guest is Chloé Caillet, a rising talent known for her seamless mix of house, disco, and minimal sounds. Her refined taste and magnetic presence are a perfect match for Solomun’s rich and immersive sets, creating a night that combines edge and elegance, a relaxed yet powerful finale to the weekend.

Why Pacha Ibiza stands out on the island’s nightlife map

Pacha Ibiza is one of the island’s most recognisable nightlife venues, with a reputation that stretches far beyond its famous cherries. Located close to Ibiza Town, it is easy to reach and consistently features in the plans of those seeking high-quality music and atmosphere.

Its weekly line-ups are carefully curated to cater to different tastes, offering something unique each night. Whether you drop in for one event or decide to explore several, Pacha’s combination of international talent, immersive visuals and a stylish setting make it a solid addition to your holiday itinerary.

Practical information for your visit

Where : Pacha Ibiza, 8 de Agosto avenue, Ibiza Town

: Pacha Ibiza, 8 de Agosto avenue, Ibiza Town When : 27–29 June 2025

: 27–29 June 2025 Doors open : usually from midnight, early arrival is a good idea

: usually from midnight, early arrival is a good idea Tickets : advance booking is recommended.

: advance booking is recommended. Dress code: there is no strict policy, but smart-casual is typical. Feel free to match your look with the party theme, retro flair for Flower Power, minimal chic for Solomun, bold style for Music On.

Final tips

Transport : taxis are available all night, but demand can be high. Consider booking early or sharing a ride.

: taxis are available all night, but demand can be high. Consider booking early or sharing a ride. Hydration : Ibiza’s summer nights are hot and long, keep a bottle of water close and pace yourself.

: Ibiza’s summer nights are hot and long, keep a bottle of water close and pace yourself. Photos : the club’s design and lighting offer great backdrops, but do not forget to enjoy the moment too.

: the club’s design and lighting offer great backdrops, but do not forget to enjoy the moment too. Good vibes only: Ibiza nightlife is about connection and shared experiences. Respect others and keep the atmosphere open and fun.

For those looking to make the most of their Ibiza nights, Pacha presents a diverse weekend programme with performances from Marco Carola, Boy George and Solomun. It is one of many ways to experience the island’s world-renowned nightlife – and one that continues to set the bar for quality and entertainment.

