Have you ever partied in a cave? WooMooN invites you to discover a new and incredible world in Ibiza

Looking for something in Ibiza that goes way beyond the usual beach-club routine? Imagine stepping into a hidden cave in the hills, where glowing art installations move with the music, jungle-inspired dance floors come alive, and every Friday feels like the first night of the rest of your life. Welcome to WooMooN, in Cova Santa, the experience that is turning heads, opening minds, and redefining what a night out in Ibiza means.

Ibiza’s most immersive summer experience

Running every Friday from 16 May to 3 October 2025, WooMooN is back for its ninth season and this year, it is bigger, bolder and more mind-opening than ever. Held at Cova Santa, one of the island’s most iconic open-air venues built around a natural cave, WooMooN invites you to leave logic at the door and dive into something you will not forget.

This is not just another party with good lighting. WooMooN is a world of movement, light and sound. The 2025 theme, ‘Kinetic‘, turns the entire space into a living, breathing organism, filled with spinning 3D lights, mirror illusions, floating mesh art, and a central stage that literally changes shape before your eyes.

What really happens at WooMooN?

From the moment you arrive, you are part of the show. Expect ritual spaces where you can recharge, mirror-filled tunnels that disorient in the best way possible, interactive art pieces that respond to your energy, and a crowd of open-minded people ready to explore it all.

There are no fixed paths, only experiences waiting to happen. One moment you are dancing under the stars to organic house beats, the next you are in a moonlit ritual zone with tarot cards or a healing sound session. It is not about what time it is, it is about what you feel like doing next.

Music that moves you

Every Friday, international artists take over the decks with sets that prioritise feeling over fame. Think live instruments blended with electronic grooves, tribal rhythms, vocal performances and deep, emotive journeys that rise and fall with the night.

Here are some dates you will want to circle on your calendar:

27 June : RY X (DJ Set) brings his signature raw emotion, alongside Unders , Nandu (Live) and Isadora Mulvey (Live DJ Set) .

: brings his signature raw emotion, alongside , and . 25 July : Sven Väth headlines a powerful night with Deer Jade and Valentin Huedo .

: headlines a powerful night with and . 1 August : Viken Arman returns with a deeply immersive sound journey, supported by Hardt Antoine , Meera , and more.

: returns with a deeply immersive sound journey, supported by , , and more. 3 October – Grand Closing: a breathtaking finale with Oliver Koletzki, Parra for Cuva (Live), Deer Jade, and other standout acts.

Each week offers a different line-up across multiple stages, including live acts, DJ sets and surprise collaborations that unfold organically during the night.

Why tourists love it

If you are visiting Ibiza and only go to superclubs, you are missing half the island. WooMooN gives you something else entirely: freedom. You do not need to dress a certain way or know who is playing. You just need to show up and let yourself experience.

You will meet people from all over the world. You will dance without watching the clock. You will walk through spaces that feel like dreams and leave feeling lighter, recharged and more connected.

When, where and how to join

Location : Cova Santa, nestled in the hills between Sant Josep and Ibiza Town.

: Cova Santa, nestled in the hills between Sant Josep and Ibiza Town. Dates : every Friday from 16 May to 3 October 2025 .

: every Friday from . Timing : arrive before sunset to enjoy the full transformation from day to night.

: arrive before sunset to enjoy the full transformation from day to night. Tickets: available now through this link. VIP and dining options available, book early, they sell fast.

Ready to see a different side of Ibiza?

Step out of the ordinary. Step into WooMooN.

Book your ticket today and get ready for a night that feels like a dream, only real.

